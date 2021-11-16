San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) is pursued by Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Jackson (35) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (7-2) face a fellow NFC West foe when they visit the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Rams

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Levi's Stadium

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Favorite Spread Total Rams -3.5 50.5

Los Angeles and San Francisco Stats

The Rams average 3.7 more points per game (29.0) than the 49ers give up (25.3).

The Rams average 399.3 yards per game, 61.2 more yards than the 338.1 the 49ers give up per matchup.

The Rams have turned the ball over four more times (9 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (5) this season.

This season the 49ers score just 1.3 more points per game (23.1) than the Rams allow (21.8).

The 49ers collect only 17.4 more yards per game (365.6) than the Rams allow per contest (348.2).

The 49ers have 14 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Rams.

Rams Impact Players

Matthew Stafford has put up 2,771 passing yards (307.9 per game) with a 68.2% completion percentage (219-for-321) while firing 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Darrell Henderson has racked up a team-leading 562 yards (62.4 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He also averages 16.0 receiving yards, catching 19 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp has 74 receptions for a team-high 1,019 yards (113.2 per game) and 10 touchdowns.

Leonard Floyd has registered a team-leading 7.5 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and 40 tackles.

This season Jordan Fuller has racked up 67 tackles and 1.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.

Jalen Ramsey has picked off three passes to lead the team while adding 46 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and eight passes defended.

Rams Injuries: Brian Allen: Questionable (Knee), Terrell Lewis: Questionable (Shoulder), Leonard Floyd: Questionable (Knee)

49ers Impact Players

This season, Jimmy Garoppolo has racked up 1,754 passing yards (219.3 per game) while completing 139 of 213 passes (65.3%), with eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

Elijah Mitchell has run for a team-leading 469 yards on 89 attempts (58.6 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

This year Deebo Samuel has 49 receptions and leads the team with 882 yards (110.3 per game) while hauling in four touchdowns.

Nick Bosa has registered a team-leading 7.0 sacks, while adding 12.0 TFL and 30 tackles.

This season Fred Warner has totaled 74 tackles and 4.0 TFL, leading his team in tackles.

This season Josh Norman leads the team with one interception and has added 28 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

49ers Injuries: Deebo Samuel: Out (Hamstring), K'Waun Williams: Out (Ankle), River Cracraft: Questionable (Quadricep), Tevin Coleman: Out (Knee), Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: Out (Hamstring), Trent Taylor: Questionable (Back)

