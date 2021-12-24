How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco 49ers (8-6) and the Tennessee Titans (9-5) play at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Titans vs. 49ers
- Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
San Francisco and Tennessee Stats
- This year, the 49ers put up 3.6 more points per game (25.7) than the Titans give up (22.1).
- The 49ers rack up 37.4 more yards per game (366.6) than the Titans allow per contest (329.2).
- This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 19 times, one more than the Titans' takeaways (18).
- The Titans rack up just 1.7 more points per game (24.1) than the 49ers surrender (22.4).
- The Titans collect 345.1 yards per game, 23.3 more yards than the 321.8 the 49ers allow.
- The Titans have turned the ball over eight more times (25 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (17) this season.
49ers Impact Players
- Jimmy Garoppolo has passed for 3,172 yards (252-for-374), with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions (226.6 YPG).
- Elijah Mitchell has racked up a team-high 759 rushing yards (54.2 per game) and five scores.
- This season Nick Bosa leads the team with 15 sacks and has added 18 TFL and 43 tackles.
- Fred Warner has racked up 108 tackles and four TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Jimmie Ward has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 63 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.
49ers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Jaquiski Tartt
S
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Azeez Al-Shaair
LB
Elbow
Questionable
Elijah Mitchell
RB
Knee
Out
Maurice Hurst
DT
Calf
Out
Talanoa Hufanga
S
Knee
Out
Dre Greenlaw
LB
Groin
Out
Titans Impact Players
- Ryan Tannehill leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 3,118 passing yards (222.7 per game), 14 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also has 243 rushing yards on 46 carries with seven touchdowns.
- D'Onta Foreman has rushed for a team-high 348 yards on 77 carries (58 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 108 receiving yards on eight catches .
- A.J. Brown has racked up 46 receptions for 615 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He averages 43.9 receiving yards per game.
- Harold Landry has 11 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 13 TFL and 65 tackles.
- Over his current campaign, Kevin Byard has 73 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and five interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
Titans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Julio Jones
WR
Hamstring
Did Not Participate In Practice
Larrell Murchison
DT
Knee
Out
David Long
LB
Hamstring
Out
Taylor Lewan
OT
Back
Out
Teair Tart
DT
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Janoris Jenkins
CB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
David Quessenberry
OL
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
D'Onta Foreman
RB
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
49ers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
Seahawks
L 30-23
Away
12/12/2021
Bengals
W 26-23
Away
12/19/2021
Falcons
W 31-13
Home
12/23/2021
Titans
-
Away
1/2/2022
Texans
-
Home
Titans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
New England
L 36-13
Away
12/12/2021
Jacksonville
W 20-0
Home
12/19/2021
Pittsburgh
L 19-13
Away
12/23/2021
San Francisco
-
Home
1/2/2022
Miami
-
Home
