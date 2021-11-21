How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) host the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. 49ers
- Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: TIAA Bank Field
San Francisco and Jacksonville Stats
- The 49ers score just 1.8 fewer points per game (24) than the Jaguars give up (25.8).
- The 49ers rack up 362.2 yards per game, only 4.2 fewer than the 366.4 the Jaguars give up per matchup.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over nine more times (14 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- The Jaguars put up seven fewer points per game (16.6) than the 49ers allow (23.6).
- The Jaguars average only 1.3 more yards per game (332.7) than the 49ers give up (331.4).
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over 15 times this season, eight more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (7).
49ers Impact Players
- Jimmy Garoppolo has passed for 1,936 yards (154-for-232), with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions (215.1 yards per game).
- Elijah Mitchell has run for a team-best 560 yards (62.2 per game) and picked up three touchdowns.
- Deebo Samuel has racked up 54 catches for 979 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 86 times, and averages 108.8 receiving yards per game.
- Nick Bosa has eight sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 13 TFL and 31 tackles.
- Fred Warner has racked up 82 tackles and four TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- This season Jimmie Ward leads the team with two interceptions and has added 40 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.
49ers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Elijah Mitchell
RB
Rib
Doubtful
Maurice Hurst
DT
Calf
Out
JaMycal Hasty
RB
Ankle
Out
Deebo Samuel
WR
Shin
Limited Participation In Practice
Josh Norman
CB
Rib
Limited Participation In Practice
Jaylon Moore
OL
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Trent Williams
OT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jaguars Impact Players
- This year Trevor Lawrence has collected 1,983 passing yards (220.3 per game) while going 192-for-331 (58%) and throwing for eight touchdowns with nine interceptions. He has added 169 rushing yards on 37 carries with two touchdowns.
- James Robinson has rushed for a team-high 539 yards on 100 attempts (59.9 yards per game) and six touchdowns. He also has 160 receiving yards on 22 catches .
- This season Marvin Jones Jr. has 38 receptions for a team-high 434 yards (48.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Josh Allen has collected a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding eight TFL, 41 tackles, and one interception.
- Damien Wilson has collected 63 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- This season Rudy Ford leads the team with one interception and has added 29 tackles and three passes defended.
Jaguars Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jordan Smith
DE
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Dakota Allen
LB
Shoulder
Out
James Robinson
RB
Heel
Questionable
Carlos Hyde
RB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
Logan Cooke
P
Left knee
Full Participation In Practice
Rayshawn Jenkins
S
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Malcom Brown
DT
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
49ers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Bears
W 33-22
Away
11/7/2021
Cardinals
L 31-17
Home
11/15/2021
Rams
W 31-10
Home
11/21/2021
Jaguars
-
Away
11/28/2021
Vikings
-
Home
12/5/2021
Seahawks
-
Away
12/12/2021
Bengals
-
Away
Jaguars Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/31/2021
Seattle
L 31-7
Away
11/7/2021
Buffalo
W 9-6
Home
11/14/2021
Indianapolis
L 23-17
Away
11/21/2021
San Francisco
-
Home
11/28/2021
Atlanta
-
Home
12/5/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
12/12/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
