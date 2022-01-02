San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) throws his hat to a fan after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers (8-7) square off against the Houston Texans (4-11) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Texans

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Levi's Stadium

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Houston

Favorite Spread Total 49ers -13 44

San Francisco and Houston Stats

This year, the 49ers average just 1.6 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Texans give up (26.7).

The 49ers rack up just 12.8 fewer yards per game (368.1), than the Texans give up per outing (380.9).

The 49ers have 21 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 24 takeaways.

The Texans average 16.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the 49ers surrender (22.3).

The Texans rack up 42.1 fewer yards per game (276.8) than the 49ers allow (318.9).

This season the Texans have turned the ball over 21 times, four more than the 49ers' takeaways (17).

49ers Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 3,494 yards (278-for-409), with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (232.9 YPG).

Elijah Mitchell has churned out a team-best 759 rushing yards (50.6 per game) plus five touchdowns.

Nick Bosa has registered a team-leading 15.0 sacks, while adding 19.0 TFL and 46 tackles.

Fred Warner has totaled 114 tackles and 5.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

Jimmie Ward has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 65 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended 15 this season.

49ers Injuries: Tarvarius Moore: Questionable (Ankle), Deebo Samuel: Out (Hamstring), Emmanuel Moseley: Questionable (Hamstring), Dre Greenlaw: Out (Calf), Richard Sherman: Out (Calf), Mark Nzeocha: Questionable (Illness), Brandon Aiyuk: Out (Ankle), Javon Kinlaw: Out (Knee), K'Waun Williams: Out (Shin), Kevin Givens: Out (Not Injury Related)

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills has 2,200 passing yards (146.7 per game) with a 66.6% completion percentage (219-for-329), throwing for 12 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

Rex Burkhead has 94 carries for a team-high 356 rushing yards (23.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Brandin Cooks has 80 receptions and leads the team with 945 yards (63.0 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

Jonathan Greenard has collected a team-leading 8.0 sacks, while adding 9.0 TFL and 31 tackles.

Kamu Grugier-Hill has totaled 92 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.

Desmond King II has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 74 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended 15 this season.

Texans Injuries: Duke Johnson: Questionable (Neck), Brent Qvale: Out (Concussion), Phillip Gaines: Questionable (Knee), Laremy Tunsil: Doubtful (Ankle)

