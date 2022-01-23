How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco 49ers (10-7) hit the road to meet the Green Bay Packers (13-4) at Lambeau Field on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Packers vs. 49ers
- Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Lambeau Field
Green Bay and San Francisco Stats
- The Packers rack up 26.5 points per game, five more than the 49ers surrender per matchup (21.5).
- The Packers rack up 55.6 more yards per game (365.6) than the 49ers allow per contest (310).
- The Packers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven fewer than the 49ers have forced (20).
- The 49ers rack up 25.1 points per game, 3.3 more than the Packers give up (21.8).
- The 49ers average 47.5 more yards per game (375.7) than the Packers allow (328.2).
- The 49ers have 24 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 26 takeaways.
Packers Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers has passed for 4,115 yards (366-for-531), with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions (242.1 YPG).
- A.J. Dillon has rushed for a team-leading 803 yards (47.2 per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 313 receiving yards on 34 catches and two touchdowns.
- Davante Adams has 123 catches (on 169 targets) and leads the team with 1,553 receiving yards (91.4 per game) while hauling in 11 touchdowns.
- This season Rashan Gary leads the team with 9.5 sacks and has added eight TFL and 46 tackles.
- This season De'Vondre Campbell has totaled 145 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions, leading his team in tackles.
- Rasul Douglas has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 52 tackles, one TFL, and 13 passes defended 17 this season.
Packers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jaire Alexander
CB
Shoulder
Questionable
Marcedes Lewis
TE
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
David Bakhtiari
OT
Knee
Questionable
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
WR
Back
Doubtful
Aaron Jones
RB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
De'Vondre Campbell
LB
Elbow
Full Participation In Practice
Billy Turner
OL
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
49ers Impact Players
- Jimmy Garoppolo has 3,810 passing yards (224.1 per game) and a 68.3% completion percentage, throwing 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.
- Elijah Mitchell has churned out a team-high 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- Nick Bosa has 15.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 21 TFL and 52 tackles.
- This season Fred Warner has totaled 137 tackles, seven TFL, and 0.5 sacks, leading his team in tackles.
- Jimmie Ward has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 75 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.
49ers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jimmy Garoppolo
QB
Right shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Ambry Thomas
CB
Knee
Questionable
Marcell Harris
LB
Achilles
Limited Participation In Practice
Jordan Willis
DE
Ankle
Questionable
Nick Bosa
DE
Concussion
Questionable
Fred Warner
LB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Talanoa Hufanga
S
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Azeez Al-Shaair
LB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Packers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/25/2021
Browns
W 24-22
Home
1/2/2022
Vikings
W 37-10
Home
1/9/2022
Lions
L 37-30
Away
1/22/2022
49ers
-
Home
49ers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Houston
W 23-7
Home
1/9/2022
Los Angeles
W 27-24
Away
1/16/2022
Dallas
W 23-17
Away
1/22/2022
Green Bay
-
Away
