    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) play the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Bengals vs. 49ers

    San Francisco and Cincinnati Stats

    • This year, the 49ers rack up three more points per game (25.3) than the Bengals give up (22.3).
    • The 49ers average only 15.7 more yards per game (365.1) than the Bengals allow per contest (349.4).
    • The 49ers have turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (17) this season.
    • This year the Bengals put up 4.4 more points per game (27.6) than the 49ers allow (23.2).
    • The Bengals collect 36.2 more yards per game (355.6) than the 49ers give up per matchup (319.4).
    • This year the Bengals have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the 49ers' takeaways (14).

    49ers Impact Players

    • Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 2,641 yards while connecting on 66.8% of his passes (207-for-310), with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions (220.1 yards per game).
    • Elijah Mitchell has rushed for a team-high 759 yards (63.3 YPG) and five touchdowns.
    • Nick Bosa has 12 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 16 TFL and 39 tackles.
    • Fred Warner's 92 tackles and four TFL make him the team's leading tackler.
    • This season Jimmie Ward leads the team with two interceptions and has added 54 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

    49ers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Dontae Johnson

    CB

    Not injury related

    Out

    Deebo Samuel

    WR

    Groin

    Questionable

    Elijah Mitchell

    RB

    Concussion

    Out

    Maurice Hurst

    DT

    Calf

    Out

    Dre Greenlaw

    LB

    Groin

    Out

    Fred Warner

    LB

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Marcell Harris

    LB

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jeff Wilson Jr.

    RB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Bengals Impact Players

    • Joe Burrow has 3,135 passing yards (261.3 per game) and a 68.3% completion percentage, throwing 23 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.
    • Joe Mixon has 227 attempts for a team-high 978 rushing yards (81.5 per game) and 12 touchdowns. He also has 26 catches for 192 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
    • Ja'Marr Chase has 55 catches (90 targets) and paces his team with 958 receiving yards (79.8 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
    • Trey Hendrickson has notched a team-leading 11.5 sacks, while adding eight TFL and 28 tackles.
    • Logan Wilson's 90 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Bengals Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Markus Bailey

    LB

    Neck

    Out

    Tyler Shelvin

    DT

    Illness

    Out

    Logan Wilson

    LB

    Shoulder

    Out

    Joe Mixon

    RB

    Illness

    Questionable

    Tee Higgins

    WR

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Chris Evans

    RB

    Ankle

    Out

    Chidobe Awuzie

    CB

    Foot

    Questionable

    Riley Reiff

    OT

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Trey Hopkins

    C

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Joe Bachie

    LB

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    D.J. Reader

    DT

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Joe Burrow

    QB

    Finger

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    49ers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Jaguars

    W 30-10

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Vikings

    W 34-26

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Seahawks

    L 30-23

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Bengals

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Falcons

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Titans

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Texans

    -

    Home

    Bengals Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/21/2021

    Las Vegas

    W 32-13

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Pittsburgh

    W 41-10

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Los Angeles

    L 41-22

    Home

    12/12/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Denver

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Baltimore

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Kansas City

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

