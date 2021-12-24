Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Francisco 49ers (8-6) and the Tennessee Titans (9-5) play at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Titans vs. 49ers

    San Francisco and Tennessee Stats

    • This year, the 49ers put up 3.6 more points per game (25.7) than the Titans give up (22.1).
    • The 49ers rack up 37.4 more yards per game (366.6) than the Titans allow per contest (329.2).
    • This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 19 times, one more than the Titans' takeaways (18).
    • The Titans rack up just 1.7 more points per game (24.1) than the 49ers surrender (22.4).
    • The Titans collect 345.1 yards per game, 23.3 more yards than the 321.8 the 49ers allow.
    • The Titans have turned the ball over eight more times (25 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (17) this season.

    49ers Impact Players

    • Jimmy Garoppolo has passed for 3,172 yards (252-for-374), with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions (226.6 YPG).
    • Elijah Mitchell has racked up a team-high 759 rushing yards (54.2 per game) and five scores.
    • This season Nick Bosa leads the team with 15 sacks and has added 18 TFL and 43 tackles.
    • Fred Warner has racked up 108 tackles and four TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Jimmie Ward has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 63 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

    49ers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Jaquiski Tartt

    S

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Azeez Al-Shaair

    LB

    Elbow

    Questionable

    Elijah Mitchell

    RB

    Knee

    Out

    Maurice Hurst

    DT

    Calf

    Out

    Talanoa Hufanga

    S

    Knee

    Out

    Dre Greenlaw

    LB

    Groin

    Out

    Titans Impact Players

    • Ryan Tannehill leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 3,118 passing yards (222.7 per game), 14 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also has 243 rushing yards on 46 carries with seven touchdowns.
    • D'Onta Foreman has rushed for a team-high 348 yards on 77 carries (58 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 108 receiving yards on eight catches .
    • A.J. Brown has racked up 46 receptions for 615 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He averages 43.9 receiving yards per game.
    • Harold Landry has 11 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 13 TFL and 65 tackles.
    • Over his current campaign, Kevin Byard has 73 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and five interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

    Titans Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Julio Jones

    WR

    Hamstring

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Larrell Murchison

    DT

    Knee

    Out

    David Long

    LB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Taylor Lewan

    OT

    Back

    Out

    Teair Tart

    DT

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Janoris Jenkins

    CB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    David Quessenberry

    OL

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    D'Onta Foreman

    RB

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    49ers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    Seahawks

    L 30-23

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Bengals

    W 26-23

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Falcons

    W 31-13

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Titans

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Texans

    -

    Home

    Titans Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    New England

    L 36-13

    Away

    12/12/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 20-0

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Pittsburgh

    L 19-13

    Away

    12/23/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Miami

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans

    TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
