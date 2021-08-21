How to Watch Seahawks vs. Broncos

August 21, 2021
How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Denver Broncos take their neck-and-neck quarterback competition to the Pacific Northwest for a preseason matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.
On Saturday night, the Denver Broncos will make the trip to Seattle for a Week 2 preseason matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The two teams famously met in Super Bowl XLVIII, when the Legion of Boom topped Peyton Manning's Broncos 43-8.

This time around, Denver's quarterback situation is much less settled. Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater remain neck-and-neck for the starting job after one preseason game, with head coach Vic Fangio describing the competition as "even-steven." 

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ABC-KTVX

You can stream the Broncos vs. Seahawks game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In last week's game against the Minnesota Vikings, the incumbent Lock finished 5-of-7 with 151 yards and two touchdowns, while the newcomer Bridgewater was 7-of-8 for 74 yards and one touchdown.

After Lock got the start last week, Bridgewater will open the game for the Broncos on Saturday. With just three preseason games on the schedule this year, Denver is working with less time than usual to determine a starter.

On the Seattle side, all eyes will be on 2021 sixth-round pick Stone Forsythe. Forsythe has stepped in at left tackle with presumptive starter Duane Brown engaged in a holdout. If Forsythe steps up after a rough start in Week 1, it could give Seattle the necessary leverage to get Brown back in the building. 

Brown wasn't alone in missing the Seahawks last game. The team elected to sit a number of starters including quarterback Russell Wilson, wide receiver DK Metcalf, and linebacker Bobby Wagner. Head coach Pete Carroll hasn't yet stated whether or not he'll get some of his veterans reps as the preseason moves on.

Regional restrictions may apply.

