Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) congratulates Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Jacob Hollister (86) after he made a pass reception for a touchdown during second quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, October 10, 2021. The Jaguars trailed at the half 24 to 13. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 101021 Jaguarsvstitans 12

The Seattle Seahawks (2-5) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lumen Field and will try to stop a three-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Jaguars

Game Day: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Sunday, October 31, 2021 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Seattle vs. Jacksonville

Favorite Spread Total Seahawks -4 44

Seattle and Jacksonville Stats

This year, the Seahawks average 7.3 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Jaguars allow (28.7).

The Seahawks collect 86.1 fewer yards per game (326.1), than the Jaguars allow per outing (412.2).

This year, the Seahawks have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Jaguars' takeaways (2).

The Jaguars score 19.3 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Seahawks surrender (23.1).

The Jaguars rack up 356.0 yards per game, 58.7 fewer yards than the 414.7 the Seahawks allow.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith has 507 passing yards (72.4 per game) and a 63.4% completion percentage (45-for-71), flinging three touchdown passes and one interception.

Alex Collins has churned out a team-leading 260 rushing yards (37.1 YPG) plus two touchdowns.

D.K. Metcalf has 33 receptions for a team-high 537 yards (76.7 per game) and six touchdowns.

This season Darrell Taylor leads the team with 4.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Bobby Wagner has collected 79 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

This season Quandre Diggs leads the team with two interceptions and has added 43 tackles and three passes defended.

Seahawks Injuries: Carlos Hyde: Doubtful (Hamstring), Ryan Neal: Questionable (Hamstring), Mike Iupati: Doubtful (Back), Shaquill Griffin: Out (Concussion), Jamal Adams: Questionable (Groin), Chris Carson: Questionable (Foot), Ugo Amadi: Doubtful (Hamstring), Benson Mayowa: Questionable (Ankle), Travis Homer: Questionable (Knee), D.J. Reed: Questionable (Hamstring)

Jaguars Impact Players

Trevor Lawrence leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,465 passing yards (244.2 per game), seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also has 121 rushing yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns.

James Robinson has rushed for a team-high 460 yards on 84 attempts (76.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 116 receiving yards on 17 catches .

Marvin Jones Jr. has grabbed 28 passes for a team-high 343 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 47 times, and averages 57.2 yards per game.

Josh Allen has notched a team-leading 2.5 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and 25 tackles.

Damien Wilson's 45 tackles and 1.0 TFL make him the team's top tackler.

This season Nevin Lawson leads the team with one interception and has added five tackles and two passes defended.

Jaguars Injuries: No Injuries Listed

Regional restrictions apply.