Dec 5, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Alex Barrett (94) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (2-10) host the Seattle Seahawks (4-8) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

How to Watch Texans vs. Seahawks

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: NRG Stadium

Seattle and Houston Stats

The Seahawks average seven fewer points per game (19.9) than the Texans surrender (26.9).

The Seahawks average 80.7 fewer yards per game (298.3), than the Texans give up per matchup (379).

This year, the Seahawks have 10 turnovers, 11 fewer than the Texans have takeaways (21).

The Texans average 13.7 points per game, 7.1 fewer than the Seahawks surrender (20.8).

The Texans collect 141.7 fewer yards per game (254.5) than the Seahawks give up per contest (396.2).

The Texans have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (13).

Seahawks Impact Players

Russell Wilson has posted 2,042 passing yards (170.2 YPG) with a 67.2% completion percentage (174-for-259) while throwing 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also has 133 yards on the ground via 29 attempts and one rushing touchdown.

Alex Collins has taken 101 attempts for a team-high 395 rushing yards (32.9 YPG) and two touchdowns.

Tyler Lockett has 57 catches (on 84 targets) and leads the team with 881 receiving yards (73.4 per game) while scoring four touchdowns.

Darrell Taylor has registered a team-leading five sacks, while adding four TFL and 21 tackles.

This season Bobby Wagner has totaled 137 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Quandre Diggs has a team-high four interceptions and has tacked on 73 tackles and six passes defended 12 this season.

Seahawks Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Travis Homer RB Calf Out Jamal Adams SS Shoulder Out Quandre Diggs FS Calf Questionable Brandon Shell OT Shoulder Out Kyle Fuller OL Calf Out D.J. Reed Jr. CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Jake Curhan OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Damien Lewis OG Elbow Full Participation In Practice Alex Collins RB Abdomen Limited Participation In Practice Bryan Mone DT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Gabe Jackson OG Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills has thrown for 1,406 yards while completing 65.5% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and eight interceptions (117.2 yards per game).

David Johnson has churned out a team-high 176 rushing yards (14.7 per game). He has tacked on 28 catches for 214 yards with one receiving touchdown.

Brandin Cooks has been targeted 98 times and has 65 catches, leading his team with 742 yards (61.8 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.

Jonathan Greenard has registered a team-leading eight sacks, while adding nine TFL and 27 tackles.

This season Kamu Grugier-Hill has totaled 86 tackles, 10 TFL, three sacks, and one interception, leading his team in tackles.

Lonnie Johnson Jr. has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 41 tackles and four passes defended 12 this season.

Texans Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Brevin Jordan TE Hand Questionable Jonathan Greenard DE Foot Questionable Brandin Cooks WR Back Questionable Terrence Brooks DB Hamstring Out Kevin Pierre-Louis LB Hamstring Questionable A.J. Moore S Hip Questionable Jimmy Moreland CB Foot Questionable Christian Kirksey LB Thumb Full Participation In Practice David Johnson RB Illness Full Participation In Practice Tytus Howard OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Nico Collins WR Thigh Limited Participation In Practice Maliek Collins DT Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Rex Burkhead RB Not injury related Limited Participation In Practice Justin Britt OL Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Tyrod Taylor QB Wrist Full Participation In Practice Justin McCray OL Concussion Full Participation In Practice Jacob Martin DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Seahawks Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Cardinals L 23-13 Home 11/29/2021 Washington L 17-15 Away 12/5/2021 49ers W 30-23 Home 12/12/2021 Texans - Away 12/19/2021 Rams - Away 12/26/2021 Bears - Home 1/2/2022 Lions - Home

Texans Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/21/2021 Tennessee W 22-13 Away 11/28/2021 New York L 21-14 Home 12/5/2021 Indianapolis L 31-0 Home 12/12/2021 Seattle - Home 12/19/2021 Jacksonville - Away 12/26/2021 Los Angeles - Home 1/2/2022 San Francisco - Away

