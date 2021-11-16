San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) is pursued by Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Jackson (35) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) is pursued by Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Jackson (35) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

    The Los Angeles Rams (7-2) face a fellow NFC West foe when they visit the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 49ers vs. Rams

    Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

    Rams vs 49ers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Rams

    -3.5

    50.5

    Los Angeles and San Francisco Stats

    • The Rams average 3.7 more points per game (29.0) than the 49ers give up (25.3).
    • The Rams average 399.3 yards per game, 61.2 more yards than the 338.1 the 49ers give up per matchup.
    • The Rams have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (5) this season.
    • This season the 49ers score just 1.3 more points per game (23.1) than the Rams allow (21.8).
    • The 49ers collect only 17.4 more yards per game (365.6) than the Rams allow per contest (348.2).
    • The 49ers have 14 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

    Rams Impact Players

    • Matthew Stafford has put up 2,771 passing yards (307.9 per game) with a 68.2% completion percentage (219-for-321) while firing 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.
    • Darrell Henderson has racked up a team-leading 562 yards (62.4 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He also averages 16.0 receiving yards, catching 19 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.
    • Cooper Kupp has 74 receptions for a team-high 1,019 yards (113.2 per game) and 10 touchdowns.
    • Leonard Floyd has registered a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and 40 tackles.
    • This season Jordan Fuller has racked up 67 tackles and 1.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
    • Jalen Ramsey has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 46 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and eight passes defended.

    Rams Injuries: Brian Allen: Questionable (Knee), Terrell Lewis: Questionable (Shoulder), Leonard Floyd: Questionable (Knee)

    49ers Impact Players

    • This season, Jimmy Garoppolo has racked up 1,754 passing yards (219.3 per game) while completing 139 of 213 passes (65.3%), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
    • Elijah Mitchell has run for a team-leading 469 yards on 89 attempts (58.6 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • This year Deebo Samuel has 49 receptions and leads the team with 882 yards (110.3 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.
    • Nick Bosa has registered a team-leading 7.0 sacks, while adding 12.0 TFL and 30 tackles.
    • This season Fred Warner has totaled 74 tackles and 4.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.
    • This season Josh Norman leads the team with one interception and has added 28 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

    49ers Injuries: Deebo Samuel: Out (Hamstring), K'Waun Williams: Out (Ankle), River Cracraft: Questionable (Quadricep), Tevin Coleman: Out (Knee), Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: Out (Hamstring), Trent Taylor: Questionable (Back)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    8:15
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Trail Blazers

    1 minute ago
    Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Bethune-Cookman vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    9Nov 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots the ball as Los Angeles Lakers point guard Avery Bradley (20) defends during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) passes the ball between Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) and guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) is pursued by Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Jackson (35) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is pressured by Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) during the third quarter at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. Titans Rams 089
    NFL

    Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Cal Golden Bears
    College Basketball

    How to Watch San Diego at California

    1 hour ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Providence at Wisconsin

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy