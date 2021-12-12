The 49ers head to Cincinnati on Sunday to take on the Bengals as both teams look to avoid losing a second straight game.

The 49ers head east on Sunday looking to get back in the win column when they take on the Bengals.

How to Watch 49ers at BengalsToday:

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (WTAJ-Johnstown-Altoona-St College)

Live stream the 49ers at Bengals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Francisco had fought back in playoff contention with three straight wins but saw that streak snapped when the Seahawks beat them 30–23 last week.

The loss dropped the 49ers back to 6–6 on the year but still has them a half-game up for the last playoff spot in the NFC.

On Sunday, they will look for a big road win against a Bengals team that is coming off a tough loss to the Chargers last week.

The loss to Los Angeles snapped a two-game winning streak in which Cincinnati had beat the Raiders and whipped the Steelers. It also dropped their record to 7–5 and a game back of the first-place Ravens.

The Bengals have looked great at times this year but haven't been able to be consistent with their play. On Sunday, they will aim to get back on track against a streaking 49ers team.

Regional restrictions may apply.