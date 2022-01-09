Skip to main content

How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (12-4) take a five-game winning streak into a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at SoFi Stadium. In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rams vs. 49ers

Los Angeles and San Francisco Stats

  • The Rams put up 27.3 points per game, six more than the 49ers give up per outing (21.3).
  • The Rams collect 66 more yards per game (378.8) than the 49ers give up per contest (312.8).
  • The Rams have turned the ball over 21 times this season, three more turnovers than the 49ers have forced (18).
  • The 49ers rack up 3.4 more points per game (25) than the Rams give up (21.6).
  • The 49ers rack up 371.1 yards per game, 32.7 more yards than the 338.4 the Rams give up.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over 22 times, one fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (23).

Rams Impact Players

  • Matthew Stafford has collected 4,648 passing yards (290.5 per game) while connecting on 383 of 569 passes (67.3%), with 38 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
  • Sony Michel has taken 187 attempts for a team-high 802 rushing yards (50.1 YPG) and four touchdowns.
  • Cooper Kupp has been targeted 184 times and has 138 catches, leading his team with 1,829 yards (114.3 ypg) while also scoring 15 touchdowns.
  • This season Aaron Donald leads the team with 12.5 sacks and has added 18 TFL and 77 tackles.
  • Jordan Fuller's 107 tackles, one TFL, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.
  • Jalen Ramsey has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 74 tackles, eight TFL, and 15 passes defended.

Rams Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Leonard Floyd

OLB

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Cam Akers

RB

Achilles

Full Participation In Practice

A'Shawn Robinson

DT

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Jalen Ramsey

CB

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Andrew Whitworth

OL

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Aaron Donald

DT

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Nick Scott

S

Thumb

Limited Participation In Practice

49ers Impact Players

  • Jimmy Garoppolo has 3,494 passing yards (218.4 per game) and a 68% completion percentage, throwing 19 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions.
  • Elijah Mitchell has rushed for a team-high 878 yards on 186 carries (54.9 yards per game) and five touchdowns.
  • Nick Bosa has 15 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 19 TFL and 47 tackles.
  • Over the current campaign, Fred Warner has totaled 129 tackles and six TFL and leads the team in tackles.
  • Jimmie Ward has intercepted two passes to lead the team while adding 69 tackles, one TFL, and six passes defended.

49ers Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Dre Greenlaw

LB

Groin

Questionable

Trent Williams

OT

Elbow

Questionable

Azeez Al-Shaair

LB

Knee

Questionable

Jimmy Garoppolo

QB

Thumb

Questionable

Maurice Hurst

DT

Calf

Questionable

Marcell Harris

LB

Achilles

Questionable

Jaquiski Tartt

S

Shoulder

Questionable

Elijah Mitchell

RB

Knee

Did Not Participate In Practice

Alex Mack

C

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Nick Bosa

DE

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Talanoa Hufanga

S

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Rams Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Seahawks

W 20-10

Home

12/26/2021

Vikings

W 30-23

Away

1/2/2022

Ravens

W 20-19

Away

1/9/2022

49ers

-

Home

49ers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Atlanta

W 31-13

Home

12/23/2021

Tennessee

L 20-17

Away

1/2/2022

Houston

W 23-7

Home

1/9/2022

Los Angeles

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:25
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
