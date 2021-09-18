San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) tackles San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) host the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, September 19, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Eagles vs. 49ers

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

San Francisco and Philadelphia Stats

The 49ers averaged 23.5 points per game last season, comparable to the 26.1 per contest the Eagles gave up.

The 49ers racked up only seven more yards per game (370.1) than the Eagles allowed per outing (363.1) last year.

The 49ers turned the ball over 31 times last year, 12 more turnovers than the Eagles forced (19).

The Eagles averaged 20.9 points per game last year, 3.5 fewer than the 49ers surrendered (24.4).

The Eagles collected 334.6 yards per game last year, 20.2 more yards than the 314.4 the 49ers allowed per matchup.

The Eagles turned the ball over nine more times (29 total) than the 49ers forced turnovers (20) last season.

49ers Impact Players

Last year Jimmy Garoppolo racked up 1,096 passing yards (137 per game) while going 94-for-140 (67.1%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with five interceptions.

JaMycal Hasty took 39 carries for 148 rushing yards a season ago (18.5 per game) and scored one touchdown.

Samson Ebukam boasted an impressive stat line of 4.5 sacks, three TFL and 27 tackles last year.

Fred Warner's 2020 campaign saw him total 125 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.

Dre Kirkpatrick intercepted three passes while adding 56 tackles and seven passes defended a season ago.

Eagles Impact Players

Gardner Minshew threw for 2,259 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes last season, with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions (141.2 yards per game).

Miles Sanders took 164 attempts for 867 rushing yards a season ago (54.2 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

Last year Dallas Goedert was targeted 65 times and amassed 46 catches for 524 yards and three touchdowns.

Last season Brandon Graham piled up eight sacks, 13 TFL and 46 tackles.

Eric Wilson collected 121 tackles, eight TFL, three sacks, and three interceptions over the course of his 2020 campaign.

49ers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Lions W 41-33 Away 9/19/2021 Eagles - Away 9/26/2021 Packers - Home 10/3/2021 Seahawks - Home 10/10/2021 Cardinals - Away

Eagles Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Atlanta W 32-6 Away 9/19/2021 San Francisco - Home 9/27/2021 Dallas - Away 10/3/2021 Kansas City - Home 10/10/2021 Carolina - Away

