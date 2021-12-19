San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco 49ers (7-6) host the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Falcons
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Levi's Stadium
Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Atlanta
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
49ers
-8.5
47.5
San Francisco and Atlanta Stats
- The 49ers put up 25.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.2 per outing the Falcons allow.
- The 49ers average just 0.2 fewer yards per game (364.3) than the Falcons allow per outing (364.5).
- This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Falcons' takeaways (15).
- The Falcons put up 18.8 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 49ers allow (23.2).
- The Falcons average just 9.0 fewer yards per game (316.4) than the 49ers give up (325.4).
- The Falcons have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (16).
49ers Impact Players
- Jimmy Garoppolo has 2,937 yards through the air (225.9 per game) and a 66.7% completion percentage (234-for-351), throwing 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.
- Elijah Mitchell has churned out a team-high 759 rushing yards (58.4 per game) plus five touchdowns.
- Nick Bosa has registered a team-leading 14.0 sacks, while adding 18.0 TFL and 42 tackles.
- Fred Warner has totaled 99 tackles and 4.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season Jimmie Ward leads the team with two interceptions and has added 59 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.
49ers Injuries: Hroniss Grasu: Out (Knee), Emmanuel Moseley: Questionable (Hamstring), Deebo Samuel: Out (Hamstring), K'Waun Williams: Questionable (Ankle), Fred Warner: Questionable (Stinger)
Falcons Impact Players
- Matt Ryan has passed for 3,104 yards (305-of-448), with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (238.8 yards per game).
- Cordarrelle Patterson has racked up a team-high 547 rushing yards (42.1 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He has added 46 catches for 519 yards, also tops on the team, with five receiving touchdowns.
- This year Kyle Pitts has 54 catches and leads the team with 770 yards (59.2 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.
- Dante Fowler Jr. has registered a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and 26 tackles.
- Foyesade Oluokun's 142 tackles, 3.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- Jaylinn Hawkins has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 12 tackles and three passes defended.
Falcons Injuries: Julio Jones: Out (Hamstring), Darqueze Dennard: Out (Quadricep), Marlon Davidson: Out (Knee), James Carpenter: Questionable (Groin), Kaleb McGary: Questionable (Not Injury Related), Ricardo Allen: Out (Concussion)
