San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco 49ers (8-7) square off against the Houston Texans (4-11) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Texans
- Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Levi's Stadium
Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Houston
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
49ers
-13
44
San Francisco and Houston Stats
- This year, the 49ers average just 1.6 fewer points per game (25.1) than the Texans give up (26.7).
- The 49ers rack up just 12.8 fewer yards per game (368.1), than the Texans give up per outing (380.9).
- The 49ers have 21 giveaways this season, while the Texans have 24 takeaways.
- The Texans average 16.5 points per game, 5.8 fewer than the 49ers surrender (22.3).
- The Texans rack up 42.1 fewer yards per game (276.8) than the 49ers allow (318.9).
- This season the Texans have turned the ball over 21 times, four more than the 49ers' takeaways (17).
49ers Impact Players
- Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 3,494 yards (278-for-409), with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (232.9 YPG).
- Elijah Mitchell has churned out a team-best 759 rushing yards (50.6 per game) plus five touchdowns.
- Nick Bosa has registered a team-leading 15.0 sacks, while adding 19.0 TFL and 46 tackles.
- Fred Warner has totaled 114 tackles and 5.0 TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Jimmie Ward has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 65 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended 15 this season.
49ers Injuries: Tarvarius Moore: Questionable (Ankle), Deebo Samuel: Out (Hamstring), Emmanuel Moseley: Questionable (Hamstring), Dre Greenlaw: Out (Calf), Richard Sherman: Out (Calf), Mark Nzeocha: Questionable (Illness), Brandon Aiyuk: Out (Ankle), Javon Kinlaw: Out (Knee), K'Waun Williams: Out (Shin), Kevin Givens: Out (Not Injury Related)
Texans Impact Players
- Davis Mills has 2,200 passing yards (146.7 per game) with a 66.6% completion percentage (219-for-329), throwing for 12 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
- Rex Burkhead has 94 carries for a team-high 356 rushing yards (23.7 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This season Brandin Cooks has 80 receptions and leads the team with 945 yards (63.0 per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
- Jonathan Greenard has collected a team-leading 8.0 sacks, while adding 9.0 TFL and 31 tackles.
- Kamu Grugier-Hill has totaled 92 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Desmond King II has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 74 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended 15 this season.
Texans Injuries: Duke Johnson: Questionable (Neck), Brent Qvale: Out (Concussion), Phillip Gaines: Questionable (Knee), Laremy Tunsil: Doubtful (Ankle)
