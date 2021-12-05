The 49ers go for their fourth win in a row on Sunday when they travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks.

The 49ers and Seahawks seasons are going in opposite directions as they meet up on Sunday afternoon. San Francisco has won three in a row while Seattle has dropped three in a row.

How to Watch 49ers at Seahawks Today:

Game Date: Dec. 5, 2021

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: CBS (KBAK-Bakersfield, CA)

Live stream the 49ers at Seahawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The 49ers had a rough start to the season but after their winning streak, they now find themselves 6-5 and in the playoffs. They have completely turned around their season after starting just 2-4 and now look like a contender in a loaded NFC.

Sunday, they take on a Seahawks team that finds themselves in an unfamiliar situation.

Seattle is normally at the top of the NFC West, but they have struggled this year and are currently just 3-8 on the year.

The Seahawks have won just once since they beat the 49ers in Week 4, 28-21. Russell Wilson is back from a finger injury but the offense has continued to struggle to score points and the defense just hasn't been able to make enough plays to get wins.

Regional restrictions may apply.