San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/30/2022

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (12-5) take on a fellow NFC West foe when they host the San Francisco 49ers (10-7) on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at SoFi Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rams vs. 49ers

Los Angeles and San Francisco Stats

  • The Rams score 5.6 more points per game (27.1) than the 49ers allow (21.5).
  • The Rams collect 372.1 yards per game, 62.1 more yards than the 310 the 49ers allow per outing.
  • The Rams have turned the ball over three more times (23 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (20) this season.
  • The 49ers rack up 25.1 points per game, 3.2 more than the Rams allow (21.9).
  • The 49ers rack up 30.8 more yards per game (375.7) than the Rams give up (344.9).
  • This season the 49ers have 24 turnovers, one fewer than the Rams have takeaways (25).

Rams Impact Players

  • This season Matthew Stafford has registered 4,886 passing yards (287.4 yards per game) while completing 67.2% of his passes, with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
  • Sony Michel has racked up a team-high 845 rushing yards (49.7 per game) and four scores.
  • Cooper Kupp has been targeted 191 times and has 145 catches, leading his team with 1,947 yards (114.5 ypg) while scoring 16 touchdowns.
  • This season Aaron Donald leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 19 TFL and 84 tackles.
  • This season Troy Reeder has racked up 90 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions, leading his team in tackles.
  • Jalen Ramsey has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 76 tackles, nine TFL, and 16 passes defended 17 this season.

Rams Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

John Wolford

QB

Illness

Did Not Participate In Practice

Joseph Noteboom

OL

Chest

Did Not Participate In Practice

Andrew Whitworth

OL

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Taylor Rapp

S

Concussion

Limited Participation In Practice

Buddy Howell

RB

Hamstring

Limited Participation In Practice

Van Jefferson

WR

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

Greg Gaines

DT

Toe

Did Not Participate In Practice

49ers Impact Players

  • Jimmy Garoppolo has 3,810 passing yards (224.1 per game) and a 68.3% completion percentage, throwing 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.
  • Elijah Mitchell has picked up a team-best 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • Nick Bosa has 15.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 21 TFL and 52 tackles.
  • Fred Warner's 137 tackles, seven TFL, and 0.5 sacks mean he's the team's top tackler.
  • Jimmie Ward has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 75 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended 17 this season.

49ers Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Ambry Thomas

CB

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Jimmy Garoppolo

QB

Thumb

Full Participation In Practice

Jeff Wilson Jr.

RB

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Trent Williams

OT

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Alex Mack

C

Nir

Did Not Participate In Practice

Nick Bosa

DE

Nir

Did Not Participate In Practice

Rams Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

49ers

L 27-24

Home

1/17/2022

Cardinals

W 34-11

Home

1/23/2022

Buccaneers

W 30-27

Away

1/30/2022

49ers

-

Home

49ers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/9/2022

Los Angeles

W 27-24

Away

1/16/2022

Dallas

W 23-17

Away

1/22/2022

Green Bay

W 13-10

Away

1/30/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
30
2022

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

