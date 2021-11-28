Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) celebrates a two-point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers (5-5) host the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Vikings

Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Sunday, November 28, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Levi's Stadium

Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Minnesota

Favorite Spread Total 49ers -3.5 49

San Francisco and Minnesota Stats

This year, the 49ers score just 0.4 more points per game (24.6) than the Vikings allow (24.2).

The 49ers average 359.3 yards per game, only 19.6 fewer than the 378.9 the Vikings give up per contest.

The 49ers have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (12) this season.

The Vikings score 3.3 more points per game (25.5) than the 49ers give up (22.2).

The Vikings collect 68.7 more yards per game (387.0) than the 49ers give up (318.3).

The Vikings have six giveaways this season, while the 49ers have nine takeaways.

49ers Impact Players

This year Jimmy Garoppolo has 2,112 passing yards (211.2 yards per game) while going 170-for-254 (66.9%) and connecting on 12 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Elijah Mitchell has taken 116 attempts for a team-high 560 rushing yards (56.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Deebo Samuel has been targeted 88 times and has 55 catches, leading his team with 994 yards (99.4 ypg) while scoring five touchdowns.

This season Nick Bosa leads the team with 10.0 sacks and has added 15.0 TFL and 34 tackles.

Fred Warner's 89 tackles and 4.0 TFL make him the team's top tackler.

Jimmie Ward has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 46 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended 10 this season.

49ers Injuries: Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: Out (Hamstring), Tevin Coleman: Out (Knee), Dre Greenlaw: Questionable (Illness), Jordan Reed: Questionable (Illness), Tom Compton: Out (Concussion), Azeez Al-Shaair: Questionable (Illness), Javon Kinlaw: Questionable (Not Injury Related), K'Waun Williams: Out (Ankle)

Vikings Impact Players

This season, Kirk Cousins has racked up 2,775 passing yards (277.5 per game) while completing 255 of 374 passes (68.2%), with 21 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Dalvin Cook has churned out a team-high 734 rushing yards (73.4 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

This year Justin Jefferson has 63 receptions and leads the team with 944 yards (94.4 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.

This season Eric Kendricks has team-high numbers in both sacks and tackles, recording 4.0 sacks, 5.0 TFL, 103 tackles, and two interceptions.

Vikings Injuries: Jordan Brailford: Out (Not Injury Related), Ezra Cleveland: Out (Ankle), Irv Smith Jr.: Doubtful (Groin)

Regional restrictions apply.