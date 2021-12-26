Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Skip to main content
    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) reacts in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

    The Seattle Seahawks (5-9) host a struggling Chicago Bears (4-10) team on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Lumen Field. The Bears have lost three games in a row. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Seahawks vs. Bears

    Betting Information for Seattle vs. Chicago

    Seahawks vs Bears Betting Information

    Seahawks

    -7

    41.5

    Seattle and Chicago Stats

    • The Seahawks average 4.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Bears surrender (24.9).
    • The Seahawks average 22.8 fewer yards per game (303.4) than the Bears allow per outing (326.2).
    • This year, the Seahawks have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (12).
    • The Bears score 17.1 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Seahawks give up (20.1).
    • The Bears average 83.0 fewer yards per game (307.4) than the Seahawks allow per matchup (390.4).
    • The Bears have turned the ball over 25 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (14).

    Seahawks Impact Players

    • Russell Wilson has collected 2,458 passing yards (175.6 per game) while connecting on 208 of 318 throws (65.4%), with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has added 141 rushing yards (and one touchdown), averaging 10.1 per game.
    • Alex Collins has rushed for a team-best 411 yards (29.4 YPG) and two touchdowns.
    • Tyler Lockett has 62 catches (93 targets) and paces his team with 1,023 receiving yards (73.1 ypg) and five touchdowns.
    • Darrell Taylor has collected a team-leading 6.0 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and 24 tackles.
    • Bobby Wagner has collected 158 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Quandre Diggs has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 81 tackles and seven passes defended.

    Seahawks Injuries: Damarious Randall: Questionable (Foot), DeeJay Dallas: Out (Ankle), Mike Iupati: Doubtful (Neck), Brandon Shell: Questionable (Ankle)

    Bears Impact Players

    • Justin Fields has thrown for 1,870 yards while completing 58.9% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions (133.6 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 72 carries for 420 yards and two touchdowns.
    • David Montgomery has picked up a team-high 668 rushing yards (47.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He has added 31 catches for 216 yards .
    • Darnell Mooney has 57 catches (102 targets) and paces his team with 803 receiving yards (57.4 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • Robert Quinn has registered a team-leading 16.0 sacks, while adding 16.0 TFL and 44 tackles.
    • Roquan Smith leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 140 tackles, 9.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception over the course of the current campaign.

    Bears Injuries: Mario Edwards Jr.: Questionable (Hamstring), Bilal Nichols: Questionable (Knee), Duke Shelley: Questionable (Knee), Deon Bush: Questionable (Foot), Khalil Mack: Questionable (Shoulder), Jaylon Johnson: Out (Shoulder), Allen Robinson II: Questionable (Hamstring), Cordarrelle Patterson: Questionable (Knee), Demetrius Harris: Doubtful (Foot), Akiem Hicks: Questionable (Ankle), Buster Skrine: Out (Concussion)

    How To Watch

    Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

