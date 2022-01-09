How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals (11-5) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in an NFC West clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022

Sunday, January 9, 2022 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: State Farm Stadium

Arizona and Seattle Stats

The Cardinals put up 5.2 more points per game (26.2) than the Seahawks surrender (21).

The Cardinals rack up just 5.9 fewer yards per game (377.9), than the Seahawks allow per contest (383.8).

The Cardinals have turned the ball over 14 times this season, three fewer than the Seahawks have forced (17).

The Seahawks score just 1.8 more points per game (22.3) than the Cardinals allow (20.5).

The Seahawks collect just 5.7 fewer yards per game (317.2) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (322.9).

The Seahawks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 25 takeaways.

Cardinals Impact Players

Kyler Murray has thrown for 3,547 yards (305-for-442), with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (221.7 YPG). He's also run 83 times for 388 yards and five touchdowns.

James Conner has 187 rushing attempts for a team-leading 700 rushing yards (43.8 per game) and 14 touchdowns. He also has 31 catches for 334 receiving yards (20.9 per game) and two touchdowns.

Christian Kirk has 75 receptions for a team-high 939 yards (58.7 per game) and five touchdowns.

This season Markus Golden leads the team with 11 sacks and has added 10 TFL and 45 tackles.

Jalen Thompson's 114 tackles, three TFL, and two interceptions mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Byron Murphy has intercepted four passes to lead the team while adding 61 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 12 passes defended.

Cardinals Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Rondale Moore WR Ankle Out Dennis Gardeck OLB Thumb Questionable James Conner RB Heel Questionable Marco Wilson CB Shoulder Out Jordan Phillips DE Knee Out Demetrius Harris TE Shoulder Questionable Chase Edmonds RB Ribs Out Zach Allen DE Ankle Questionable

Seahawks Impact Players

Russell Wilson leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,875 passing yards (179.7 per game), 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 178 rushing yards on 39 carries with one touchdown.

Rashaad Penny has churned out a team-high 559 rushing yards (34.9 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

Tyler Lockett has 68 catches (102 targets) and paces his team with 1,077 receiving yards (67.3 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.

This season Carlos Dunlap leads the team with 6.5 sacks and has added six TFL and 31 tackles.

Bobby Wagner's 170 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Quandre Diggs has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 90 tackles and seven passes defended 16 this season.

Seahawks Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Carlos Dunlap LB Ankle Questionable Bobby Wagner LB Knee Out John Reid CB Concussion Out Gabe Jackson OG Knee Questionable Will Dissly TE Heel Questionable Bless Austin DB Hip Full Participation In Practice DeeJay Dallas RB Quad Full Participation In Practice D.J. Reed Jr. CB Hip Limited Participation In Practice Duane Brown OT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice

Cardinals Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/19/2021 Lions L 30-12 Away 12/25/2021 Colts L 22-16 Home 1/2/2022 Cowboys W 25-22 Away 1/9/2022 Seahawks - Home

Seahawks Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/21/2021 Los Angeles L 20-10 Away 12/26/2021 Chicago L 25-24 Home 1/2/2022 Detroit W 51-29 Home 1/9/2022 Arizona - Away

