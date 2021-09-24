Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) audibles during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers (1-1) go on the road to square off against the San Francisco 49ers (2-0) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Packers

Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Sunday, September 26, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Levi's Stadium

Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Green Bay

Favorite Spread Total 49ers -3 50

San Francisco and Green Bay Stats

The 49ers scored 23.5 points per game last season, comparable to the 23.1 per contest the Packers gave up.

The 49ers racked up 36.1 more yards per game (370.1) than the Packers gave up per matchup (334.0) last season.

The 49ers turned the ball over 13 more times (31 total) than the Packers forced a turnover (18) last year.

Last year the Packers scored 7.4 more points per game (31.8) than the 49ers surrendered (24.4).

The Packers averaged 389.0 yards per game last season, 74.6 more yards than the 314.4 the 49ers allowed per outing.

Last season the Packers had 11 turnovers, nine fewer than the 49ers had takeaways (20).

49ers Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 1,096 yards last season (137.0 per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes (94-for-140), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

JaMycal Hasty took 39 attempts for 148 rushing yards a season ago (18.5 per game) and scored one touchdown.

Last season, Samson Ebukam collected 4.5 sacks, 3.0 TFL and 27 tackles.

Fred Warner racked up 125 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions over his last campaign.

Dre Kirkpatrick picked off three passes while adding 56 tackles and seven passes defended a season ago.

49ers Injuries: Tevin Coleman: Out (Knee), Dee Ford: Out (Back), Raheem Mostert: Out (Knee), Ahkello Witherspoon: Questionable (Hamstring), Jimmy Garoppolo: Out (Ankle), George Kittle: Out (Knee), Dre Greenlaw: Out (Quadricep)

Packers Impact Players

Last year Aaron Rodgers totaled 4,299 passing yards (268.7 per game) while going 372-for-526 (70.7%) and throwing for 48 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Aaron Jones took 201 attempts for 1,104 rushing yards a season ago (69.0 per game) and scored nine touchdowns. He also caught 47 passes for 355 yards with two TDs through the air.

Last season Davante Adams was targeted 149 times and had 115 catches for 1,374 yards with 18 touchdowns.

Rashan Gary put together a strong body of work a year ago, notching 5.0 sacks, 5.0 TFL and 35 tackles.

Over his 2020 campaign, De'Vondre Campbell totaled 99 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and two sacks.

Last season Darnell Savage Jr. reeled in four interceptions and added 75 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and 12 passes defended.

Packers Injuries: Elgton Jenkins: Questionable (Back), Darnell Savage: Questionable (Groin), Randy Ramsey: Doubtful (Groin), Davante Adams: Doubtful (Hamstring), Kenny Clark: Questionable (Groin), Josiah Deguara: Doubtful (Ankle)

