How to Watch 49ers at Lions

In the first game of the Jared Goff era, the Detroit Lions will look to protect their home turf against the San Francisco 49ers.

In this exciting Week 1 matchup, the San Francisco 49ers will head to Detroit to take on the Lions. The Niners will start Jimmy Garoppolo in this opening game, but rookie Trey Lance could have the opportunity to take over starting duties at some point this season. On the flip side, Detroit has a new QB taking over in Jared Goff, who was acquired in the blockbuster Matthew Stafford deal earlier this year.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 12, 2021

Time: 1:00p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

After losing to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco had a poor 2020 season, going 6-10. It finished last in a competitive NFC West and will be challenged once again with the amount of talent in that division.

The 49ers selected Lance third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, putting the pressure on Garoppolo. While the veteran will get the start Week 1, there’s certainly no guarantee he’s got job security for the entire season. Lucky for him, George Kittle is still one of the best tight ends in the league, not to mention the San Francisco receiver group should be improved from last season.

Detroit went 5-11 in 2020, which actually isn’t all that bad relative to what the team has looked like overall in the past several years. The Lions finished last in the NFC North and are still rebuilding. The Stafford era is over, as they traded him to the Los Angeles Rams for young Goff this offseason.

While Goff doesn’t always get as much credit as he deserves, he’ll need to continue improving if he’s going to make this Lions team successful over the next few years. A former No. 1 overall pick, Goff went 42-27 as starter with the Rams before being traded. Unfortunately for him, Detroit has the weakest receiving group in all of football, meaning tight end T.J. Hockenson could be his favorite target.

Both of these teams had pretty rough seasons last year but will look to turn things around in 2021. With that in mind, San Francisco should be favorited in this game, as it has more upside and talent than a Lions team that is still in a rebuilding phase.

While one game is never an indicator of future success, Goff will be under a lot of pressure as he looks to bring success to Detroit, which hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2016 and has only won one playoff game since 1957.

Regional restrictions may apply.