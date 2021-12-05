How to Watch San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The 49ers and Seahawks seasons are going in opposite directions as they meet up on Sunday afternoon. San Francisco has won three in a row while Seattle has dropped three in a row.
How to Watch 49ers at Seahawks Today:
Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021
Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
TV: CBS (KBAK-Bakersfield, CA)
The 49ers had a rough start to the season but after their winning streak, they now find themselves 6-5 and in the playoffs. They have completely turned around their season after starting just 2-4 and now look like a contender in a loaded NFC.
Sunday, they take on a Seahawks team that finds themselves in an unfamiliar situation.
Seattle is normally at the top of the NFC West, but they have struggled this year and are currently just 3-8 on the year.
The Seahawks have won just once since they beat the 49ers in Week 4, 28-21. Russell Wilson is back from a finger injury but the offense has continued to struggle to score points and the defense just hasn't been able to make enough plays to get wins.
