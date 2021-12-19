San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and the team celebrate the win after an official review of the game-winning touchdown in the overtime period of a Week 14 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-23. San Francisco 49ers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 12

    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and the team celebrate the win after an official review of the game-winning touchdown in the overtime period of a Week 14 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-23. San Francisco 49ers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 12

    The San Francisco 49ers (7-6) host the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 49ers vs. Falcons

    Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Atlanta

    49ers vs Falcons Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    49ers

    -8.5

    47.5

    San Francisco and Atlanta Stats

    • The 49ers put up 25.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.2 per outing the Falcons allow.
    • The 49ers average just 0.2 fewer yards per game (364.3) than the Falcons allow per outing (364.5).
    • This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Falcons' takeaways (15).
    • The Falcons put up 18.8 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 49ers allow (23.2).
    • The Falcons average just 9.0 fewer yards per game (316.4) than the 49ers give up (325.4).
    • The Falcons have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (16).

    49ers Impact Players

    • Jimmy Garoppolo has 2,937 yards through the air (225.9 per game) and a 66.7% completion percentage (234-for-351), throwing 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.
    • Elijah Mitchell has churned out a team-high 759 rushing yards (58.4 per game) plus five touchdowns.
    • Nick Bosa has registered a team-leading 14.0 sacks, while adding 18.0 TFL and 42 tackles.
    • Fred Warner has totaled 99 tackles and 4.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • This season Jimmie Ward leads the team with two interceptions and has added 59 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

    49ers Injuries: Hroniss Grasu: Out (Knee), Emmanuel Moseley: Questionable (Hamstring), Deebo Samuel: Out (Hamstring), K'Waun Williams: Questionable (Ankle), Fred Warner: Questionable (Stinger)

    Falcons Impact Players

    • Matt Ryan has passed for 3,104 yards (305-of-448), with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (238.8 yards per game).
    • Cordarrelle Patterson has racked up a team-high 547 rushing yards (42.1 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He has added 46 catches for 519 yards, also tops on the team, with five receiving touchdowns.
    • This year Kyle Pitts has 54 catches and leads the team with 770 yards (59.2 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
    • Dante Fowler Jr. has registered a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and 26 tackles.
    • Foyesade Oluokun's 142 tackles, 3.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.
    • Jaylinn Hawkins has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 12 tackles and three passes defended.

    Falcons Injuries: Julio Jones: Out (Hamstring), Darqueze Dennard: Out (Quadricep), Marlon Davidson: Out (Knee), James Carpenter: Questionable (Groin), Kaleb McGary: Questionable (Not Injury Related), Ricardo Allen: Out (Concussion)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    38 seconds ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) dives for a touchdown against Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    38 seconds ago
    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and the team celebrate the win after an official review of the game-winning touchdown in the overtime period of a Week 14 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-23. San Francisco 49ers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 12
    NFL

    San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    38 seconds ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) hands the ball off to running back Melvin Gordon III (25) in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    38 seconds ago
    USATSI_17348508
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at 49ers

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17347500
    NFL

    How to Watch Bengals at Broncos

    5 minutes ago
    Toy Story
    entertainment

    How to Watch FX Toy Story Marathon

    5 minutes ago
    virginia women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia at NC State

    5 minutes ago
    cal basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Dartmouth at Cal in Men's College Basketball

    5 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy