San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Rams (7-2) face a fellow NFC West foe when they visit the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Rams
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Levi's Stadium
Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rams
-3.5
50.5
Los Angeles and San Francisco Stats
- The Rams average 3.7 more points per game (29.0) than the 49ers give up (25.3).
- The Rams average 399.3 yards per game, 61.2 more yards than the 338.1 the 49ers give up per matchup.
- The Rams have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- This season the 49ers score just 1.3 more points per game (23.1) than the Rams allow (21.8).
- The 49ers collect only 17.4 more yards per game (365.6) than the Rams allow per contest (348.2).
- The 49ers have 14 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.
Rams Impact Players
- Matthew Stafford has put up 2,771 passing yards (307.9 per game) with a 68.2% completion percentage (219-for-321) while firing 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.
- Darrell Henderson has racked up a team-leading 562 yards (62.4 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He also averages 16.0 receiving yards, catching 19 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
- Cooper Kupp has 74 receptions for a team-high 1,019 yards (113.2 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
- Leonard Floyd has registered a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and 40 tackles.
- This season Jordan Fuller has racked up 67 tackles and 1.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
- Jalen Ramsey has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 46 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and eight passes defended.
Rams Injuries: Brian Allen: Questionable (Knee), Terrell Lewis: Questionable (Shoulder), Leonard Floyd: Questionable (Knee)
49ers Impact Players
- This season, Jimmy Garoppolo has racked up 1,754 passing yards (219.3 per game) while completing 139 of 213 passes (65.3%), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
- Elijah Mitchell has run for a team-leading 469 yards on 89 attempts (58.6 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- This year Deebo Samuel has 49 receptions and leads the team with 882 yards (110.3 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.
- Nick Bosa has registered a team-leading 7.0 sacks, while adding 12.0 TFL and 30 tackles.
- This season Fred Warner has totaled 74 tackles and 4.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
- This season Josh Norman leads the team with one interception and has added 28 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and three passes defended.
49ers Injuries: Deebo Samuel: Out (Hamstring), K'Waun Williams: Out (Ankle), River Cracraft: Questionable (Quadricep), Tevin Coleman: Out (Knee), Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: Out (Hamstring), Trent Taylor: Questionable (Back)
