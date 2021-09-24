The Green Bay Packers (1-1) go on the road to square off against the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Packers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Levi's Stadium
Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Green Bay
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
49ers
-3
50
San Francisco and Green Bay Stats
- The 49ers scored 23.5 points per game last season, comparable to the 23.1 per contest the Packers gave up.
- The 49ers racked up 36.1 more yards per game (370.1) than the Packers gave up per matchup (334.0) last season.
- The 49ers turned the ball over 13 more times (31 total) than the Packers forced a turnover (18) last year.
- Last year the Packers scored 7.4 more points per game (31.8) than the 49ers surrendered (24.4).
- The Packers averaged 389.0 yards per game last season, 74.6 more yards than the 314.4 the 49ers allowed per outing.
- Last season the Packers had 11 turnovers, nine fewer than the 49ers had takeaways (20).
49ers Impact Players
- Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 1,096 yards last season (137.0 per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes (94-for-140), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.
- JaMycal Hasty took 39 attempts for 148 rushing yards a season ago (18.5 per game) and scored one touchdown.
- Last season, Samson Ebukam collected 4.5 sacks, 3.0 TFL and 27 tackles.
- Fred Warner racked up 125 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions over his last campaign.
- Dre Kirkpatrick picked off three passes while adding 56 tackles and seven passes defended a season ago.
49ers Injuries: Tevin Coleman: Out (Knee), Dee Ford: Out (Back), Raheem Mostert: Out (Knee), Ahkello Witherspoon: Questionable (Hamstring), Jimmy Garoppolo: Out (Ankle), George Kittle: Out (Knee), Dre Greenlaw: Out (Quadricep)
Packers Impact Players
- Last year Aaron Rodgers totaled 4,299 passing yards (268.7 per game) while going 372-for-526 (70.7%) and throwing for 48 touchdowns with five interceptions.
- Aaron Jones took 201 attempts for 1,104 rushing yards a season ago (69.0 per game) and scored nine touchdowns. He also caught 47 passes for 355 yards with two TDs through the air.
- Last season Davante Adams was targeted 149 times and had 115 catches for 1,374 yards with 18 touchdowns.
- Rashan Gary put together a strong body of work a year ago, notching 5.0 sacks, 5.0 TFL and 35 tackles.
- Over his 2020 campaign, De'Vondre Campbell totaled 99 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and two sacks.
- Last season Darnell Savage Jr. reeled in four interceptions and added 75 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and 12 passes defended.
Packers Injuries: Elgton Jenkins: Questionable (Back), Darnell Savage: Questionable (Groin), Randy Ramsey: Doubtful (Groin), Davante Adams: Doubtful (Hamstring), Kenny Clark: Questionable (Groin), Josiah Deguara: Doubtful (Ankle)
