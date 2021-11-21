Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Fresh off a massive victory, the 49ers travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars.
    The 49ers are 4–5 and in third place in the NFC West heading into Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

    In its last five games, San Francisco is 2–3. The 49ers lost to the Cardinals and Colts before beating the Bears. They lost again to the Cardinals before winning a dominant game against the Rams 31–10.

    The Jaguars are 2–7 this season and in third place in the AFC South. In their last five games, they are 2–3 as well. They lost to Tennessee, then beat the Dolphins. They then lost to the Seahawks before beating the Bills. Most recently, they lost to the Colts.

    How to Watch San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars Online:

    Game Date: Nov. 21st, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox

    You can live stream San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Jacksonville has had another rough season. They are ranked 27th in passing yards per game, 11th in rushing yards per game, and 24th in total yards per game. They are almost dead last (31st) in time of possession per game and points per game.

    San Francisco had a great game last week against the Rams. Despite drafting Trey Lance this year, Jimmy Garoppolo still holds the starting quarterback job, with 1,936 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. Rookie Elijah Mitchell has taken over the running back duties for injured Raheem Mostert and has 560 yards on 116 rushes this season.

    San Francisco is projected to win this game by a spread of m-6.5, almost a touchdown. Their money line is -275 compared to Jacksonville's which is +230. The Over/Under is 45.5 total points.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    21
    2021

    San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17088838
