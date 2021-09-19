The San Francisco 49ers travel to the face the Philadelphia Eagles in a fascinating inter-division NFL matchup.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles are in separate divisions on different sides of the United States and still have an active rivalry. Which team will give the other their first loss of the season?

Watch this game to find out.

How to Watch San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Online:

Game Date: Sep. 19, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The Eagles had a great start to their season with a 32-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons. They held the Falcons to a scoreless second half and only two field goals total on the game.

INJURY/PLAYER UPDATES:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell "to carry the load" in Week 2 against the Eagles.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Trey Sermon will be made active for the 49ers' Week 2 game against the Eagles.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the 49ers are optimistic that DE Arik Armstead (abductor) will play in Week 2 against the Eagles.

Eagles declared QB Gardner Minshew, S Rodney McLeod, CB Mac McCain, OL Brett Toth, and DT Marlon Tuipulotu inactive for Week 2 against the 49ers.

49ers declared CB Emmanuel Moseley, G Aaron Banks, CB Ambry Thomas, and DL Zach Kerr inactive for Week 2 against the Eagles.

Jalen Hurts threw for 264 yards and three touchdowns, which each went to a different receiver. Rookie first-rounder DeVonta Smith (six receptions for 71 yards) caught one, as did Jalen Reagor (six receptions for 49 yards) and Dallas Goedert (four receptions for 42 yards).

On the other side, the 49ers just outscored the Lions in a shootout, 41-33. In that game, Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 314 yards and one touchdown. Rookie Trey Lance also saw some action and threw for one touchdown.

The biggest news of the game for the 49ers was losing Raheem Mostert for the season after suffering an injury. Rookie Elijah Mitchell, who was drafted in the sixth round, will take over the backfield for the 49ers, at least for the foreseeable future. Mitchell ended up running for 104 yards and one touchdown.

If Mitchell can keep up the work and Brandon Aiyuk can make an appearance, the 49ers have a chance. If not, this will be the Eagles' game to lose.

