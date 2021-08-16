Sports Illustrated home
How to Watch the Seattle Seahawks Online All Season Long

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks will look to work their way back into Super Bowl contention in 2021. Can they accomplish that goal?
Author:

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the top contenders in the NFC coming into each season for the past few years. Russell Wilson leading the way has a lot to do with that, along with the many playmakers the offense features around him. Defensively, the Seahawks have fallen a long way from their "Legion of Boom" days, but they aren't horrible either.

Watch the Seattle Seahawks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last season, the Seahawks ended the year with a 12-4 record and a first-place finish in the NFC West division. In the playoffs, they lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to the division-rival Los Angeles Rams by a final score of 30-20.

Ending their season in that fashion has not sat well with Pete Carroll and company. They are ready to get back to work and have an even more successful 2021 season.

Wilson put together another MVP-caliber season in 2020, completing 68.8 percent of his pass attempts for 4,212 yards, 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also picked up 513 yards and two more scores on the ground.

Around Wilson, the Seahawks have compiled a lot of playmakers like DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Chris Carson and even tight-end Gerald Everett. On the defensive side of the ball, Seattle is led by superstar safety Jamal Adams, Bobby Wagner, Carlos Dunlap II and Quandre Diggs.

This roster has a very strong chance to compete if they play to their full potential. A Super Bowl run is not out of the question. With Wilson and the rest of the talented roster playing to the best of their ability, the Seahawks can beat any team in the NFL.

Only time will tell what the 2021 season has in store for Seattle. Despite not knowing the future, Carroll and the Seahawks are without a doubt going to be a must-watch team.

