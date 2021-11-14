Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers (7-2) host the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Packers vs. Seahawks

Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Sunday, November 14, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Lambeau Field

Green Bay and Seattle Stats

The Packers score just one more point per game (22.1) than the Seahawks allow (21.1).

The Packers average 68.1 fewer yards per game (333.4), than the Seahawks allow per matchup (401.5).

This year, the Packers have turned the ball over eight times, while the Seahawks have forced eight.

The Seahawks average 22.6 points per game, comparable to the 20 the Packers allow.

The Seahawks collect just 7.2 fewer yards per game (314) than the Packers allow per contest (321.2).

The Seahawks have four giveaways this season, while the Packers have 14 takeaways.

Packers Impact Players

This season Aaron Rodgers has 1,894 passing yards (210.4 yards per game) while going 173-for-258 (67.1%) and throwing 17 touchdowns with three interceptions.

Aaron Jones has rushed for a team-leading 516 yards (57.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, reeling in 33 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns.

Davante Adams has 58 catches (on 87 targets) and leads the team with 786 receiving yards (87.3 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

This season Rashan Gary leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added two TFL and 28 tackles.

De'Vondre Campbell's 82 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

Packers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Rodgers QB Toe Eric Stokes CB Knee Questionable Equanimeous St. Brown WR Ankle Questionable Kingsley Keke DE Concussion Doubtful Dominique Dafney TE Hamstring Doubtful Kenny Clark DE Back Questionable David Bakhtiari OT Knee Doubtful Marcedes Lewis TE Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Dean Lowry DE Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Dennis Kelly OT Back Limited Participation In Practice

Seahawks Impact Players

Russell Wilson has thrown for 1,196 yards while completing 72% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and one interception (149.5 yards per game).

Alex Collins has racked up a team-high 304 rushing yards (38 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

D.K. Metcalf has hauled in 39 receptions for 580 yards, best on his team, and eight touchdowns. He averages 72.5 receiving yards per game.

Darrell Taylor has notched a team-leading four sacks, while adding three TFL and 13 tackles.

Bobby Wagner's 93 tackles, two TFL, and one sack make him the team's top tackler.

Quandre Diggs has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 46 tackles and five passes defended eight this season.

Seahawks Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Bless Austin DB Not injury related Out Marquise Blair FS Knee Out Cody Barton LB Quad Out Al Woods DT Not injury related Questionable Poona Ford DT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Sidney Jones CB Hip Full Participation In Practice Jamarco Jones OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Alex Collins RB Groin Limited Participation In Practice D.J. Reed Jr. CB Foot Full Participation In Practice

Packers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/24/2021 Washington W 24-10 Home 10/28/2021 Cardinals W 24-21 Away 11/7/2021 Chiefs L 13-7 Away 11/14/2021 Seahawks - Home 11/21/2021 Vikings - Away 11/28/2021 Rams - Home 12/12/2021 Bears - Home

Seahawks Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/17/2021 Pittsburgh L 23-20 Away 10/25/2021 New Orleans L 13-10 Home 10/31/2021 Jacksonville W 31-7 Home 11/14/2021 Green Bay - Away 11/21/2021 Arizona - Home 11/29/2021 Washington - Away 12/5/2021 San Francisco - Home

