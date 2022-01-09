How to Watch 49ers vs. Rams

While the Rams have secured a playoff spot, the 49ers would like to leave nothing to chance and win this game to make the playoffs.

The Rams (12-4) are the No. 2 seed in the NFC, behind Green Bay (13-3) and ahead of Tampa Bay.

This is an important game for the Rams to win because, while it might not be determining if they are in the playoffs or not, a win or a loss could decide who they play or if they get a top-four seed.

How to Watch San Fransisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams Today:



Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The 49ers, who have a 9-7 record, are in a must-win game. If New Orleans wins and they lose, they are out of the playoffs. They stay in if the Saints lose, but they shouldn't want to take that chance. Right now, they are in the No. 6 seeded position.

