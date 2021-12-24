Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers (8-6) and the Tennessee Titans (9-5) play at Nissan Stadium on Thursday, December 23, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Titans vs. 49ers

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Stadium: Nissan Stadium

San Francisco and Tennessee Stats

This year, the 49ers put up 3.6 more points per game (25.7) than the Titans give up (22.1).

The 49ers rack up 37.4 more yards per game (366.6) than the Titans allow per contest (329.2).

This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over 19 times, one more than the Titans' takeaways (18).

The Titans rack up just 1.7 more points per game (24.1) than the 49ers surrender (22.4).

The Titans collect 345.1 yards per game, 23.3 more yards than the 321.8 the 49ers allow.

The Titans have turned the ball over eight more times (25 total) than the 49ers have forced a turnover (17) this season.

49ers Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo has passed for 3,172 yards (252-for-374), with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions (226.6 YPG).

Elijah Mitchell has racked up a team-high 759 rushing yards (54.2 per game) and five scores.

This season Nick Bosa leads the team with 15 sacks and has added 18 TFL and 43 tackles.

Fred Warner has racked up 108 tackles and four TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Jimmie Ward has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 63 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

49ers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Jaquiski Tartt S Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Azeez Al-Shaair LB Elbow Questionable Elijah Mitchell RB Knee Out Maurice Hurst DT Calf Out Talanoa Hufanga S Knee Out Dre Greenlaw LB Groin Out

Titans Impact Players

Ryan Tannehill leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 3,118 passing yards (222.7 per game), 14 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also has 243 rushing yards on 46 carries with seven touchdowns.

D'Onta Foreman has rushed for a team-high 348 yards on 77 carries (58 yards per game) and one touchdown. He also has 108 receiving yards on eight catches .

A.J. Brown has racked up 46 receptions for 615 yards, best on his team, and three touchdowns. He averages 43.9 receiving yards per game.

Harold Landry has 11 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 13 TFL and 65 tackles.

Over his current campaign, Kevin Byard has 73 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and five interceptions, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

Titans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Julio Jones WR Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Larrell Murchison DT Knee Out David Long LB Hamstring Out Taylor Lewan OT Back Out Teair Tart DT Ankle Full Participation In Practice Janoris Jenkins CB Ankle Full Participation In Practice David Quessenberry OL Knee Full Participation In Practice D'Onta Foreman RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice

49ers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/5/2021 Seahawks L 30-23 Away 12/12/2021 Bengals W 26-23 Away 12/19/2021 Falcons W 31-13 Home 12/23/2021 Titans - Away 1/2/2022 Texans - Home

Titans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 New England L 36-13 Away 12/12/2021 Jacksonville W 20-0 Home 12/19/2021 Pittsburgh L 19-13 Away 12/23/2021 San Francisco - Home 1/2/2022 Miami - Home

