Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) celebrates a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) celebrates a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Francisco 49ers (5-5) host the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch 49ers vs. Vikings

    Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Minnesota

    49ers vs Vikings Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    49ers

    -3.5

    49

    San Francisco and Minnesota Stats

    • This year, the 49ers score just 0.4 more points per game (24.6) than the Vikings allow (24.2).
    • The 49ers average 359.3 yards per game, only 19.6 fewer than the 378.9 the Vikings give up per contest.
    • The 49ers have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (12) this season.
    • The Vikings score 3.3 more points per game (25.5) than the 49ers give up (22.2).
    • The Vikings collect 68.7 more yards per game (387.0) than the 49ers give up (318.3).
    • The Vikings have six giveaways this season, while the 49ers have nine takeaways.

    49ers Impact Players

    • This year Jimmy Garoppolo has 2,112 passing yards (211.2 yards per game) while going 170-for-254 (66.9%) and connecting on 12 touchdowns with five interceptions.
    • Elijah Mitchell has taken 116 attempts for a team-high 560 rushing yards (56.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • Deebo Samuel has been targeted 88 times and has 55 catches, leading his team with 994 yards (99.4 ypg) while scoring five touchdowns.
    • This season Nick Bosa leads the team with 10.0 sacks and has added 15.0 TFL and 34 tackles.
    • Fred Warner's 89 tackles and 4.0 TFL make him the team's top tackler.
    • Jimmie Ward has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 46 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended 10 this season.

    49ers Injuries: Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: Out (Hamstring), Tevin Coleman: Out (Knee), Dre Greenlaw: Questionable (Illness), Jordan Reed: Questionable (Illness), Tom Compton: Out (Concussion), Azeez Al-Shaair: Questionable (Illness), Javon Kinlaw: Questionable (Not Injury Related), K'Waun Williams: Out (Ankle)

    Vikings Impact Players

    • This season, Kirk Cousins has racked up 2,775 passing yards (277.5 per game) while completing 255 of 374 passes (68.2%), with 21 touchdowns and two interceptions.
    • Dalvin Cook has churned out a team-high 734 rushing yards (73.4 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
    • This year Justin Jefferson has 63 receptions and leads the team with 944 yards (94.4 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.
    • This season Eric Kendricks has team-high numbers in both sacks and tackles, recording 4.0 sacks, 5.0 TFL, 103 tackles, and two interceptions.

    Vikings Injuries: Jordan Brailford: Out (Not Injury Related), Ezra Cleveland: Out (Ankle), Irv Smith Jr.: Doubtful (Groin)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    28
    2021

    Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 26, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) rebounds in front of San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (3) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics vs. Raptors

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_17238958
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Pacers

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    4 minutes ago
    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is pressured by Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) during the third quarter at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. Titans Rams 089
    NFL

    How to Watch Rams at Packers

    39 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) celebrates a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Vikings at 49ers

    39 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    39 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) greets fans after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-10 at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Minnesota Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    39 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) runs past San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/28/2021

    39 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy