San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes the ball as offensive tackle Terence Steele (78) blocks Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat (90) during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys (12-5) square off against the San Francisco 49ers (10-7) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, January 16, 2022. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. 49ers

Dallas and San Francisco Stats

  • This year, the Cowboys put up 9.7 more points per game (31.2) than the 49ers allow (21.5).
  • The Cowboys collect 407 yards per game, 97 more yards than the 310 the 49ers give up per outing.
  • The Cowboys have 20 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the 49ers.
  • This year the 49ers rack up four more points per game (25.1) than the Cowboys allow (21.1).
  • The 49ers collect 24.7 more yards per game (375.7) than the Cowboys allow per outing (351).
  • The 49ers have 24 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 34 takeaways.

Cowboys Impact Players

  • This season Dak Prescott has 4,449 passing yards (261.7 yards per game) while going 410-for-596 (68.8%) and throwing 37 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.
  • Ezekiel Elliott has run for a team-best 1,002 yards (58.9 YPG) and picked up 10 touchdowns. He also averages 16.9 receiving yards, hauling in 47 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns.
  • CeeDee Lamb has 79 catches (120 targets) and paces his team with 1,102 receiving yards (64.8 ypg) and six touchdowns.
  • Micah Parsons has 13 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 20 TFL and 84 tackles.
  • This season Jayron Kearse has totaled 98 tackles, nine TFL, one sack, and two interceptions, leading his team in tackles.
  • This season Trevon Diggs leads the team with 11 interceptions and has added 52 tackles and 21 passes defended.

Cowboys Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Keanu Neal

LB

Chest

Out

Jayron Kearse

S

Hamstring

Full Participation In Practice

Nahshon Wright

CB

Personal

Did Not Participate In Practice

Tyron Smith

OT

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Tony Pollard

RB

Foot

Full Participation In Practice

Sean McKeon

TE

Neck

Limited Participation In Practice

Francis Bernard

LB

Groin

Limited Participation In Practice

49ers Impact Players

  • This season, Jimmy Garoppolo has racked up 3,810 passing yards (224.1 per game) while connecting on 301 of 441 passes (68.3%), with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • Elijah Mitchell has picked up a team-best 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • This season Nick Bosa leads the team with 15.5 sacks and has added 21 TFL and 52 tackles.
  • Fred Warner has totaled 137 tackles, seven TFL, and 0.5 sacks to lead the team in tackles so far.
  • This season Jimmie Ward leads the team with two interceptions and has added 75 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.

49ers Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Talanoa Hufanga

S

Knee

Questionable

Mitch Wishnowsky

P

Concussion

Questionable

Marcell Harris

LB

Achilles

Questionable

Azeez Al-Shaair

LB

Knee

Questionable

Maurice Hurst

DT

Calf

Full Participation In Practice

Jaquiski Tartt

S

Groin

Limited Participation In Practice

Dre Greenlaw

LB

Groin

Limited Participation In Practice

Jimmy Garoppolo

QB

Thumb

Limited Participation In Practice

George Kittle

TE

Nir

Did Not Participate In Practice

Trent Williams

OT

Elbow

Did Not Participate In Practice

Alex Mack

C

Nir

Did Not Participate In Practice

Nick Bosa

DE

Nir

Did Not Participate In Practice

Cowboys Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/26/2021

Washington

W 56-14

Home

1/2/2022

Cardinals

L 25-22

Home

1/8/2022

Eagles

W 51-26

Away

1/16/2022

49ers

-

Home

49ers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/23/2021

Tennessee

L 20-17

Away

1/2/2022

Houston

W 23-7

Home

1/9/2022

Los Angeles

W 27-24

Away

1/16/2022

Dallas

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
16
2022

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys

TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
