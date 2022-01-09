How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (12-4) take a five-game winning streak into a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at SoFi Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rams vs. 49ers

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles and San Francisco Stats

The Rams put up 27.3 points per game, six more than the 49ers give up per outing (21.3).

The Rams collect 66 more yards per game (378.8) than the 49ers give up per contest (312.8).

The Rams have turned the ball over 21 times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (18).

The 49ers rack up 3.4 more points per game (25) than the Rams give up (21.6).

The 49ers rack up 371.1 yards per game, 32.7 more yards than the 338.4 the Rams give up.

The 49ers have turned the ball over 22 times, one fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (23).

Rams Impact Players

Matthew Stafford has collected 4,648 passing yards (290.5 per game) while connecting on 383 of 569 passes (67.3%), with 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Sony Michel has taken 187 attempts for a team-high 802 rushing yards (50.1 YPG) and four touchdowns.

Cooper Kupp has been targeted 184 times and has 138 catches, leading his team with 1,829 yards (114.3 ypg) while also scoring 15 touchdowns.

This season Aaron Donald leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 18 TFL and 77 tackles.

Jordan Fuller's 107 tackles, one TFL, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Jalen Ramsey has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 74 tackles, eight TFL, and 15 passes defended.

Rams Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Leonard Floyd OLB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Cam Akers RB Achilles Full Participation In Practice A'Shawn Robinson DT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Jalen Ramsey CB Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Andrew Whitworth OL Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Aaron Donald DT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Nick Scott S Thumb Limited Participation In Practice

49ers Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo has 3,494 passing yards (218.4 per game) and a 68% completion percentage, throwing 19 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.

Elijah Mitchell has rushed for a team-high 878 yards on 186 carries (54.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns.

Nick Bosa has 15 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 19 TFL and 47 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Fred Warner has totaled 129 tackles and six TFL and leads the team in tackles.

Jimmie Ward has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 69 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.

49ers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Dre Greenlaw LB Groin Questionable Trent Williams OT Elbow Questionable Azeez Al-Shaair LB Knee Questionable Jimmy Garoppolo QB Thumb Questionable Maurice Hurst DT Calf Questionable Marcell Harris LB Achilles Questionable Jaquiski Tartt S Shoulder Questionable Elijah Mitchell RB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Alex Mack C Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Nick Bosa DE Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Talanoa Hufanga S Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Rams Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2021 Seahawks W 20-10 Home 12/26/2021 Vikings W 30-23 Away 1/2/2022 Ravens W 20-19 Away 1/9/2022 49ers - Home

49ers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 Atlanta W 31-13 Home 12/23/2021 Tennessee L 20-17 Away 1/2/2022 Houston W 23-7 Home 1/9/2022 Los Angeles - Away

