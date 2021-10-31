Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) congratulates Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Jacob Hollister (86) after he made a pass reception for a touchdown during second quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, October 10, 2021. The Jaguars trailed at the half 24 to 13. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 101021 Jaguarsvstitans 12

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) congratulates Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Jacob Hollister (86) after he made a pass reception for a touchdown during second quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, October 10, 2021. The Jaguars trailed at the half 24 to 13. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 101021 Jaguarsvstitans 12

    The Seattle Seahawks (2-5) host the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-5) on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lumen Field and will try to stop a three-game losing streak. Keep reading below for all the info on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Seahawks vs. Jaguars

    Betting Information for Seattle vs. Jacksonville

    Seahawks vs Jaguars Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Seahawks

    -4

    44

    Seattle and Jacksonville Stats

    • This year, the Seahawks average 7.3 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Jaguars allow (28.7).
    • The Seahawks collect 86.1 fewer yards per game (326.1), than the Jaguars allow per outing (412.2).
    • This year, the Seahawks have turned the ball over four times, two more than the Jaguars' takeaways (2).
    • The Jaguars score 19.3 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the Seahawks surrender (23.1).
    • The Jaguars rack up 356.0 yards per game, 58.7 fewer yards than the 414.7 the Seahawks allow.
    • The Jaguars have turned the ball over five more times (11 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (6) this season.

    Seahawks Impact Players

    • Geno Smith has 507 passing yards (72.4 per game) and a 63.4% completion percentage (45-for-71), flinging three touchdown passes and one interception.
    • Alex Collins has churned out a team-leading 260 rushing yards (37.1 YPG) plus two touchdowns.
    • D.K. Metcalf has 33 receptions for a team-high 537 yards (76.7 per game) and six touchdowns.
    • This season Darrell Taylor leads the team with 4.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 13 tackles.
    • Bobby Wagner has collected 79 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • This season Quandre Diggs leads the team with two interceptions and has added 43 tackles and three passes defended.

    Seahawks Injuries: Carlos Hyde: Doubtful (Hamstring), Ryan Neal: Questionable (Hamstring), Mike Iupati: Doubtful (Back), Shaquill Griffin: Out (Concussion), Jamal Adams: Questionable (Groin), Chris Carson: Questionable (Foot), Ugo Amadi: Doubtful (Hamstring), Benson Mayowa: Questionable (Ankle), Travis Homer: Questionable (Knee), D.J. Reed: Questionable (Hamstring)

    Jaguars Impact Players

    • Trevor Lawrence leads his team in both passing and rushing, including 1,465 passing yards (244.2 per game), seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also has 121 rushing yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns.
    • James Robinson has rushed for a team-high 460 yards on 84 attempts (76.7 yards per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 116 receiving yards on 17 catches .
    • Marvin Jones Jr. has grabbed 28 passes for a team-high 343 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 47 times, and averages 57.2 yards per game.
    • Josh Allen has notched a team-leading 2.5 sacks, while adding 2.0 TFL and 25 tackles.
    • Damien Wilson's 45 tackles and 1.0 TFL make him the team's top tackler.
    • This season Nevin Lawson leads the team with one interception and has added five tackles and two passes defended.

    Jaguars Injuries: No Injuries Listed

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Jacksonville Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:05
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) reacts after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second half at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    25 seconds ago
    Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (41) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    25 seconds ago
    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) congratulates Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Jacob Hollister (86) after he made a pass reception for a touchdown during second quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, October 10, 2021. The Jaguars trailed at the half 24 to 13. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 101021 Jaguarsvstitans 12
    NFL

    Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    25 seconds ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) moves the ball for first down against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Los Angeles Chargers vs. New England Patriots: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    25 seconds ago
    Orlando City
    MLS

    How to Watch Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC

    5 minutes ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) celebrates with offensive guard Oday Aboushi (76) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Patriots at Chargers

    5 minutes ago
    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) congratulates Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Jacob Hollister (86) after he made a pass reception for a touchdown during second quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, October 10, 2021. The Jaguars trailed at the half 24 to 13. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 101021 Jaguarsvstitans 12
    NFL

    How to Watch Jaguars vs. Seahawks

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_13114721
    Serie A

    How to Watch AS Roma vs. AC Milan

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy