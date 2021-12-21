Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) pitches the ball to Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Nfl Los Angeles Rams At Arizona Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams (9-4) host an NFC West battle against the Seattle Seahawks (5-8) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rams vs. Seahawks

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: SoFi Stadium

Los Angeles and Seattle Stats

This year, the Rams put up eight more points per game (28.2) than the Seahawks allow (20.2).

The Rams collect just 10.4 fewer yards per game (384.5) than the Seahawks allow per contest (394.9).

The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Seahawks have forced (13).

The Seahawks put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Rams surrender (22.5).

The Seahawks rack up 36.9 fewer yards per game (310.2) than the Rams allow per contest (347.1).

This season the Seahawks have 10 turnovers, nine fewer than the Rams have takeaways (19).

Rams Impact Players

Matthew Stafford has posted 3,898 passing yards (299.8 per game) with a 67.3% completion percentage (315-for-468) while tossing 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Darrell Henderson has churned out a team-leading 648 rushing yards (49.8 per game) and five scores.

Cooper Kupp has 113 receptions for a team-high 1,489 yards (114.5 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

Aaron Donald has collected a team-leading 10 sacks, while adding 12 TFL and 61 tackles.

Jordan Fuller has totaled 96 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.

Jalen Ramsey has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 59 tackles, eight TFL, and 11 passes defended 13 this season.

Rams Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Greg Gaines DT Hand Limited Participation In Practice Aaron Donald DT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Brian Allen OL Knee Did Not Participate In Practice

Seahawks Impact Players

Russell Wilson has thrown for 2,302 yards while completing 66.6% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions (177.1 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 31 carries for 141 yards and one touchdown.

Rashaad Penny has 43 attempts for a team-high 215 rushing yards (16.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season D.K. Metcalf has 56 catches and leads the team with 753 yards (57.9 per game) while hauling in eight touchdowns.

Darrell Taylor has registered a team-leading six sacks, while adding five TFL and 22 tackles.

Bobby Wagner's 152 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.

This season Quandre Diggs leads the team with four interceptions and has added 74 tackles and six passes defended.

Seahawks Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Gabe Jackson OG Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Duane Brown OT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Quandre Diggs FS Knee Did Not Participate In Practice D'Wayne Eskridge WR Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Brandon Shell OT Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Travis Homer RB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Kyle Fuller OL Calf Full Participation In Practice Ryan Neal SS Oblique Limited Participation In Practice Carlos Dunlap LB Quad Did Not Participate In Practice Al Woods DT Not injury related Did Not Participate In Practice Freddie Swain WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice

Rams Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/28/2021 Packers L 36-28 Away 12/5/2021 Jaguars W 37-7 Home 12/13/2021 Cardinals W 30-23 Away 12/21/2021 Seahawks - Home 12/26/2021 Vikings - Away 1/2/2022 Ravens - Away

Seahawks Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/29/2021 Washington L 17-15 Away 12/5/2021 San Francisco W 30-23 Home 12/12/2021 Houston W 33-13 Away 12/21/2021 Los Angeles - Away 12/26/2021 Chicago - Home 1/2/2022 Detroit - Home

