    • December 5, 2021
    How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 29, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) walks off the field after the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Francisco 49ers (6-5) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Lumen Field. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers

    San Francisco and Seattle Stats

    • This year, the 49ers put up five more points per game (25.5) than the Seahawks give up (20.5).
    • The 49ers rack up 33.9 fewer yards per game (365.1), than the Seahawks allow per contest (399).
    • The 49ers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (10).
    • The Seahawks average 3.5 fewer points per game (19) than the 49ers allow (22.5).
    • The Seahawks collect 23 fewer yards per game (295.7) than the 49ers give up per contest (318.7).
    • This year the Seahawks have seven turnovers, four fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (11).

    49ers Impact Players

    • This year Jimmy Garoppolo has 2,342 passing yards (212.9 yards per game) while going 187-for-280 (66.8%) and connecting on 13 touchdowns with six interceptions.
    • Elijah Mitchell has run for a team-leading 693 yards (63 per game) and four touchdowns.
    • This season Nick Bosa leads the team with 11 sacks and has added 16 TFL and 36 tackles.
    • Fred Warner has collected 92 tackles and four TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Jimmie Ward has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 50 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

    49ers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Marcell Harris

    LB

    Concussion

    Out

    Dre Greenlaw

    LB

    Groin

    Out

    Maurice Hurst

    DT

    Calf

    Out

    Fred Warner

    LB

    Hamstring

    Doubtful

    Deebo Samuel

    WR

    Groin

    Out

    Nick Bosa

    DE

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Kentavius Street

    DT

    Wrist

    Full Participation In Practice

    JaMycal Hasty

    RB

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Elijah Mitchell

    RB

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Seahawks Impact Players

    • Russell Wilson leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,811 passing yards (164.6 per game), 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 118 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.
    • Alex Collins has churned out a team-high 395 rushing yards (35.9 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
    • This season Tyler Lockett has 50 catches for a team-high 813 yards (73.9 per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This season Darrell Taylor leads the team with five sacks and has added four TFL and 18 tackles.
    • Bobby Wagner's 128 tackles, two TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • Quandre Diggs has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 69 tackles and five passes defended 11 this season.

    Seahawks Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Rashaad Penny

    RB

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    Alex Collins

    RB

    Abdomen

    Questionable

    Damien Lewis

    OG

    Elbow

    Doubtful

    Travis Homer

    RB

    Calf

    Questionable

    Kyle Fuller

    OL

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Gabe Jackson

    OG

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Cody Barton

    LB

    Calf

    Full Participation In Practice

    Al Woods

    DT

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Penny Hart

    WR

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    49ers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Rams

    W 31-10

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Jaguars

    W 30-10

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Vikings

    W 34-26

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Seahawks

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Bengals

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Falcons

    -

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Titans

    -

    Away

    Seahawks Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/14/2021

    Green Bay

    L 17-0

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Arizona

    L 23-13

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Washington

    L 17-15

    Away

    12/5/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Houston

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Chicago

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
