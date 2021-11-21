Skip to main content
    November 21, 2021
    How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) host the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Jaguars vs. 49ers

    San Francisco and Jacksonville Stats

    • The 49ers score just 1.8 fewer points per game (24) than the Jaguars give up (25.8).
    • The 49ers rack up 362.2 yards per game, only 4.2 fewer than the 366.4 the Jaguars give up per matchup.
    • The 49ers have turned the ball over nine more times (14 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (5) this season.
    • The Jaguars put up seven fewer points per game (16.6) than the 49ers allow (23.6).
    • The Jaguars average only 1.3 more yards per game (332.7) than the 49ers give up (331.4).
    • The Jaguars have turned the ball over 15 times this season, eight more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (7).

    49ers Impact Players

    • Jimmy Garoppolo has passed for 1,936 yards (154-for-232), with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions (215.1 yards per game).
    • Elijah Mitchell has run for a team-best 560 yards (62.2 per game) and picked up three touchdowns.
    • Deebo Samuel has racked up 54 catches for 979 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 86 times, and averages 108.8 receiving yards per game.
    • Nick Bosa has eight sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 13 TFL and 31 tackles.
    • Fred Warner has racked up 82 tackles and four TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • This season Jimmie Ward leads the team with two interceptions and has added 40 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

    49ers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Elijah Mitchell

    RB

    Rib

    Doubtful

    Maurice Hurst

    DT

    Calf

    Out

    JaMycal Hasty

    RB

    Ankle

    Out

    Deebo Samuel

    WR

    Shin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Josh Norman

    CB

    Rib

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Jaylon Moore

    OL

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Trent Williams

    OT

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Jaguars Impact Players

    • This year Trevor Lawrence has collected 1,983 passing yards (220.3 per game) while going 192-for-331 (58%) and throwing for eight touchdowns with nine interceptions. He has added 169 rushing yards on 37 carries with two touchdowns.
    • James Robinson has rushed for a team-high 539 yards on 100 attempts (59.9 yards per game) and six touchdowns. He also has 160 receiving yards on 22 catches .
    • This season Marvin Jones Jr. has 38 receptions for a team-high 434 yards (48.2 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Josh Allen has collected a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding eight TFL, 41 tackles, and one interception.
    • Damien Wilson has collected 63 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • This season Rudy Ford leads the team with one interception and has added 29 tackles and three passes defended.

    Jaguars Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jordan Smith

    DE

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Dakota Allen

    LB

    Shoulder

    Out

    James Robinson

    RB

    Heel

    Questionable

    Carlos Hyde

    RB

    Shoulder

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Logan Cooke

    P

    Left knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Rayshawn Jenkins

    S

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Malcom Brown

    DT

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    49ers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Bears

    W 33-22

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Cardinals

    L 31-17

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Rams

    W 31-10

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Jaguars

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Vikings

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Seahawks

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Bengals

    -

    Away

    Jaguars Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/31/2021

    Seattle

    L 31-7

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Buffalo

    W 9-6

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Indianapolis

    L 23-17

    Away

    11/21/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Atlanta

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

