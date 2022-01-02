Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

Nov 29, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (41) carries the ball past Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daniel Wise (92) during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions (2-12-1) visit the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) at Lumen Field on Sunday, January 2, 2022. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Lions

Game Day: Sunday, January 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: Lumen Field

Betting Information for Seattle vs. Detroit

Favorite Spread Total Seahawks -8.5 41

Seattle and Detroit Stats

The Seahawks put up 20.4 points per game, 5.3 fewer than the Lions allow per outing (25.7).

The Seahawks collect 305.2 yards per game, 66.9 fewer yards than the 372.1 the Lions give up per outing.

The Seahawks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Lions have 16 takeaways.

This year the Lions rack up 3.2 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Seahawks surrender (20.5).

The Lions collect 314.9 yards per game, 70.6 fewer yards than the 385.5 the Seahawks give up.

This season the Lions have turned the ball over 20 times, six more than the Seahawks' takeaways (14).

Seahawks Impact Players

Russell Wilson has 2,639 passing yards (175.9 per game) and a 64.9% completion percentage (224-for-345), heaving 18 touchdown passes and five interceptions. He also has 154 rushing yards on 33 carries (with one touchdown).

Alex Collins has churned out a team-high 411 rushing yards (27.4 per game) and two scores.

Tyler Lockett has 65 catches (99 targets) and paces his team with 1,053 receiving yards (70.2 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Rasheem Green has registered a team-leading 6.5 sacks, while adding 6.0 TFL and 41 tackles.

Bobby Wagner's 170 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception mean he's the team's top tackler.

This season Quandre Diggs leads the team with five interceptions and has added 86 tackles and seven passes defended.

Seahawks Injuries: Damarious Randall: Questionable (Foot), DeeJay Dallas: Out (Ankle), Greg Olsen: Questionable (Foot), Carlos Hyde: Questionable (Illness), Mike Iupati: Questionable (Neck), Brandon Shell: Questionable (Ankle), Jayson Stanley: Out (Hamstring)

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff has thrown for 3,007 yards while completing 67% of his passes, with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions (200.5 yards per game).

D'Andre Swift has taken 140 carries for a team-leading 555 rushing yards (37.0 per game) while scoring four touchdowns. He's also caught 56 passes for a team-high 429 yards with two touchdowns through the air.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has grabbed 74 passes for a team-high 692 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 98 times, and averages 46.1 yards per game.

Charles Harris has 7.5 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 10.0 TFL and 61 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Tracy Walker has totaled 80 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.

AJ Parker has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 43 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and six passes defended.

Lions Injuries: Matthew Stafford: Questionable (Right Thumb), Joe Dahl: Out (Back), Jamie Collins Sr.: Questionable (Neck), Kenny Golladay: Out (Hip), Tyrell Crosby: Out (Ankle), Frank Ragnow: Questionable (Throat)

