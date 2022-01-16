How to Watch NFC Wild Card: San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Old rivals battle Sunday afternoon in an NFC wild-card game when the 49ers travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys.

Two of the oldest and most successful franchises meet on Sunday afternoon in an NFC wild-card game.

How to Watch San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

The 49ers and Cowboys have had a long history, and Sunday should be another great chapter in their storied rivalry.

The 49ers snuck into the playoffs in the last week of the season, as they beat the division-rival Rams in overtime. It was a huge win for San Francisco and one that set up a date with the NFC East champion Cowboys.

Dallas bounced back from a disappointing 2020 season by winning the division. Dak Prescott was once against great for the Cowboys, as their offense continued to flourish.

They get a huge test on Sunday against a 49ers defense that was one of the best in the league this year.

Despite the 49ers barely making it into the playoffs, they still pose a huge threat to the Cowboys and have a real shot at making a run in the playoffs.

This is one of the best matchups of wild-card weekend and should be a fantastic game.

