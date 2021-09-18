San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) host the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, September 19, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Eagles vs. 49ers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
San Francisco and Philadelphia Stats
- The 49ers averaged 23.5 points per game last season, comparable to the 26.1 per contest the Eagles gave up.
- The 49ers racked up only seven more yards per game (370.1) than the Eagles allowed per outing (363.1) last year.
- The 49ers turned the ball over 31 times last year, 12 more turnovers than the Eagles forced (19).
- The Eagles averaged 20.9 points per game last year, 3.5 fewer than the 49ers surrendered (24.4).
- The Eagles collected 334.6 yards per game last year, 20.2 more yards than the 314.4 the 49ers allowed per matchup.
- The Eagles turned the ball over nine more times (29 total) than the 49ers forced turnovers (20) last season.
49ers Impact Players
- Last year Jimmy Garoppolo racked up 1,096 passing yards (137 per game) while going 94-for-140 (67.1%) and throwing for seven touchdowns with five interceptions.
- JaMycal Hasty took 39 carries for 148 rushing yards a season ago (18.5 per game) and scored one touchdown.
- Samson Ebukam boasted an impressive stat line of 4.5 sacks, three TFL and 27 tackles last year.
- Fred Warner's 2020 campaign saw him total 125 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and two interceptions.
- Dre Kirkpatrick intercepted three passes while adding 56 tackles and seven passes defended a season ago.
Eagles Impact Players
- Gardner Minshew threw for 2,259 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes last season, with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions (141.2 yards per game).
- Miles Sanders took 164 attempts for 867 rushing yards a season ago (54.2 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
- Last year Dallas Goedert was targeted 65 times and amassed 46 catches for 524 yards and three touchdowns.
- Last season Brandon Graham piled up eight sacks, 13 TFL and 46 tackles.
- Eric Wilson collected 121 tackles, eight TFL, three sacks, and three interceptions over the course of his 2020 campaign.
49ers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Lions
W 41-33
Away
9/19/2021
Eagles
-
Away
9/26/2021
Packers
-
Home
10/3/2021
Seahawks
-
Home
10/10/2021
Cardinals
-
Away
Eagles Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Atlanta
W 32-6
Away
9/19/2021
San Francisco
-
Home
9/27/2021
Dallas
-
Away
10/3/2021
Kansas City
-
Home
10/10/2021
Carolina
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
