How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Rams (12-4) take a five-game winning streak into a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at SoFi Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rams vs. 49ers
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
Live Stream on fuboTV:
Los Angeles and San Francisco Stats
- The Rams put up 27.3 points per game, six more than the 49ers give up per outing (21.3).
- The Rams collect 66 more yards per game (378.8) than the 49ers give up per contest (312.8).
- The Rams have turned the ball over 21 times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (18).
- The 49ers rack up 3.4 more points per game (25) than the Rams give up (21.6).
- The 49ers rack up 371.1 yards per game, 32.7 more yards than the 338.4 the Rams give up.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over 22 times, one fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (23).
Rams Impact Players
- Matthew Stafford has collected 4,648 passing yards (290.5 per game) while connecting on 383 of 569 passes (67.3%), with 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
- Sony Michel has taken 187 attempts for a team-high 802 rushing yards (50.1 YPG) and four touchdowns.
- Cooper Kupp has been targeted 184 times and has 138 catches, leading his team with 1,829 yards (114.3 ypg) while also scoring 15 touchdowns.
- This season Aaron Donald leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 18 TFL and 77 tackles.
- Jordan Fuller's 107 tackles, one TFL, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- Jalen Ramsey has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 74 tackles, eight TFL, and 15 passes defended.
Rams Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Leonard Floyd
OLB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Cam Akers
RB
Achilles
Full Participation In Practice
A'Shawn Robinson
DT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Jalen Ramsey
CB
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Andrew Whitworth
OL
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Aaron Donald
DT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Nick Scott
S
Thumb
Limited Participation In Practice
49ers Impact Players
- Jimmy Garoppolo has 3,494 passing yards (218.4 per game) and a 68% completion percentage, throwing 19 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.
- Elijah Mitchell has rushed for a team-high 878 yards on 186 carries (54.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns.
- Nick Bosa has 15 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 19 TFL and 47 tackles.
- Over the current campaign, Fred Warner has totaled 129 tackles and six TFL and leads the team in tackles.
- Jimmie Ward has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 69 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.
49ers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Dre Greenlaw
LB
Groin
Questionable
Trent Williams
OT
Elbow
Questionable
Azeez Al-Shaair
LB
Knee
Questionable
Jimmy Garoppolo
QB
Thumb
Questionable
Maurice Hurst
DT
Calf
Questionable
Marcell Harris
LB
Achilles
Questionable
Jaquiski Tartt
S
Shoulder
Questionable
Elijah Mitchell
RB
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Alex Mack
C
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Nick Bosa
DE
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Talanoa Hufanga
S
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Rams Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Seahawks
W 20-10
Home
12/26/2021
Vikings
W 30-23
Away
1/2/2022
Ravens
W 20-19
Away
1/9/2022
49ers
-
Home
49ers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Atlanta
W 31-13
Home
12/23/2021
Tennessee
L 20-17
Away
1/2/2022
Houston
W 23-7
Home
1/9/2022
Los Angeles
-
Away
