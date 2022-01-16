San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Cowboys (12-5) square off against the San Francisco 49ers (10-7) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. 49ers
- Game Day: Sunday, January 16, 2022
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: AT&T Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Dallas and San Francisco Stats
- This year, the Cowboys put up 9.7 more points per game (31.2) than the 49ers allow (21.5).
- The Cowboys collect 407 yards per game, 97 more yards than the 310 the 49ers give up per outing.
- The Cowboys have 20 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the 49ers.
- This year the 49ers rack up four more points per game (25.1) than the Cowboys allow (21.1).
- The 49ers collect 24.7 more yards per game (375.7) than the Cowboys allow per outing (351).
- The 49ers have 24 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 34 takeaways.
Cowboys Impact Players
- This season Dak Prescott has 4,449 passing yards (261.7 yards per game) while going 410-for-596 (68.8%) and throwing 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.
- Ezekiel Elliott has run for a team-best 1,002 yards (58.9 YPG) and picked up 10 touchdowns. He also averages 16.9 receiving yards, hauling in 47 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns.
- CeeDee Lamb has 79 catches (120 targets) and paces his team with 1,102 receiving yards (64.8 ypg) and six touchdowns.
- Micah Parsons has 13 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 20 TFL and 84 tackles.
- This season Jayron Kearse has totaled 98 tackles, nine TFL, one sack, and two interceptions, leading his team in tackles.
- This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with 11 interceptions and has added 52 tackles and 21 passes defended.
Cowboys Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Keanu Neal
LB
Chest
Out
Jayron Kearse
S
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Nahshon Wright
CB
Personal
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tyron Smith
OT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Tony Pollard
RB
Foot
Full Participation In Practice
Sean McKeon
TE
Neck
Limited Participation In Practice
Francis Bernard
LB
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
49ers Impact Players
- This season, Jimmy Garoppolo has racked up 3,810 passing yards (224.1 per game) while connecting on 301 of 441 passes (68.3%), with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- Elijah Mitchell has picked up a team-best 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) and five touchdowns.
- This season Nick Bosa leads the team with 15.5 sacks and has added 21 TFL and 52 tackles.
- Fred Warner has totaled 137 tackles, seven TFL, and 0.5 sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.
- This season Jimmie Ward leads the team with two interceptions and has added 75 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.
49ers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Talanoa Hufanga
S
Knee
Questionable
Mitch Wishnowsky
P
Concussion
Questionable
Marcell Harris
LB
Achilles
Questionable
Azeez Al-Shaair
LB
Knee
Questionable
Maurice Hurst
DT
Calf
Full Participation In Practice
Jaquiski Tartt
S
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Dre Greenlaw
LB
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Jimmy Garoppolo
QB
Thumb
Limited Participation In Practice
George Kittle
TE
Nir
Did Not Participate In Practice
Trent Williams
OT
Elbow
Did Not Participate In Practice
Alex Mack
C
Nir
Did Not Participate In Practice
Nick Bosa
DE
Nir
Did Not Participate In Practice
Cowboys Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/26/2021
Washington
W 56-14
Home
1/2/2022
Cardinals
L 25-22
Home
1/8/2022
Eagles
W 51-26
Away
1/16/2022
49ers
-
Home
49ers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/23/2021
Tennessee
L 20-17
Away
1/2/2022
Houston
W 23-7
Home
1/9/2022
Los Angeles
W 27-24
Away
1/16/2022
Dallas
-
Away
