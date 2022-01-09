Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals (11-5) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in an NFC West clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Arizona and Seattle Stats

  • The Cardinals put up 5.2 more points per game (26.2) than the Seahawks surrender (21).
  • The Cardinals rack up just 5.9 fewer yards per game (377.9), than the Seahawks allow per contest (383.8).
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over 14 times this season, three fewer than the Seahawks have forced (17).
  • The Seahawks score just 1.8 more points per game (22.3) than the Cardinals allow (20.5).
  • The Seahawks collect just 5.7 fewer yards per game (317.2) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (322.9).
  • The Seahawks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 25 takeaways.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Kyler Murray has thrown for 3,547 yards (305-for-442), with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (221.7 YPG). He's also run 83 times for 388 yards and five touchdowns.
  • James Conner has 187 rushing attempts for a team-leading 700 rushing yards (43.8 per game) and 14 touchdowns. He also has 31 catches for 334 receiving yards (20.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Christian Kirk has 75 receptions for a team-high 939 yards (58.7 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • This season Markus Golden leads the team with 11 sacks and has added 10 TFL and 45 tackles.
  • Jalen Thompson's 114 tackles, three TFL, and two interceptions mean he's the team's leading tackler.
  • Byron Murphy has intercepted four passes to lead the team while adding 61 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 12 passes defended.

Cardinals Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Rondale Moore

WR

Ankle

Out

Dennis Gardeck

OLB

Thumb

Questionable

James Conner

RB

Heel

Questionable

Marco Wilson

CB

Shoulder

Out

Jordan Phillips

DE

Knee

Out

Demetrius Harris

TE

Shoulder

Questionable

Chase Edmonds

RB

Ribs

Out

Zach Allen

DE

Ankle

Questionable

Seahawks Impact Players

  • Russell Wilson leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,875 passing yards (179.7 per game), 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 178 rushing yards on 39 carries with one touchdown.
  • Rashaad Penny has churned out a team-high 559 rushing yards (34.9 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • Tyler Lockett has 68 catches (102 targets) and paces his team with 1,077 receiving yards (67.3 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
  • This season Carlos Dunlap leads the team with 6.5 sacks and has added six TFL and 31 tackles.
  • Bobby Wagner's 170 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.
  • Quandre Diggs has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 90 tackles and seven passes defended 16 this season.

Seahawks Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Carlos Dunlap

LB

Ankle

Questionable

Bobby Wagner

LB

Knee

Out

John Reid

CB

Concussion

Out

Gabe Jackson

OG

Knee

Questionable

Will Dissly

TE

Heel

Questionable

Bless Austin

DB

Hip

Full Participation In Practice

DeeJay Dallas

RB

Quad

Full Participation In Practice

D.J. Reed Jr.

CB

Hip

Limited Participation In Practice

Duane Brown

OT

Not injury related

Did Not Participate In Practice

Cardinals Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/19/2021

Lions

L 30-12

Away

12/25/2021

Colts

L 22-16

Home

1/2/2022

Cowboys

W 25-22

Away

1/9/2022

Seahawks

-

Home

Seahawks Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/21/2021

Los Angeles

L 20-10

Away

12/26/2021

Chicago

L 25-24

Home

1/2/2022

Detroit

W 51-29

Home

1/9/2022

Arizona

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
9
2022

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:25
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
