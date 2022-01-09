How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Arizona Cardinals (11-5) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at State Farm Stadium in an NFC West clash. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Cardinals vs. Seahawks
- Game Day: Sunday, January 9, 2022
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: State Farm Stadium
Arizona and Seattle Stats
- The Cardinals put up 5.2 more points per game (26.2) than the Seahawks surrender (21).
- The Cardinals rack up just 5.9 fewer yards per game (377.9), than the Seahawks allow per contest (383.8).
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over 14 times this season, three fewer than the Seahawks have forced (17).
- The Seahawks score just 1.8 more points per game (22.3) than the Cardinals allow (20.5).
- The Seahawks collect just 5.7 fewer yards per game (317.2) than the Cardinals give up per matchup (322.9).
- The Seahawks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have 25 takeaways.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Kyler Murray has thrown for 3,547 yards (305-for-442), with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions (221.7 YPG). He's also run 83 times for 388 yards and five touchdowns.
- James Conner has 187 rushing attempts for a team-leading 700 rushing yards (43.8 per game) and 14 touchdowns. He also has 31 catches for 334 receiving yards (20.9 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Christian Kirk has 75 receptions for a team-high 939 yards (58.7 per game) and five touchdowns.
- This season Markus Golden leads the team with 11 sacks and has added 10 TFL and 45 tackles.
- Jalen Thompson's 114 tackles, three TFL, and two interceptions mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- Byron Murphy has intercepted four passes to lead the team while adding 61 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and 12 passes defended.
Cardinals Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Rondale Moore
WR
Ankle
Out
Dennis Gardeck
OLB
Thumb
Questionable
James Conner
RB
Heel
Questionable
Marco Wilson
CB
Shoulder
Out
Jordan Phillips
DE
Knee
Out
Demetrius Harris
TE
Shoulder
Questionable
Chase Edmonds
RB
Ribs
Out
Zach Allen
DE
Ankle
Questionable
Seahawks Impact Players
- Russell Wilson leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 2,875 passing yards (179.7 per game), 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 178 rushing yards on 39 carries with one touchdown.
- Rashaad Penny has churned out a team-high 559 rushing yards (34.9 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- Tyler Lockett has 68 catches (102 targets) and paces his team with 1,077 receiving yards (67.3 per game) while scoring six touchdowns.
- This season Carlos Dunlap leads the team with 6.5 sacks and has added six TFL and 31 tackles.
- Bobby Wagner's 170 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception mean he's the team's leading tackler.
- Quandre Diggs has a team-high five interceptions and has tacked on 90 tackles and seven passes defended 16 this season.
Seahawks Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Carlos Dunlap
LB
Ankle
Questionable
Bobby Wagner
LB
Knee
Out
John Reid
CB
Concussion
Out
Gabe Jackson
OG
Knee
Questionable
Will Dissly
TE
Heel
Questionable
Bless Austin
DB
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
DeeJay Dallas
RB
Quad
Full Participation In Practice
D.J. Reed Jr.
CB
Hip
Limited Participation In Practice
Duane Brown
OT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Cardinals Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Lions
L 30-12
Away
12/25/2021
Colts
L 22-16
Home
1/2/2022
Cowboys
W 25-22
Away
1/9/2022
Seahawks
-
Home
Seahawks Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/21/2021
Los Angeles
L 20-10
Away
12/26/2021
Chicago
L 25-24
Home
1/2/2022
Detroit
W 51-29
Home
1/9/2022
Arizona
-
Away
