San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

The San Francisco 49ers (7-6) host the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, December 19, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Falcons

Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

Stadium: Levi's Stadium

Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Atlanta

Favorite Spread Total 49ers -8.5 47.5

San Francisco and Atlanta Stats

The 49ers put up 25.3 points per game, comparable to the 27.2 per outing the Falcons allow.

The 49ers average just 0.2 fewer yards per game (364.3) than the Falcons allow per outing (364.5).

This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Falcons' takeaways (15).

The Falcons put up 18.8 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 49ers allow (23.2).

The Falcons average just 9.0 fewer yards per game (316.4) than the 49ers give up (325.4).

The Falcons have turned the ball over 20 times this season, four more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (16).

49ers Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo has 2,937 yards through the air (225.9 per game) and a 66.7% completion percentage (234-for-351), throwing 17 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

Elijah Mitchell has churned out a team-high 759 rushing yards (58.4 per game) plus five touchdowns.

Nick Bosa has registered a team-leading 14.0 sacks, while adding 18.0 TFL and 42 tackles.

Fred Warner has totaled 99 tackles and 4.0 TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Jimmie Ward leads the team with two interceptions and has added 59 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

49ers Injuries: Hroniss Grasu: Out (Knee), Emmanuel Moseley: Questionable (Hamstring), Deebo Samuel: Out (Hamstring), K'Waun Williams: Questionable (Ankle), Fred Warner: Questionable (Stinger)

Falcons Impact Players

Matt Ryan has passed for 3,104 yards (305-of-448), with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (238.8 yards per game).

Cordarrelle Patterson has racked up a team-high 547 rushing yards (42.1 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He has added 46 catches for 519 yards, also tops on the team, with five receiving touchdowns.

This year Kyle Pitts has 54 catches and leads the team with 770 yards (59.2 per game) while hauling in one touchdown.

Dante Fowler Jr. has registered a team-leading 4.5 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and 26 tackles.

Foyesade Oluokun's 142 tackles, 3.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Jaylinn Hawkins has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 12 tackles and three passes defended.

Falcons Injuries: Julio Jones: Out (Hamstring), Darqueze Dennard: Out (Quadricep), Marlon Davidson: Out (Knee), James Carpenter: Questionable (Groin), Kaleb McGary: Questionable (Not Injury Related), Ricardo Allen: Out (Concussion)

