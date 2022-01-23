Skip to main content

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship playoff game Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Packers Packers25 Mjd 08246

The San Francisco 49ers (10-7) hit the road to meet the Green Bay Packers (13-4) at Lambeau Field on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Packers vs. 49ers

Green Bay and San Francisco Stats

  • The Packers rack up 26.5 points per game, five more than the 49ers surrender per matchup (21.5).
  • The Packers rack up 55.6 more yards per game (365.6) than the 49ers allow per contest (310).
  • The Packers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, seven fewer than the 49ers have forced (20).
  • The 49ers rack up 25.1 points per game, 3.3 more than the Packers give up (21.8).
  • The 49ers average 47.5 more yards per game (375.7) than the Packers allow (328.2).
  • The 49ers have 24 giveaways this season, while the Packers have 26 takeaways.

Packers Impact Players

  • Aaron Rodgers has passed for 4,115 yards (366-for-531), with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions (242.1 YPG).
  • A.J. Dillon has rushed for a team-leading 803 yards (47.2 per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 313 receiving yards on 34 catches and two touchdowns.
  • Davante Adams has 123 catches (on 169 targets) and leads the team with 1,553 receiving yards (91.4 per game) while hauling in 11 touchdowns.
  • This season Rashan Gary leads the team with 9.5 sacks and has added eight TFL and 46 tackles.
  • This season De'Vondre Campbell has totaled 145 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions, leading his team in tackles.
  • Rasul Douglas has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 52 tackles, one TFL, and 13 passes defended 17 this season.

Packers Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Jaire Alexander

CB

Shoulder

Questionable

Marcedes Lewis

TE

Rest

Did Not Participate In Practice

David Bakhtiari

OT

Knee

Questionable

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

WR

Back

Doubtful

Aaron Jones

RB

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

De'Vondre Campbell

LB

Elbow

Full Participation In Practice

Billy Turner

OL

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

49ers Impact Players

  • Jimmy Garoppolo has 3,810 passing yards (224.1 per game) and a 68.3% completion percentage, throwing 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.
  • Elijah Mitchell has churned out a team-high 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • Nick Bosa has 15.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 21 TFL and 52 tackles.
  • This season Fred Warner has totaled 137 tackles, seven TFL, and 0.5 sacks, leading his team in tackles.
  • Jimmie Ward has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 75 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.

49ers Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Jimmy Garoppolo

QB

Right shoulder

Full Participation In Practice

Ambry Thomas

CB

Knee

Questionable

Marcell Harris

LB

Achilles

Limited Participation In Practice

Jordan Willis

DE

Ankle

Questionable

Nick Bosa

DE

Concussion

Questionable

Fred Warner

LB

Ankle

Full Participation In Practice

Talanoa Hufanga

S

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Azeez Al-Shaair

LB

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Packers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/25/2021

Browns

W 24-22

Home

1/2/2022

Vikings

W 37-10

Home

1/9/2022

Lions

L 37-30

Away

1/22/2022

49ers

-

Home

49ers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Houston

W 23-7

Home

1/9/2022

Los Angeles

W 27-24

Away

1/16/2022

Dallas

W 23-17

Away

1/22/2022

Green Bay

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
8:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

