The Cincinnati Bengals (7-5) play the San Francisco 49ers (6-6) at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Bengals vs. 49ers

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Paul Brown Stadium

San Francisco and Cincinnati Stats

This year, the 49ers rack up three more points per game (25.3) than the Bengals give up (22.3).

The 49ers average only 15.7 more yards per game (365.1) than the Bengals allow per contest (349.4).

The 49ers have turned the ball over one more time (18 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (17) this season.

This year the Bengals put up 4.4 more points per game (27.6) than the 49ers allow (23.2).

The Bengals collect 36.2 more yards per game (355.6) than the 49ers give up per matchup (319.4).

This year the Bengals have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the 49ers' takeaways (14).

49ers Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 2,641 yards while connecting on 66.8% of his passes (207-for-310), with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions (220.1 yards per game).

Elijah Mitchell has rushed for a team-high 759 yards (63.3 YPG) and five touchdowns.

Nick Bosa has 12 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 16 TFL and 39 tackles.

Fred Warner's 92 tackles and four TFL make him the team's leading tackler.

This season Jimmie Ward leads the team with two interceptions and has added 54 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

49ers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Dontae Johnson CB Not injury related Out Deebo Samuel WR Groin Questionable Elijah Mitchell RB Concussion Out Maurice Hurst DT Calf Out Dre Greenlaw LB Groin Out Fred Warner LB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Marcell Harris LB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Jeff Wilson Jr. RB Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow has 3,135 passing yards (261.3 per game) and a 68.3% completion percentage, throwing 23 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.

Joe Mixon has 227 attempts for a team-high 978 rushing yards (81.5 per game) and 12 touchdowns. He also has 26 catches for 192 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase has 55 catches (90 targets) and paces his team with 958 receiving yards (79.8 per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.

Trey Hendrickson has notched a team-leading 11.5 sacks, while adding eight TFL and 28 tackles.

Logan Wilson's 90 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and four interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Bengals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Markus Bailey LB Neck Out Tyler Shelvin DT Illness Out Logan Wilson LB Shoulder Out Joe Mixon RB Illness Questionable Tee Higgins WR Ankle Questionable Chris Evans RB Ankle Out Chidobe Awuzie CB Foot Questionable Riley Reiff OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Trey Hopkins C Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Joe Bachie LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice D.J. Reader DT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Joe Burrow QB Finger Did Not Participate In Practice

49ers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Jaguars W 30-10 Away 11/28/2021 Vikings W 34-26 Home 12/5/2021 Seahawks L 30-23 Away 12/12/2021 Bengals - Away 12/19/2021 Falcons - Home 12/23/2021 Titans - Away 1/2/2022 Texans - Home

Bengals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Las Vegas W 32-13 Away 11/28/2021 Pittsburgh W 41-10 Home 12/5/2021 Los Angeles L 41-22 Home 12/12/2021 San Francisco - Home 12/19/2021 Denver - Away 12/26/2021 Baltimore - Home 1/2/2022 Kansas City - Home

