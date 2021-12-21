How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Rams (9-4) host an NFC West battle against the Seattle Seahawks (5-8) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rams vs. Seahawks
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: SoFi Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Los Angeles and Seattle Stats
- This year, the Rams put up eight more points per game (28.2) than the Seahawks allow (20.2).
- The Rams collect just 10.4 fewer yards per game (384.5) than the Seahawks allow per contest (394.9).
- The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Seahawks have forced (13).
- The Seahawks put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Rams surrender (22.5).
- The Seahawks rack up 36.9 fewer yards per game (310.2) than the Rams allow per contest (347.1).
- This season the Seahawks have 10 turnovers, nine fewer than the Rams have takeaways (19).
Rams Impact Players
- Matthew Stafford has posted 3,898 passing yards (299.8 per game) with a 67.3% completion percentage (315-for-468) while tossing 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- Darrell Henderson has churned out a team-leading 648 rushing yards (49.8 per game) and five scores.
- Cooper Kupp has 113 receptions for a team-high 1,489 yards (114.5 per game) and 12 touchdowns.
- Aaron Donald has collected a team-leading 10 sacks, while adding 12 TFL and 61 tackles.
- Jordan Fuller has totaled 96 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Jalen Ramsey has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 59 tackles, eight TFL, and 11 passes defended 13 this season.
Rams Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Greg Gaines
DT
Hand
Limited Participation In Practice
Aaron Donald
DT
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Brian Allen
OL
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Seahawks Impact Players
- Russell Wilson has thrown for 2,302 yards while completing 66.6% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions (177.1 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 31 carries for 141 yards and one touchdown.
- Rashaad Penny has 43 attempts for a team-high 215 rushing yards (16.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
- This season D.K. Metcalf has 56 catches and leads the team with 753 yards (57.9 per game) while hauling in eight touchdowns.
- Darrell Taylor has registered a team-leading six sacks, while adding five TFL and 22 tackles.
- Bobby Wagner's 152 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.
- This season Quandre Diggs leads the team with four interceptions and has added 74 tackles and six passes defended.
Seahawks Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Gabe Jackson
OG
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
Duane Brown
OT
Rest
Did Not Participate In Practice
Quandre Diggs
FS
Knee
Did Not Participate In Practice
D'Wayne Eskridge
WR
Foot
Did Not Participate In Practice
Brandon Shell
OT
Shoulder
Did Not Participate In Practice
Travis Homer
RB
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Kyle Fuller
OL
Calf
Full Participation In Practice
Ryan Neal
SS
Oblique
Limited Participation In Practice
Carlos Dunlap
LB
Quad
Did Not Participate In Practice
Al Woods
DT
Not injury related
Did Not Participate In Practice
Freddie Swain
WR
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rams Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Packers
L 36-28
Away
12/5/2021
Jaguars
W 37-7
Home
12/13/2021
Cardinals
W 30-23
Away
12/21/2021
Seahawks
-
Home
12/26/2021
Vikings
-
Away
1/2/2022
Ravens
-
Away
Seahawks Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/29/2021
Washington
L 17-15
Away
12/5/2021
San Francisco
W 30-23
Home
12/12/2021
Houston
W 33-13
Away
12/21/2021
Los Angeles
-
Away
12/26/2021
Chicago
-
Home
1/2/2022
Detroit
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.