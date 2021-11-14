Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Green Bay Packers (7-2) host the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Packers vs. Seahawks
- Game Day: Sunday, November 14, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Lambeau Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Green Bay and Seattle Stats
- The Packers score just one more point per game (22.1) than the Seahawks allow (21.1).
- The Packers average 68.1 fewer yards per game (333.4), than the Seahawks allow per matchup (401.5).
- This year, the Packers have turned the ball over eight times, while the Seahawks have forced eight.
- The Seahawks average 22.6 points per game, comparable to the 20 the Packers allow.
- The Seahawks collect just 7.2 fewer yards per game (314) than the Packers allow per contest (321.2).
- The Seahawks have four giveaways this season, while the Packers have 14 takeaways.
Packers Impact Players
- This season Aaron Rodgers has 1,894 passing yards (210.4 yards per game) while going 173-for-258 (67.1%) and throwing 17 touchdowns with three interceptions.
- Aaron Jones has rushed for a team-leading 516 yards (57.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, reeling in 33 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns.
- Davante Adams has 58 catches (on 87 targets) and leads the team with 786 receiving yards (87.3 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- This season Rashan Gary leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added two TFL and 28 tackles.
- De'Vondre Campbell's 82 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.
Packers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Aaron Rodgers
QB
Toe
Eric Stokes
CB
Knee
Questionable
Equanimeous St. Brown
WR
Ankle
Questionable
Kingsley Keke
DE
Concussion
Doubtful
Dominique Dafney
TE
Hamstring
Doubtful
Kenny Clark
DE
Back
Questionable
David Bakhtiari
OT
Knee
Doubtful
Marcedes Lewis
TE
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Dean Lowry
DE
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Dennis Kelly
OT
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Seahawks Impact Players
- Russell Wilson has thrown for 1,196 yards while completing 72% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and one interception (149.5 yards per game).
- Alex Collins has racked up a team-high 304 rushing yards (38 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
- D.K. Metcalf has hauled in 39 receptions for 580 yards, best on his team, and eight touchdowns. He averages 72.5 receiving yards per game.
- Darrell Taylor has notched a team-leading four sacks, while adding three TFL and 13 tackles.
- Bobby Wagner's 93 tackles, two TFL, and one sack make him the team's top tackler.
- Quandre Diggs has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 46 tackles and five passes defended eight this season.
Seahawks Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Bless Austin
DB
Not injury related
Out
Marquise Blair
FS
Knee
Out
Cody Barton
LB
Quad
Out
Al Woods
DT
Not injury related
Questionable
Poona Ford
DT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Sidney Jones
CB
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Jamarco Jones
OT
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Alex Collins
RB
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
D.J. Reed Jr.
CB
Foot
Full Participation In Practice
Packers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/24/2021
Washington
W 24-10
Home
10/28/2021
Cardinals
W 24-21
Away
11/7/2021
Chiefs
L 13-7
Away
11/14/2021
Seahawks
-
Home
11/21/2021
Vikings
-
Away
11/28/2021
Rams
-
Home
12/12/2021
Bears
-
Home
Seahawks Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/17/2021
Pittsburgh
L 23-20
Away
10/25/2021
New Orleans
L 13-10
Home
10/31/2021
Jacksonville
W 31-7
Home
11/14/2021
Green Bay
-
Away
11/21/2021
Arizona
-
Home
11/29/2021
Washington
-
Away
12/5/2021
San Francisco
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.