San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

September 18, 2021
How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) tackles San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) host the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, September 19, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eagles vs. 49ers

San Francisco and Philadelphia Stats

  • The 49ers averaged 23.5 points per game last season, comparable to the 26.1 per contest the Eagles gave up.
  • The 49ers racked up only seven more yards per game (370.1) than the Eagles allowed per outing (363.1) last year.
  • The 49ers turned the ball over 31 times last year, 12 more turnovers than the Eagles forced (19).
  • The Eagles averaged 20.9 points per game last year, 3.5 fewer than the 49ers surrendered (24.4).
  • The Eagles collected 334.6 yards per game last year, 20.2 more yards than the 314.4 the 49ers allowed per matchup.
  • The Eagles turned the ball over nine more times (29 total) than the 49ers forced turnovers (20) last season.

49ers Impact Players

  • Last year Jimmy Garoppolo racked up 1,096 passing yards (137 per game) while going 94-for-140 (67.1%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with five interceptions.
  • JaMycal Hasty took 39 carries for 148 rushing yards a season ago (18.5 per game) and scored one touchdown.
  • Samson Ebukam boasted an impressive stat line of 4.5 sacks, three TFL and 27 tackles last year.
  • Fred Warner's 2020 campaign saw him total 125 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.
  • Dre Kirkpatrick intercepted three passes while adding 56 tackles and seven passes defended a season ago.

Eagles Impact Players

  • Gardner Minshew threw for 2,259 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes last season, with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions (141.2 yards per game).
  • Miles Sanders took 164 attempts for 867 rushing yards a season ago (54.2 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
  • Last year Dallas Goedert was targeted 65 times and amassed 46 catches for 524 yards and three touchdowns.
  • Last season Brandon Graham piled up eight sacks, 13 TFL and 46 tackles.
  • Eric Wilson collected 121 tackles, eight TFL, three sacks, and three interceptions over the course of his 2020 campaign.

49ers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Lions

W 41-33

Away

9/19/2021

Eagles

-

Away

9/26/2021

Packers

-

Home

10/3/2021

Seahawks

-

Home

10/10/2021

Cardinals

-

Away

Eagles Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Atlanta

W 32-6

Away

9/19/2021

San Francisco

-

Home

9/27/2021

Dallas

-

Away

10/3/2021

Kansas City

-

Home

10/10/2021

Carolina

-

Away

How To Watch

September
19
2021

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
1:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
