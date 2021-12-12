Skip to main content
    How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 5, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Alex Barrett (94) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Texans (2-10) host the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 12, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Texans vs. Seahawks

    Seattle and Houston Stats

    • The Seahawks average seven fewer points per game (19.9) than the Texans surrender (26.9).
    • The Seahawks average 80.7 fewer yards per game (298.3), than the Texans give up per matchup (379).
    • This year, the Seahawks have 10 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Texans have takeaways (21).
    • The Texans average 13.7 points per game, 7.1 fewer than the Seahawks surrender (20.8).
    • The Texans collect 141.7 fewer yards per game (254.5) than the Seahawks give up per contest (396.2).
    • The Texans have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (13).

    Seahawks Impact Players

    • Russell Wilson has posted 2,042 passing yards (170.2 YPG) with a 67.2% completion percentage (174-for-259) while throwing 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has 133 yards on the ground via 29 attempts and one rushing touchdown.
    • Alex Collins has taken 101 attempts for a team-high 395 rushing yards (32.9 YPG) and two touchdowns.
    • Tyler Lockett has 57 catches (on 84 targets) and leads the team with 881 receiving yards (73.4 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
    • Darrell Taylor has registered a team-leading five sacks, while adding four TFL and 21 tackles.
    • This season Bobby Wagner has totaled 137 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • Quandre Diggs has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 73 tackles and six passes defended 12 this season.

    Seahawks Injury Report

    Travis Homer

    RB

    Calf

    Out

    Jamal Adams

    SS

    Shoulder

    Out

    Quandre Diggs

    FS

    Calf

    Questionable

    Brandon Shell

    OT

    Shoulder

    Out

    Kyle Fuller

    OL

    Calf

    Out

    D.J. Reed Jr.

    CB

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jake Curhan

    OT

    Shoulder

    Full Participation In Practice

    Damien Lewis

    OG

    Elbow

    Full Participation In Practice

    Alex Collins

    RB

    Abdomen

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Bryan Mone

    DT

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Gabe Jackson

    OG

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Texans Impact Players

    • Davis Mills has thrown for 1,406 yards while completing 65.5% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions (117.2 yards per game).
    • David Johnson has churned out a team-high 176 rushing yards (14.7 per game). He has tacked on 28 catches for 214 yards with one receiving touchdown.
    • Brandin Cooks has been targeted 98 times and has 65 catches, leading his team with 742 yards (61.8 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
    • Jonathan Greenard has registered a team-leading eight sacks, while adding nine TFL and 27 tackles.
    • This season Kamu Grugier-Hill has totaled 86 tackles, 10 TFL, three sacks, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
    • Lonnie Johnson Jr. has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 41 tackles and four passes defended 12 this season.

    Texans Injury Report

    Brevin Jordan

    TE

    Hand

    Questionable

    Jonathan Greenard

    DE

    Foot

    Questionable

    Brandin Cooks

    WR

    Back

    Questionable

    Terrence Brooks

    DB

    Hamstring

    Out

    Kevin Pierre-Louis

    LB

    Hamstring

    Questionable

    A.J. Moore

    S

    Hip

    Questionable

    Jimmy Moreland

    CB

    Foot

    Questionable

    Christian Kirksey

    LB

    Thumb

    Full Participation In Practice

    David Johnson

    RB

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Tytus Howard

    OL

    Ankle

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Nico Collins

    WR

    Thigh

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Maliek Collins

    DT

    Illness

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Rex Burkhead

    RB

    Not injury related

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Justin Britt

    OL

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Tyrod Taylor

    QB

    Wrist

    Full Participation In Practice

    Justin McCray

    OL

    Concussion

    Full Participation In Practice

    Jacob Martin

    DE

    Knee

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Seahawks Schedule and Results

    11/21/2021

    Cardinals

    L 23-13

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Washington

    L 17-15

    Away

    12/5/2021

    49ers

    W 30-23

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Texans

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Rams

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Bears

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Lions

    -

    Home

    Texans Schedule and Results

    11/21/2021

    Tennessee

    W 22-13

    Away

    11/28/2021

    New York

    L 21-14

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Indianapolis

    L 31-0

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Seattle

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    San Francisco

    -

    Away

