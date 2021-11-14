Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/14/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

    The Green Bay Packers (7-2) host the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Packers vs. Seahawks

    Green Bay and Seattle Stats

    • The Packers score just one more point per game (22.1) than the Seahawks allow (21.1).
    • The Packers average 68.1 fewer yards per game (333.4), than the Seahawks allow per matchup (401.5).
    • This year, the Packers have turned the ball over eight times, while the Seahawks have forced eight.
    • The Seahawks average 22.6 points per game, comparable to the 20 the Packers allow.
    • The Seahawks collect just 7.2 fewer yards per game (314) than the Packers allow per contest (321.2).
    • The Seahawks have four giveaways this season, while the Packers have 14 takeaways.

    Packers Impact Players

    • This season Aaron Rodgers has 1,894 passing yards (210.4 yards per game) while going 173-for-258 (67.1%) and throwing 17 touchdowns with three interceptions.
    • Aaron Jones has rushed for a team-leading 516 yards (57.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns. He also leads his team in receiving yards, reeling in 33 passes for 237 yards and four touchdowns.
    • Davante Adams has 58 catches (on 87 targets) and leads the team with 786 receiving yards (87.3 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • This season Rashan Gary leads the team with 4.5 sacks and has added two TFL and 28 tackles.
    • De'Vondre Campbell's 82 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and two interceptions make him the team leader for tackles and interceptions.

    Packers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Aaron Rodgers

    QB

    Toe

    Eric Stokes

    CB

    Knee

    Questionable

    Equanimeous St. Brown

    WR

    Ankle

    Questionable

    Kingsley Keke

    DE

    Concussion

    Doubtful

    Dominique Dafney

    TE

    Hamstring

    Doubtful

    Kenny Clark

    DE

    Back

    Questionable

    David Bakhtiari

    OT

    Knee

    Doubtful

    Marcedes Lewis

    TE

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Dean Lowry

    DE

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Dennis Kelly

    OT

    Back

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Seahawks Impact Players

    • Russell Wilson has thrown for 1,196 yards while completing 72% of his passes, with 10 touchdowns and one interception (149.5 yards per game).
    • Alex Collins has racked up a team-high 304 rushing yards (38 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
    • D.K. Metcalf has hauled in 39 receptions for 580 yards, best on his team, and eight touchdowns. He averages 72.5 receiving yards per game.
    • Darrell Taylor has notched a team-leading four sacks, while adding three TFL and 13 tackles.
    • Bobby Wagner's 93 tackles, two TFL, and one sack make him the team's top tackler.
    • Quandre Diggs has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 46 tackles and five passes defended eight this season.

    Seahawks Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Bless Austin

    DB

    Not injury related

    Out

    Marquise Blair

    FS

    Knee

    Out

    Cody Barton

    LB

    Quad

    Out

    Al Woods

    DT

    Not injury related

    Questionable

    Poona Ford

    DT

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Sidney Jones

    CB

    Hip

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jamarco Jones

    OT

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Alex Collins

    RB

    Groin

    Limited Participation In Practice

    D.J. Reed Jr.

    CB

    Foot

    Full Participation In Practice

    Packers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/24/2021

    Washington

    W 24-10

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Cardinals

    W 24-21

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Chiefs

    L 13-7

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Seahawks

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Vikings

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Rams

    -

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Bears

    -

    Home

    Seahawks Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/17/2021

    Pittsburgh

    L 23-20

    Away

    10/25/2021

    New Orleans

    L 13-10

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Jacksonville

    W 31-7

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Washington

    -

    Away

    12/5/2021

    San Francisco

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

