Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers (2-1) face a fellow NFC West opponent when they host the Seattle Seahawks (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Sunday, October 3, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Levi's Stadium

Levi's Stadium

Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total 49ers -3 52

San Francisco and Seattle Stats

The 49ers average just 2.4 more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks give up (26.3).

The 49ers average 348.7 yards per game, 91.6 fewer yards than the 440.3 the Seahawks give up per outing.

This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Seahawks' takeaways (2).

The Seahawks put up 25.0 points per game, comparable to the 24.7 the 49ers allow.

The Seahawks rack up only 18.7 more yards per game (389.0) than the 49ers give up per contest (370.3).

The Seahawks have one giveaway this season, while the 49ers have one takeaway.

49ers Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo has posted 760 passing yards (253.3 per game) with a 67.4% completion percentage (64-for-95) while registering four touchdowns and one interception.

Elijah Mitchell has picked up a team-leading 146 rushing yards (48.7 per game) plus one touchdown.

Deebo Samuel has 20 catches (30 targets) and paces his team with 334 receiving yards (111.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Nick Bosa has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 5.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

Over the course of his current campaign, Fred Warner has 26 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

49ers Injuries: Ahkello Witherspoon: Out (Hamstring), K'Waun Williams: Questionable (Hip), Dee Ford: Out (Back), Jimmy Garoppolo: Out (Ankle), Jordan Reed: Out (Knee), Emmanuel Moseley: Out (Concussion), Dre Greenlaw: Out (Quadricep), Raheem Mostert: Out (Knee)

Seahawks Impact Players

Russell Wilson has thrown for 895 yards while completing 73.3% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions (298.3 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 11 times for 32 yards.

Chris Carson has churned out a team-best 202 rushing yards (67.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Tyler Lockett has grabbed 16 passes for a team best 309 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 20 times, and averages 103.0 yards per game.

Darrell Taylor has registered a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 1.0 TFL and seven tackles.

Bobby Wagner has totaled 44 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Bless Austin has a team-high zero interceptions and has tacked on 44 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack three this season.

Seahawks Injuries: Shaquill Griffin: Questionable (Shoulder), Jamal Adams: Out (Groin), Damien Lewis: Questionable (Ankle), Delano Hill: Questionable (Back), Neiko Thorpe: Questionable (Hip), Carlos Hyde: Questionable (Shoulder), Chris Carson: Questionable (Knee), Quinton Dunbar: Out (Knee), Jordyn Brooks: Out (Knee)

