How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Texans (2-10) host the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 12, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Texans vs. Seahawks
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: NRG Stadium
Seattle and Houston Stats
- The Seahawks average seven fewer points per game (19.9) than the Texans surrender (26.9).
- The Seahawks average 80.7 fewer yards per game (298.3), than the Texans give up per matchup (379).
- This year, the Seahawks have 10 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Texans have takeaways (21).
- The Texans average 13.7 points per game, 7.1 fewer than the Seahawks surrender (20.8).
- The Texans collect 141.7 fewer yards per game (254.5) than the Seahawks give up per contest (396.2).
- The Texans have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (13).
Seahawks Impact Players
- Russell Wilson has posted 2,042 passing yards (170.2 YPG) with a 67.2% completion percentage (174-for-259) while throwing 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has 133 yards on the ground via 29 attempts and one rushing touchdown.
- Alex Collins has taken 101 attempts for a team-high 395 rushing yards (32.9 YPG) and two touchdowns.
- Tyler Lockett has 57 catches (on 84 targets) and leads the team with 881 receiving yards (73.4 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.
- Darrell Taylor has registered a team-leading five sacks, while adding four TFL and 21 tackles.
- This season Bobby Wagner has totaled 137 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- Quandre Diggs has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 73 tackles and six passes defended 12 this season.
Seahawks Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Travis Homer
RB
Calf
Out
Jamal Adams
SS
Shoulder
Out
Quandre Diggs
FS
Calf
Questionable
Brandon Shell
OT
Shoulder
Out
Kyle Fuller
OL
Calf
Out
D.J. Reed Jr.
CB
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Jake Curhan
OT
Shoulder
Full Participation In Practice
Damien Lewis
OG
Elbow
Full Participation In Practice
Alex Collins
RB
Abdomen
Limited Participation In Practice
Bryan Mone
DT
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Gabe Jackson
OG
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Texans Impact Players
- Davis Mills has thrown for 1,406 yards while completing 65.5% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions (117.2 yards per game).
- David Johnson has churned out a team-high 176 rushing yards (14.7 per game). He has tacked on 28 catches for 214 yards with one receiving touchdown.
- Brandin Cooks has been targeted 98 times and has 65 catches, leading his team with 742 yards (61.8 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- Jonathan Greenard has registered a team-leading eight sacks, while adding nine TFL and 27 tackles.
- This season Kamu Grugier-Hill has totaled 86 tackles, 10 TFL, three sacks, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.
- Lonnie Johnson Jr. has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 41 tackles and four passes defended 12 this season.
Texans Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Brevin Jordan
TE
Hand
Questionable
Jonathan Greenard
DE
Foot
Questionable
Brandin Cooks
WR
Back
Questionable
Terrence Brooks
DB
Hamstring
Out
Kevin Pierre-Louis
LB
Hamstring
Questionable
A.J. Moore
S
Hip
Questionable
Jimmy Moreland
CB
Foot
Questionable
Christian Kirksey
LB
Thumb
Full Participation In Practice
David Johnson
RB
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Tytus Howard
OL
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Nico Collins
WR
Thigh
Limited Participation In Practice
Maliek Collins
DT
Illness
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rex Burkhead
RB
Not injury related
Limited Participation In Practice
Justin Britt
OL
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Tyrod Taylor
QB
Wrist
Full Participation In Practice
Justin McCray
OL
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Jacob Martin
DE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Seahawks Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Cardinals
L 23-13
Home
11/29/2021
Washington
L 17-15
Away
12/5/2021
49ers
W 30-23
Home
12/12/2021
Texans
-
Away
12/19/2021
Rams
-
Away
12/26/2021
Bears
-
Home
1/2/2022
Lions
-
Home
Texans Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/21/2021
Tennessee
W 22-13
Away
11/28/2021
New York
L 21-14
Home
12/5/2021
Indianapolis
L 31-0
Home
12/12/2021
Seattle
-
Home
12/19/2021
Jacksonville
-
Away
12/26/2021
Los Angeles
-
Home
1/2/2022
San Francisco
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.