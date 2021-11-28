How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco 49ers (5-5) host the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, November 28, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Vikings
- Game Day: Sunday, November 28, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Levi's Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Minnesota
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
49ers
-3.5
49
San Francisco and Minnesota Stats
- This year, the 49ers score just 0.4 more points per game (24.6) than the Vikings allow (24.2).
- The 49ers average 359.3 yards per game, only 19.6 fewer than the 378.9 the Vikings give up per contest.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (12) this season.
- The Vikings score 3.3 more points per game (25.5) than the 49ers give up (22.2).
- The Vikings collect 68.7 more yards per game (387.0) than the 49ers give up (318.3).
- The Vikings have six giveaways this season, while the 49ers have nine takeaways.
49ers Impact Players
- This year Jimmy Garoppolo has 2,112 passing yards (211.2 yards per game) while going 170-for-254 (66.9%) and connecting on 12 touchdowns with five interceptions.
- Elijah Mitchell has taken 116 attempts for a team-high 560 rushing yards (56.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Deebo Samuel has been targeted 88 times and has 55 catches, leading his team with 994 yards (99.4 ypg) while scoring five touchdowns.
- This season Nick Bosa leads the team with 10.0 sacks and has added 15.0 TFL and 34 tackles.
- Fred Warner's 89 tackles and 4.0 TFL make him the team's top tackler.
- Jimmie Ward has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 46 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended 10 this season.
49ers Injuries: Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles: Out (Hamstring), Tevin Coleman: Out (Knee), Dre Greenlaw: Questionable (Illness), Jordan Reed: Questionable (Illness), Tom Compton: Out (Concussion), Azeez Al-Shaair: Questionable (Illness), Javon Kinlaw: Questionable (Not Injury Related), K'Waun Williams: Out (Ankle)
Vikings Impact Players
- This season, Kirk Cousins has racked up 2,775 passing yards (277.5 per game) while completing 255 of 374 passes (68.2%), with 21 touchdowns and two interceptions.
- Dalvin Cook has churned out a team-high 734 rushing yards (73.4 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- This year Justin Jefferson has 63 receptions and leads the team with 944 yards (94.4 per game) while hauling in six touchdowns.
- This season Eric Kendricks has team-high numbers in both sacks and tackles, recording 4.0 sacks, 5.0 TFL, 103 tackles, and two interceptions.
Vikings Injuries: Jordan Brailford: Out (Not Injury Related), Ezra Cleveland: Out (Ankle), Irv Smith Jr.: Doubtful (Groin)
