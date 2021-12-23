Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    How to Watch San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The AFC South-leading Titans will welcome in the No. 3 team in the NFC West, the 49ers, two days before Christmas.
    Luckily, neither the Titans nor the 49ers were not part of the COVID-19 postponements of Week 15.

    The Titans have gone 2-3 since losing Pro-Bowl running back Derrick Henry. Their offense is still clicking but lost a little bit of its spark. 

    How to Watch San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    Live stream the San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The 49ers have won four of their last five games, losing only to Seattle in Week 13. They are fresh off of an overtime victory against Cincinnati and a 31-13 win over the Falcons.

    San Francisco ranks No. 13 in points scored per game with 25.7 compared to Tennessee's 24.1 which ranks No. 15. Tennessee ranks No. 13 in points allowed per game with only 22.1 compared to San Francisco's 22.4, which is good enough for No. 16.

    Deebo Samuel has been the brightest spot in red this season. He leads the team in receiving yards with 1,088 yards on 61 receptions and five touchdowns. He also has been acting as the team's backup running back with 39 carries for 269 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

    San Francisco is projected to win this game with a favored spread of -3.5, just over a field goal. Its money line is -175 while Tennessee's is +145. The Over/Under total points scored is 44.5 points.

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    NFL

    How to Watch 49ers at Titans

