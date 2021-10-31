Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    As a yellow penalty flag comes in, Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (97) zeroes in on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) who got the ball out in time Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Indianapolis beat San Francisco 30-18. Indianapolis Colts Visit The San Francisco 49ers For Nfl Week 7 At Levi S Stadium In Santa Clara Calif Sunday Oct 24 2021

    As a yellow penalty flag comes in, Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad (97) zeroes in on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) who got the ball out in time Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Indianapolis beat San Francisco 30-18. Indianapolis Colts Visit The San Francisco 49ers For Nfl Week 7 At Levi S Stadium In Santa Clara Calif Sunday Oct 24 2021

    The San Francisco 49ers (2-4) head into a matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-4) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Soldier Field on a four-game losing streak. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bears vs. 49ers

    San Francisco and Chicago Stats

    • The 49ers put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (22.5) than the Bears give up (23.1).
    • The 49ers rack up only 11.6 more yards per game (353.5) than the Bears allow per outing (341.9).
    • The 49ers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Bears have forced (8).
    • The Bears average 14.4 points per game, 10.4 fewer than the 49ers give up (24.8).
    • The Bears rack up 255.4 yards per game, 68.6 fewer yards than the 324 the 49ers allow.
    • The Bears have turned the ball over six more times (10 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

    49ers Impact Players

    • Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 1,106 yards while completing 64.8% of his passes (94-for-145), with six touchdowns and four interceptions (184.3 yards per game).
    • Elijah Mitchell has rushed for a team-high 296 yards (49.3 YPG) and two touchdowns.
    • Deebo Samuel has been targeted 63 times and has 38 catches, leading his team with 648 yards (108 ypg) while also scoring four touchdowns.
    • Nick Bosa has five sacks to lead the team, and has also collected eight TFL and 23 tackles.
    • Fred Warner has totaled 53 tackles and four TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Jauan Jennings has picked off zero passes to lead the team while adding 53 tackles and four TFL.

    49ers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Dee Ford

    DE

    Concussion

    Out

    Azeez Al-Shaair

    LB

    Concussion

    Out

    Mitch Wishnowsky

    P

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Trey Lance

    QB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Trent Williams

    OT

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Deebo Samuel

    WR

    Calf

    Full Participation In Practice

    Nick Bosa

    DE

    Not injury related

    Full Participation In Practice

    Samson Ebukam

    DE

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Maurice Hurst

    DT

    Calf

    Out

    Alex Mack

    C

    Not injury related

    Full Participation In Practice

    Marcell Harris

    LB

    Thumb

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Bears Impact Players

    • Justin Fields has thrown for 816 yards while completing 57.3% of his passes, with two touchdowns and six interceptions (116.6 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 34 times for 140 yards and one touchdown.
    • Khalil Herbert has rushed for a team-high 279 yards on 58 carries (39.9 yards per game) and one touchdown.
    • This season Darnell Mooney has 27 catches for a team-high 345 yards (49.3 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Khalil Mack has six sacks to lead the team, and has also collected six TFL and 19 tackles.
    • Over his current campaign, Roquan Smith has 75 tackles, three TFL, two sacks, and one interception, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Bears Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    James Daniels

    OL

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Allen Robinson II

    WR

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Bilal Nichols

    DT

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    J.P. Holtz

    TE

    Quad

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jakeem Grant

    WR

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Jesper Horsted

    TE

    Knee

    Questionable

    Tashaun Gipson

    DB

    Hip

    Questionable

    Khalil Mack

    LB

    Foot

    Out

    Sam Kamara

    LB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Akiem Hicks

    DT

    Groin

    Questionable

    49ers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/3/2021

    Seahawks

    L 28-21

    Home

    10/10/2021

    Cardinals

    L 17-10

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Colts

    L 30-18

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Bears

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Cardinals

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Rams

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Jaguars

    -

    Away

    Bears Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/10/2021

    Las Vegas

    W 20-9

    Away

    10/17/2021

    Green Bay

    L 24-14

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Tampa Bay

    L 38-3

    Away

    10/31/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Baltimore

    -

    Home

    11/25/2021

    Detroit

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    NASCAR Kyle Larson
    NASCAR Cup Series

    How to Watch Xfinity 500

    1 minute ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Oct 29, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) shoots the ball over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) looks up court as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks on during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_10779542
    Liga ACB Basketball

    How to Watch Baskonia vs. Real Madrid in Basketball

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) has words with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) after scoring a basket during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 123-115. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy