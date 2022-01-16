Skip to main content

How to Watch NFC Wild Card: San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Old rivals battle Sunday afternoon in an NFC wild-card game when the 49ers travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys.

Two of the oldest and most successful franchises meet on Sunday afternoon in an NFC wild-card game.

How to Watch San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys Today:

Game Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream the San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The 49ers and Cowboys have had a long history, and Sunday should be another great chapter in their storied rivalry.

The 49ers snuck into the playoffs in the last week of the season, as they beat the division-rival Rams in overtime. It was a huge win for San Francisco and one that set up a date with the NFC East champion Cowboys.

Dallas bounced back from a disappointing 2020 season by winning the division. Dak Prescott was once against great for the Cowboys, as their offense continued to flourish.

They get a huge test on Sunday against a 49ers defense that was one of the best in the league this year.

Despite the 49ers barely making it into the playoffs, they still pose a huge threat to the Cowboys and have a real shot at making a run in the playoffs.

This is one of the best matchups of wild-card weekend and should be a fantastic game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Washington Football Team at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
