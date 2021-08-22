How to Watch 49ers at Chargers

The 49ers and Chargers meet Sunday night as the second week of the preseason draws to a close.

In the regular season, a matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers could be a battle of two of the NFL's brightest young quarterbacks. But because this is the preseason, fans likely won't get to see Trey Lance and Justin Herbert going head to head, considering Los Angeles didn't play Herbert in its preseason opener.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (KCVU Chico-Redding, CA)

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

But viewers should at least get a chance to see Lance, who played extended time in the first half of last week's 19-16 loss to the Chiefs.

Lance was just 5-for-14 in the game, but he made the completions count, with 128 yards and a touchdown. Lance is expected to enter the 2021 season as Jimmy Garoppolo's backup, but the former North Dakota State quarterback clearly has the arm strength to take this Niners offense to the next level. The only question is how soon he'll be ready to see regular-season action.

San Francisco also gave rookie running back Trey Sermon a chance to show he can be the team's No. 2 back, though his 26 yards on nine carries wasn't the best debut.

As for the Chargers, maybe fans will see a little bit of Herbert and the first team, but more than likely this game will feature a lot of Chase Daniel once again.

One of the most intriguing players to keep an eye on for L.A. is, surprisingly, a quarterback. Easton Stick was 7-for-7 in the opener. The starter at NDSU before Lance, Stick is trying to show he belongs on an NFL roster.

Otherwise, the interest in L.A. is on defense, as players like Asante Samuel Jr. and Chris Rumph II try to get up to speed and quickly establish themselves as rotation pieces. Samuel, the team's second-round pick, had three tackles against the Rams.

Still, despite some intriguing storylines for the Chargers, this game has appeal to viewers for one key reason: it's a chance to see more from Trey Lance.

Regional restrictions may apply.