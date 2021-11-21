Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/21/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Green Bay Packers defensive end Whitney Mercilus (50) celebrates his sack of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the first quarter of their game Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-0. Packers15 11

    The Seattle Seahawks (3-6) host a NFC West battle against the Arizona Cardinals (8-2) on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Lumen Field. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Seahawks vs. Cardinals

    Seahawks vs Cardinals Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Seahawks

    -3

    45.5

    Seattle and Arizona Stats

    • This year, the Seahawks rack up just 1.2 more points per game (20.1) than the Cardinals give up (18.9).
    • The Seahawks average 20.8 fewer yards per game (302.2), than the Cardinals give up per outing (323.0).
    • The Seahawks have turned the ball over six times this season, 13 fewer than the Cardinals have forced (19).
    • The Cardinals put up 8.0 more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks surrender (20.7).
    • The Cardinals average 25.1 fewer yards per game (375.5) than the Seahawks give up per contest (400.6).
    • The Cardinals have turned the ball over two more times (11 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (9) this season.

    Seahawks Impact Players

    • Russell Wilson has 1,357 passing yards (150.8 per game) and a 66.7% completion percentage (110-for-165) while tossing 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also leads his team with 100 yards on the ground on 22 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 11.1 YPG.
    • Alex Collins has run for a team-leading 345 yards (38.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • D.K. Metcalf has reeled in 42 passes for a team-high 606 yards plus eight touchdowns. He averages 67.3 receiving yards per game.
    • This season Darrell Taylor leads the team with 4.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 14 tackles.
    • Bobby Wagner has totaled 101 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Quandre Diggs has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 52 tackles and five passes defended nine this season.

    Seahawks Injuries: Kyle Fuller: Questionable (Ankle), Jordan Simmons: Out (Calf), Neiko Thorpe: Out (Core), Quinton Dunbar: Out (Knee), Chris Carson: Questionable (Foot), Travis Homer: Doubtful (Knee), Ethan Pocic: Out (Concussion), Tyler Lockett: Questionable (Knee), Shaquill Griffin: Out (Hamstring)

    Cardinals Impact Players

    • Kyler Murray leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,276 passing yards (227.6 per game), 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also has 147 rushing yards on 49 carries with three touchdowns.
    • James Conner has run for a team-leading 493 yards on 125 attempts (49.3 yards per game) while scoring 11 touchdowns.
    • Christian Kirk has racked up 47 catches for 603 yards, best on his team, and four touchdowns. He averages 60.3 receiving yards per game.
    • Markus Golden has notched a team-leading 9.0 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 30 tackles.
    • Jordan Hicks has racked up 74 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and three sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Byron Murphy has intercepted three passes to lead the team while adding 38 tackles and eight passes defended.

    Cardinals Injuries: Maxx Williams: Questionable (Ankle), Darrell Daniels: Questionable (Ankle), Justin Murray: Out (Hand), Charles Washington: Questionable (Groin), Corey Peters: Out (Knee), De'Vondre Campbell: Questionable (Calf), Jordan Phillips: Out (Hamstring)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

