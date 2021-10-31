How to Watch 49ers at Bears

Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Both the Bears and 49ers will look to bounce back into the win column after tough losses last week.
    Author:

    Both of these teams were likely relieved to see the other pop up on their schedule at this point in the season. 

    Neither is particularly up on their luck. Ever since the 49ers lost on Sunday Night Football at the last moment in Week 3 to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, they've lost four straight after a promising 2-0 start to the season. They've been struggling ever since no matter who starts at QB. 

    How to Watch San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live Stream San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    That was the biggest news out of 49ers camp this week, as head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Jimmy Garoppolo will start ahead of rookie Trey Lance. That's even after Lance is cleared to come back after he suffered a knee injury in Week 5. Look for Lance to get involved somehow in this game, though. 

    The rest of the 49ers' season, regardless of their record, will likely consist of when Lance is truly ready to take over for good. 

    The Bears had a similar QB storyline going into this season, as they were ready to start veteran Andy Dalton over their exciting rookie Justin Fields. Dalton went out with an injury that squashed all of that humdrum, but the Bears have lost two in a row heading into this game with Fields at the helm. Without Khalil Mack, it is going to be difficult to keep this 49ers' offense in check. 

    Both of these teams are coming off lopsided losses, so this one has the potential to be very close. They seem very evenly matched on paper and eager to get back to winning. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
