    • October 10, 2021
    How to Watch San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The 49ers travel to Arizona to take on the only undefeated team left in the NFL, the Cardinals (4-0) on Sunday afternoon.
    For the most part, the 49ers (2-2) have beaten who they were projected to beat and lost to who they were projected to lose to. They started off the year with a win in Detroit and won in Week 2 against the Eagles, before dropping two games to the Packers and Seahawks.

    The Cardinals, who have had decent competition, have started off the year undefeated. They've beaten the Titans, Vikings, Jaguars and Rams.

    How to Watch: 49ers vs. Cardinals

    Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream 49ers vs. Cardinals on fuboTV:

    Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray is the current odds favorite to win the NFL MVP award this year. He has 1,273 passing yards (No. 3 in the NFL) and nine touchdowns through the air. He also adds 109 rushing yards on the ground. 

    Everyone around him is benefitting as well. Chase Edmonds has 255 rushing yards and James Conner has four touchdowns. Murray also boasts four receivers with over 200 yards this season -- A.J. Green (248), Christian Kirk (244), DeAndre Hopkins (225) and Rondale Moore (211).

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
