The San Francisco 49ers (2-4) head into a matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-4) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Soldier Field on a four-game losing streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bears vs. 49ers

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Soldier Field

San Francisco and Chicago Stats

The 49ers put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Bears give up (23.1).

The 49ers rack up only 11.6 more yards per game (353.5) than the Bears allow per outing (341.9).

The 49ers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Bears have forced (8).

The Bears average 14.4 points per game, 10.4 fewer than the 49ers give up (24.8).

The Bears rack up 255.4 yards per game, 68.6 fewer yards than the 324 the 49ers allow.

The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

49ers Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 1,106 yards while completing 64.8% of his passes (94-for-145), with six touchdowns and four interceptions (184.3 yards per game).

Elijah Mitchell has rushed for a team-high 296 yards (49.3 YPG) and two touchdowns.

Deebo Samuel has been targeted 63 times and has 38 catches, leading his team with 648 yards (108 ypg) while also scoring four touchdowns.

Nick Bosa has five sacks to lead the team, and has also collected eight TFL and 23 tackles.

Fred Warner has totaled 53 tackles and four TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

Jauan Jennings has picked off zero passes to lead the team while adding 53 tackles and four TFL.

49ers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Dee Ford DE Concussion Out Azeez Al-Shaair LB Concussion Out Mitch Wishnowsky P Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Trey Lance QB Knee Full Participation In Practice Trent Williams OT Ankle Questionable Deebo Samuel WR Calf Full Participation In Practice Nick Bosa DE Not injury related Full Participation In Practice Samson Ebukam DE Ankle Questionable Maurice Hurst DT Calf Out Alex Mack C Not injury related Full Participation In Practice Marcell Harris LB Thumb Limited Participation In Practice

Bears Impact Players

Justin Fields has thrown for 816 yards while completing 57.3% of his passes, with two touchdowns and six interceptions (116.6 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 34 times for 140 yards and one touchdown.

Khalil Herbert has rushed for a team-high 279 yards on 58 carries (39.9 yards per game) and one touchdown.

This season Darnell Mooney has 27 catches for a team-high 345 yards (49.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Khalil Mack has six sacks to lead the team, and has also collected six TFL and 19 tackles.

Over his current campaign, Roquan Smith has 75 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Bears Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status James Daniels OL Knee Full Participation In Practice Allen Robinson II WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice Bilal Nichols DT Knee Full Participation In Practice J.P. Holtz TE Quad Full Participation In Practice Jakeem Grant WR Ankle Questionable Jesper Horsted TE Knee Questionable Tashaun Gipson DB Hip Questionable Khalil Mack LB Foot Out Sam Kamara LB Knee Questionable Akiem Hicks DT Groin Questionable

49ers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/3/2021 Seahawks L 28-21 Home 10/10/2021 Cardinals L 17-10 Away 10/24/2021 Colts L 30-18 Home 10/31/2021 Bears - Away 11/7/2021 Cardinals - Home 11/15/2021 Rams - Home 11/21/2021 Jaguars - Away

Bears Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/10/2021 Las Vegas W 20-9 Away 10/17/2021 Green Bay L 24-14 Home 10/24/2021 Tampa Bay L 38-3 Away 10/31/2021 San Francisco - Home 11/8/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 11/21/2021 Baltimore - Home 11/25/2021 Detroit - Away

