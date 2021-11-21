Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-7) host the San Francisco 49ers (4-5) at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, November 21, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. 49ers

Game Day: Sunday, November 21, 2021

Sunday, November 21, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Live Stream on fuboTV:

San Francisco and Jacksonville Stats

The 49ers score just 1.8 fewer points per game (24) than the Jaguars give up (25.8).

The 49ers rack up 362.2 yards per game, only 4.2 fewer than the 366.4 the Jaguars give up per matchup.

The 49ers have turned the ball over nine more times (14 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (5) this season.

The Jaguars put up seven fewer points per game (16.6) than the 49ers allow (23.6).

The Jaguars average only 1.3 more yards per game (332.7) than the 49ers give up (331.4).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 15 times this season, eight more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (7).

49ers Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo has passed for 1,936 yards (154-for-232), with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions (215.1 yards per game).

Elijah Mitchell has run for a team-best 560 yards (62.2 per game) and picked up three touchdowns.

Deebo Samuel has racked up 54 catches for 979 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He has been targeted 86 times, and averages 108.8 receiving yards per game.

Nick Bosa has eight sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 13 TFL and 31 tackles.

Fred Warner has racked up 82 tackles and four TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

This season Jimmie Ward leads the team with two interceptions and has added 40 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

49ers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Elijah Mitchell RB Rib Doubtful Maurice Hurst DT Calf Out JaMycal Hasty RB Ankle Out Deebo Samuel WR Shin Limited Participation In Practice Josh Norman CB Rib Limited Participation In Practice Jaylon Moore OL Knee Limited Participation In Practice Trent Williams OT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice

Jaguars Impact Players

This year Trevor Lawrence has collected 1,983 passing yards (220.3 per game) while going 192-for-331 (58%) and throwing for eight touchdowns with nine interceptions. He has added 169 rushing yards on 37 carries with two touchdowns.

James Robinson has rushed for a team-high 539 yards on 100 attempts (59.9 yards per game) and six touchdowns. He also has 160 receiving yards on 22 catches .

This season Marvin Jones Jr. has 38 receptions for a team-high 434 yards (48.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

Josh Allen has collected a team-leading 5.5 sacks, while adding eight TFL, 41 tackles, and one interception.

Damien Wilson has collected 63 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Rudy Ford leads the team with one interception and has added 29 tackles and three passes defended.

Jaguars Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jordan Smith DE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Dakota Allen LB Shoulder Out James Robinson RB Heel Questionable Carlos Hyde RB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice Logan Cooke P Left knee Full Participation In Practice Rayshawn Jenkins S Illness Full Participation In Practice Malcom Brown DT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

49ers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Bears W 33-22 Away 11/7/2021 Cardinals L 31-17 Home 11/15/2021 Rams W 31-10 Home 11/21/2021 Jaguars - Away 11/28/2021 Vikings - Home 12/5/2021 Seahawks - Away 12/12/2021 Bengals - Away

Jaguars Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/31/2021 Seattle L 31-7 Away 11/7/2021 Buffalo W 9-6 Home 11/14/2021 Indianapolis L 23-17 Away 11/21/2021 San Francisco - Home 11/28/2021 Atlanta - Home 12/5/2021 Los Angeles - Away 12/12/2021 Tennessee - Away

Regional restrictions apply.