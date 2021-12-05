Nov 29, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) walks off the field after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers (6-5) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Lumen Field. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Lumen Field

San Francisco and Seattle Stats

This year, the 49ers put up five more points per game (25.5) than the Seahawks give up (20.5).

The 49ers rack up 33.9 fewer yards per game (365.1), than the Seahawks allow per contest (399).

The 49ers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (10).

The Seahawks average 3.5 fewer points per game (19) than the 49ers allow (22.5).

The Seahawks collect 23 fewer yards per game (295.7) than the 49ers give up per contest (318.7).

This year the Seahawks have seven turnovers, four fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (11).

49ers Impact Players

This year Jimmy Garoppolo has 2,342 passing yards (212.9 yards per game) while going 187-for-280 (66.8%) and connecting on 13 touchdowns with six interceptions.

Elijah Mitchell has run for a team-leading 693 yards (63 per game) and four touchdowns.

This season Nick Bosa leads the team with 11 sacks and has added 16 TFL and 36 tackles.

Fred Warner has collected 92 tackles and four TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Jimmie Ward has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 50 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

49ers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Marcell Harris LB Concussion Out Dre Greenlaw LB Groin Out Maurice Hurst DT Calf Out Fred Warner LB Hamstring Doubtful Deebo Samuel WR Groin Out Nick Bosa DE Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Kentavius Street DT Wrist Full Participation In Practice JaMycal Hasty RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Elijah Mitchell RB Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice

Seahawks Impact Players

Russell Wilson leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,811 passing yards (164.6 per game), 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 118 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Alex Collins has churned out a team-high 395 rushing yards (35.9 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

This season Tyler Lockett has 50 catches for a team-high 813 yards (73.9 per game) and three touchdowns.

This season Darrell Taylor leads the team with five sacks and has added four TFL and 18 tackles.

Bobby Wagner's 128 tackles, two TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Quandre Diggs has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 69 tackles and five passes defended 11 this season.

Seahawks Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Rashaad Penny RB Hamstring Questionable Alex Collins RB Abdomen Questionable Damien Lewis OG Elbow Doubtful Travis Homer RB Calf Questionable Kyle Fuller OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Gabe Jackson OG Knee Limited Participation In Practice Cody Barton LB Calf Full Participation In Practice Al Woods DT Knee Full Participation In Practice Penny Hart WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice

49ers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/15/2021 Rams W 31-10 Home 11/21/2021 Jaguars W 30-10 Away 11/28/2021 Vikings W 34-26 Home 12/5/2021 Seahawks - Away 12/12/2021 Bengals - Away 12/19/2021 Falcons - Home 12/23/2021 Titans - Away

Seahawks Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/14/2021 Green Bay L 17-0 Away 11/21/2021 Arizona L 23-13 Home 11/29/2021 Washington L 17-15 Away 12/5/2021 San Francisco - Home 12/12/2021 Houston - Away 12/19/2021 Los Angeles - Away 12/26/2021 Chicago - Home

