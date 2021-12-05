How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco 49ers (6-5) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Lumen Field. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers
- Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Lumen Field
San Francisco and Seattle Stats
- This year, the 49ers put up five more points per game (25.5) than the Seahawks give up (20.5).
- The 49ers rack up 33.9 fewer yards per game (365.1), than the Seahawks allow per contest (399).
- The 49ers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (10).
- The Seahawks average 3.5 fewer points per game (19) than the 49ers allow (22.5).
- The Seahawks collect 23 fewer yards per game (295.7) than the 49ers give up per contest (318.7).
- This year the Seahawks have seven turnovers, four fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (11).
49ers Impact Players
- This year Jimmy Garoppolo has 2,342 passing yards (212.9 yards per game) while going 187-for-280 (66.8%) and connecting on 13 touchdowns with six interceptions.
- Elijah Mitchell has run for a team-leading 693 yards (63 per game) and four touchdowns.
- This season Nick Bosa leads the team with 11 sacks and has added 16 TFL and 36 tackles.
- Fred Warner has collected 92 tackles and four TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Jimmie Ward has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 50 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.
49ers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Marcell Harris
LB
Concussion
Out
Dre Greenlaw
LB
Groin
Out
Maurice Hurst
DT
Calf
Out
Fred Warner
LB
Hamstring
Doubtful
Deebo Samuel
WR
Groin
Out
Nick Bosa
DE
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Kentavius Street
DT
Wrist
Full Participation In Practice
JaMycal Hasty
RB
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Elijah Mitchell
RB
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Seahawks Impact Players
- Russell Wilson leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,811 passing yards (164.6 per game), 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 118 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.
- Alex Collins has churned out a team-high 395 rushing yards (35.9 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
- This season Tyler Lockett has 50 catches for a team-high 813 yards (73.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
- This season Darrell Taylor leads the team with five sacks and has added four TFL and 18 tackles.
- Bobby Wagner's 128 tackles, two TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- Quandre Diggs has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 69 tackles and five passes defended 11 this season.
Seahawks Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Rashaad Penny
RB
Hamstring
Questionable
Alex Collins
RB
Abdomen
Questionable
Damien Lewis
OG
Elbow
Doubtful
Travis Homer
RB
Calf
Questionable
Kyle Fuller
OL
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Gabe Jackson
OG
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Cody Barton
LB
Calf
Full Participation In Practice
Al Woods
DT
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Penny Hart
WR
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
49ers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Rams
W 31-10
Home
11/21/2021
Jaguars
W 30-10
Away
11/28/2021
Vikings
W 34-26
Home
12/5/2021
Seahawks
-
Away
12/12/2021
Bengals
-
Away
12/19/2021
Falcons
-
Home
12/23/2021
Titans
-
Away
Seahawks Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/14/2021
Green Bay
L 17-0
Away
11/21/2021
Arizona
L 23-13
Home
11/29/2021
Washington
L 17-15
Away
12/5/2021
San Francisco
-
Home
12/12/2021
Houston
-
Away
12/19/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
12/26/2021
Chicago
-
Home
