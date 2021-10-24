San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    • October 25, 2021
    How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Houston Texans safety Justin Reid (20) chases after Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) as he rushes for a touchdown Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

    The Indianapolis Colts (2-4) visit a struggling San Francisco 49ers (2-3) squad on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers have lost three straight games. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 49ers vs. Colts

    Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Indianapolis

    San Francisco and Indianapolis Stats

    • This year, the 49ers put up just 1.6 more points per game (23.4) than the Colts allow (21.8).
    • The 49ers average only 1.7 more yards per game (368.2) than the Colts give up per outing (366.5).
    • The 49ers have seven giveaways this season, while the Colts have 12 takeaways.
    • The Colts rack up 23.2 points per game, comparable to the 23.8 the 49ers give up.
    • The Colts collect 37.7 more yards per game (367.5) than the 49ers allow (329.8).
    • The Colts have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (2) this season.

    49ers Impact Players

    • Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 925 yards while connecting on 66.1% of his passes (78-for-118), with five touchdowns and two interceptions (185.0 yards per game).
    • Elijah Mitchell has churned out a team-high 189 rushing yards (37.8 per game) and one touchdown.
    • Deebo Samuel has 31 catches (on 52 targets) and leads the team with 548 receiving yards (109.6 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.
    • Nick Bosa has 5.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 8.0 TFL and 19 tackles.
    • Fred Warner leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 45 tackles and 2.0 TFL over the course of the current campaign.

    49ers Injuries: Jeff Wilson Jr.: Questionable (Calf), Jaquiski Tartt: Out (Groin), Jimmie Ward: Out (Quadricep), Trent Williams: Questionable (Ankle), Raheem Mostert: Out (Ankle), Kwon Alexander: Out (Ankle)

    Colts Impact Players

    • Carson Wentz has 1,545 passing yards (257.5 per game) with a 64.2% completion percentage (124-for-193), throwing for nine touchdowns with one interception. He also has 74 rushing yards on 18 carries.
    • Jonathan Taylor has ran for a team-leading 472 yards on 87 carries (78.7 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He also averages 35.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 15 passes for a team-high 210 yards and one touchdown.
    • Michael Pittman Jr. has 31 catches (46 targets) and paces his team with 403 receiving yards (67.2 per game) while scoring one touchdown.
    • Al-Quadin Muhammad has 2.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 3.0 TFL and 24 tackles.
    • Bobby Okereke has racked up 51 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • This season Darius Leonard leads the team with two interceptions and has added 45 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

    Colts Injuries: No Injuries Listed

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    24
    2021

    Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

