Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Seahawks (5-9) host a struggling Chicago Bears (4-10) team on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Lumen Field. The Bears have lost three games in a row. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Bears
- Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Lumen Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Seattle vs. Chicago
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Seahawks
-7
41.5
Seattle and Chicago Stats
- The Seahawks average 4.8 fewer points per game (20.1) than the Bears surrender (24.9).
- The Seahawks average 22.8 fewer yards per game (303.4) than the Bears allow per outing (326.2).
- This year, the Seahawks have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Bears have takeaways (12).
- The Bears score 17.1 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the Seahawks give up (20.1).
- The Bears average 83.0 fewer yards per game (307.4) than the Seahawks allow per matchup (390.4).
- The Bears have turned the ball over 25 times this season, 11 more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (14).
Seahawks Impact Players
- Russell Wilson has collected 2,458 passing yards (175.6 per game) while connecting on 208 of 318 throws (65.4%), with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has added 141 rushing yards (and one touchdown), averaging 10.1 per game.
- Alex Collins has rushed for a team-best 411 yards (29.4 YPG) and two touchdowns.
- Tyler Lockett has 62 catches (93 targets) and paces his team with 1,023 receiving yards (73.1 ypg) and five touchdowns.
- Darrell Taylor has collected a team-leading 6.0 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and 24 tackles.
- Bobby Wagner has collected 158 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Quandre Diggs has picked off five passes to lead the team while adding 81 tackles and seven passes defended.
Seahawks Injuries: Damarious Randall: Questionable (Foot), DeeJay Dallas: Out (Ankle), Mike Iupati: Doubtful (Neck), Brandon Shell: Questionable (Ankle)
Bears Impact Players
- Justin Fields has thrown for 1,870 yards while completing 58.9% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions (133.6 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 72 carries for 420 yards and two touchdowns.
- David Montgomery has picked up a team-high 668 rushing yards (47.7 per game) and scored four touchdowns. He has added 31 catches for 216 yards .
- Darnell Mooney has 57 catches (102 targets) and paces his team with 803 receiving yards (57.4 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- Robert Quinn has registered a team-leading 16.0 sacks, while adding 16.0 TFL and 44 tackles.
- Roquan Smith leads the team in both tackles and interceptions, totaling 140 tackles, 9.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception over the course of the current campaign.
Bears Injuries: Mario Edwards Jr.: Questionable (Hamstring), Bilal Nichols: Questionable (Knee), Duke Shelley: Questionable (Knee), Deon Bush: Questionable (Foot), Khalil Mack: Questionable (Shoulder), Jaylon Johnson: Out (Shoulder), Allen Robinson II: Questionable (Hamstring), Cordarrelle Patterson: Questionable (Knee), Demetrius Harris: Doubtful (Foot), Akiem Hicks: Questionable (Ankle), Buster Skrine: Out (Concussion)
Regional restrictions apply.