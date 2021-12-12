How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) play the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Bengals vs. 49ers
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
San Francisco and Cincinnati Stats
- This year, the 49ers rack up three more points per game (25.3) than the Bengals give up (22.3).
- The 49ers average only 15.7 more yards per game (365.1) than the Bengals allow per contest (349.4).
- The 49ers have turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (17) this season.
- This year the Bengals put up 4.4 more points per game (27.6) than the 49ers allow (23.2).
- The Bengals collect 36.2 more yards per game (355.6) than the 49ers give up per matchup (319.4).
- This year the Bengals have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the 49ers' takeaways (14).
49ers Impact Players
- Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 2,641 yards while connecting on 66.8% of his passes (207-for-310), with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions (220.1 yards per game).
- Elijah Mitchell has rushed for a team-high 759 yards (63.3 YPG) and five touchdowns.
- Nick Bosa has 12 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 16 TFL and 39 tackles.
- Fred Warner's 92 tackles and four TFL make him the team's leading tackler.
- This season Jimmie Ward leads the team with two interceptions and has added 54 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.
49ers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Dontae Johnson
CB
Not injury related
Out
Deebo Samuel
WR
Groin
Questionable
Elijah Mitchell
RB
Concussion
Out
Maurice Hurst
DT
Calf
Out
Dre Greenlaw
LB
Groin
Out
Fred Warner
LB
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Marcell Harris
LB
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Jeff Wilson Jr.
RB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow has 3,135 passing yards (261.3 per game) and a 68.3% completion percentage, throwing 23 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.
- Joe Mixon has 227 attempts for a team-high 978 rushing yards (81.5 per game) and 12 touchdowns. He also has 26 catches for 192 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
- Ja'Marr Chase has 55 catches (90 targets) and paces his team with 958 receiving yards (79.8 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
- Trey Hendrickson has notched a team-leading 11.5 sacks, while adding eight TFL and 28 tackles.
- Logan Wilson's 90 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Bengals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Markus Bailey
LB
Neck
Out
Tyler Shelvin
DT
Illness
Out
Logan Wilson
LB
Shoulder
Out
Joe Mixon
RB
Illness
Questionable
Tee Higgins
WR
Ankle
Questionable
Chris Evans
RB
Ankle
Out
Chidobe Awuzie
CB
Foot
Questionable
Riley Reiff
OT
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Trey Hopkins
C
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Joe Bachie
LB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
D.J. Reader
DT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Joe Burrow
QB
Finger
Did Not Participate In Practice
49ers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Jaguars
W 30-10
Away
11/28/2021
Vikings
W 34-26
Home
12/5/2021
Seahawks
L 30-23
Away
12/12/2021
Bengals
-
Away
12/19/2021
Falcons
-
Home
12/23/2021
Titans
-
Away
1/2/2022
Texans
-
Home
Bengals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Las Vegas
W 32-13
Away
11/28/2021
Pittsburgh
W 41-10
Home
12/5/2021
Los Angeles
L 41-22
Home
12/12/2021
San Francisco
-
Home
12/19/2021
Denver
-
Away
12/26/2021
Baltimore
-
Home
1/2/2022
Kansas City
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.