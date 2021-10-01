The San Francisco 49ers (2-1) face a fellow NFC West opponent when they host the Seattle Seahawks (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks
- Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Levi's Stadium
Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
49ers
-3
52
San Francisco and Seattle Stats
- The 49ers average just 2.4 more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks give up (26.3).
- The 49ers average 348.7 yards per game, 91.6 fewer yards than the 440.3 the Seahawks give up per outing.
- This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Seahawks' takeaways (2).
- The Seahawks put up 25.0 points per game, comparable to the 24.7 the 49ers allow.
- The Seahawks rack up only 18.7 more yards per game (389.0) than the 49ers give up per contest (370.3).
- The Seahawks have one giveaway this season, while the 49ers have one takeaway.
49ers Impact Players
- Jimmy Garoppolo has posted 760 passing yards (253.3 per game) with a 67.4% completion percentage (64-for-95) while registering four touchdowns and one interception.
- Elijah Mitchell has picked up a team-leading 146 rushing yards (48.7 per game) plus one touchdown.
- Deebo Samuel has 20 catches (30 targets) and paces his team with 334 receiving yards (111.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
- Nick Bosa has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also racked up 5.0 TFL and 11 tackles.
- Over the course of his current campaign, Fred Warner has 26 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
49ers Injuries: Ahkello Witherspoon: Out (Hamstring), K'Waun Williams: Questionable (Hip), Dee Ford: Out (Back), Jimmy Garoppolo: Out (Ankle), Jordan Reed: Out (Knee), Emmanuel Moseley: Out (Concussion), Dre Greenlaw: Out (Quadricep), Raheem Mostert: Out (Knee)
Seahawks Impact Players
- Russell Wilson has thrown for 895 yards while completing 73.3% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions (298.3 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 11 times for 32 yards.
- Chris Carson has churned out a team-best 202 rushing yards (67.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Tyler Lockett has grabbed 16 passes for a team best 309 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 20 times, and averages 103.0 yards per game.
- Darrell Taylor has registered a team-leading 2.0 sacks, while adding 1.0 TFL and seven tackles.
- Bobby Wagner has totaled 44 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Bless Austin has a team-high zero interceptions and has tacked on 44 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack three this season.
Seahawks Injuries: Shaquill Griffin: Questionable (Shoulder), Jamal Adams: Out (Groin), Damien Lewis: Questionable (Ankle), Delano Hill: Questionable (Back), Neiko Thorpe: Questionable (Hip), Carlos Hyde: Questionable (Shoulder), Chris Carson: Questionable (Knee), Quinton Dunbar: Out (Knee), Jordyn Brooks: Out (Knee)
