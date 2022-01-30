San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/30/2022

How to Watch the NFL Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Rams (12-5) take on a fellow NFC West foe when they host the San Francisco 49ers (10-7) on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at SoFi Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rams vs. 49ers
- Game Day: Sunday, January 30, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Los Angeles and San Francisco Stats
- The Rams score 5.6 more points per game (27.1) than the 49ers allow (21.5).
- The Rams collect 372.1 yards per game, 62.1 more yards than the 310 the 49ers allow per outing.
- The Rams have turned the ball over three more times (23 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (20) this season.
- The 49ers rack up 25.1 points per game, 3.2 more than the Rams allow (21.9).
- The 49ers rack up 30.8 more yards per game (375.7) than the Rams give up (344.9).
- This season the 49ers have 24 turnovers, one fewer than the Rams have takeaways (25).
Rams Impact Players
- This season Matthew Stafford has registered 4,886 passing yards (287.4 yards per game) while completing 67.2% of his passes, with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
- Sony Michel has racked up a team-high 845 rushing yards (49.7 per game) and four scores.
- Cooper Kupp has been targeted 191 times and has 145 catches, leading his team with 1,947 yards (114.5 ypg) while scoring 16 touchdowns.
- This season Aaron Donald leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 19 TFL and 84 tackles.
- This season Troy Reeder has racked up 90 tackles, six TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions, leading his team in tackles.
- Jalen Ramsey has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 76 tackles, nine TFL, and 16 passes defended 17 this season.
Rams Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
John Wolford
QB
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Joseph Noteboom
OL
Chest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Andrew Whitworth
OL
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Taylor Rapp
S
Concussion
Limited Participation In Practice
Buddy Howell
RB
Hamstring
Limited Participation In Practice
Van Jefferson
WR
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Greg Gaines
DT
Toe
Did Not Participate In Practice
49ers Impact Players
- Jimmy Garoppolo has 3,810 passing yards (224.1 per game) and a 68.3% completion percentage, throwing 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.
- Elijah Mitchell has picked up a team-best 963 rushing yards (56.6 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Nick Bosa has 15.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also added 21 TFL and 52 tackles.
- Fred Warner's 137 tackles, seven TFL, and 0.5 sacks mean he's the team's top tackler.
- Jimmie Ward has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 75 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended 17 this season.
49ers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Ambry Thomas
CB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Jimmy Garoppolo
QB
Thumb
Full Participation In Practice
Jeff Wilson Jr.
RB
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Trent Williams
OT
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Alex Mack
C
Nir
Did Not Participate In Practice
Nick Bosa
DE
Nir
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rams Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/9/2022
49ers
L 27-24
Home
1/17/2022
Cardinals
W 34-11
Home
1/23/2022
Buccaneers
W 30-27
Away
1/30/2022
49ers
-
Home
49ers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/9/2022
Los Angeles
W 27-24
Away
1/16/2022
Dallas
W 23-17
Away
1/22/2022
Green Bay
W 13-10
Away
1/30/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
