How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco 49ers (2-4) head into a matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-4) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Soldier Field on a four-game losing streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bears vs. 49ers
- Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Soldier Field
San Francisco and Chicago Stats
- The 49ers put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Bears give up (23.1).
- The 49ers rack up only 11.6 more yards per game (353.5) than the Bears allow per outing (341.9).
- The 49ers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Bears have forced (8).
- The Bears average 14.4 points per game, 10.4 fewer than the 49ers give up (24.8).
- The Bears rack up 255.4 yards per game, 68.6 fewer yards than the 324 the 49ers allow.
- The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (4) this season.
49ers Impact Players
- Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 1,106 yards while completing 64.8% of his passes (94-for-145), with six touchdowns and four interceptions (184.3 yards per game).
- Elijah Mitchell has rushed for a team-high 296 yards (49.3 YPG) and two touchdowns.
- Deebo Samuel has been targeted 63 times and has 38 catches, leading his team with 648 yards (108 ypg) while also scoring four touchdowns.
- Nick Bosa has five sacks to lead the team, and has also collected eight TFL and 23 tackles.
- Fred Warner has totaled 53 tackles and four TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Jauan Jennings has picked off zero passes to lead the team while adding 53 tackles and four TFL.
49ers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Dee Ford
DE
Concussion
Out
Azeez Al-Shaair
LB
Concussion
Out
Mitch Wishnowsky
P
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Trey Lance
QB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Trent Williams
OT
Ankle
Questionable
Deebo Samuel
WR
Calf
Full Participation In Practice
Nick Bosa
DE
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Samson Ebukam
DE
Ankle
Questionable
Maurice Hurst
DT
Calf
Out
Alex Mack
C
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Marcell Harris
LB
Thumb
Limited Participation In Practice
Bears Impact Players
- Justin Fields has thrown for 816 yards while completing 57.3% of his passes, with two touchdowns and six interceptions (116.6 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 34 times for 140 yards and one touchdown.
- Khalil Herbert has rushed for a team-high 279 yards on 58 carries (39.9 yards per game) and one touchdown.
- This season Darnell Mooney has 27 catches for a team-high 345 yards (49.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- Khalil Mack has six sacks to lead the team, and has also collected six TFL and 19 tackles.
- Over his current campaign, Roquan Smith has 75 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Bears Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
James Daniels
OL
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Allen Robinson II
WR
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Bilal Nichols
DT
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
J.P. Holtz
TE
Quad
Full Participation In Practice
Jakeem Grant
WR
Ankle
Questionable
Jesper Horsted
TE
Knee
Questionable
Tashaun Gipson
DB
Hip
Questionable
Khalil Mack
LB
Foot
Out
Sam Kamara
LB
Knee
Questionable
Akiem Hicks
DT
Groin
Questionable
49ers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/3/2021
Seahawks
L 28-21
Home
10/10/2021
Cardinals
L 17-10
Away
10/24/2021
Colts
L 30-18
Home
10/31/2021
Bears
-
Away
11/7/2021
Cardinals
-
Home
11/15/2021
Rams
-
Home
11/21/2021
Jaguars
-
Away
Bears Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/10/2021
Las Vegas
W 20-9
Away
10/17/2021
Green Bay
L 24-14
Home
10/24/2021
Tampa Bay
L 38-3
Away
10/31/2021
San Francisco
-
Home
11/8/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
11/21/2021
Baltimore
-
Home
11/25/2021
Detroit
-
Away
