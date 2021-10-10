The 49ers travel to Arizona to take on the only undefeated team left in the NFL, the Cardinals (4-0) on Sunday afternoon.

For the most part, the 49ers (2-2) have beaten who they were projected to beat and lost to who they were projected to lose to. They started off the year with a win in Detroit and won in Week 2 against the Eagles, before dropping two games to the Packers and Seahawks.

The Cardinals, who have had decent competition, have started off the year undefeated. They've beaten the Titans, Vikings, Jaguars and Rams.

How to Watch: 49ers vs. Cardinals

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray is the current odds favorite to win the NFL MVP award this year. He has 1,273 passing yards (No. 3 in the NFL) and nine touchdowns through the air. He also adds 109 rushing yards on the ground.

Everyone around him is benefitting as well. Chase Edmonds has 255 rushing yards and James Conner has four touchdowns. Murray also boasts four receivers with over 200 yards this season -- A.J. Green (248), Christian Kirk (244), DeAndre Hopkins (225) and Rondale Moore (211).

