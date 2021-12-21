Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) pitches the ball to Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Nfl Los Angeles Rams At Arizona Cardinals

    Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) pitches the ball to Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) against the Arizona Cardinals during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic Nfl Los Angeles Rams At Arizona Cardinals

    The Los Angeles Rams (9-4) host an NFC West battle against the Seattle Seahawks (5-8) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rams vs. Seahawks

    Los Angeles and Seattle Stats

    • This year, the Rams put up eight more points per game (28.2) than the Seahawks allow (20.2).
    • The Rams collect just 10.4 fewer yards per game (384.5) than the Seahawks allow per contest (394.9).
    • The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times this season, one more turnover than the Seahawks have forced (13).
    • The Seahawks put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (20.9) than the Rams surrender (22.5).
    • The Seahawks rack up 36.9 fewer yards per game (310.2) than the Rams allow per contest (347.1).
    • This season the Seahawks have 10 turnovers, nine fewer than the Rams have takeaways (19).

    Rams Impact Players

    • Matthew Stafford has posted 3,898 passing yards (299.8 per game) with a 67.3% completion percentage (315-for-468) while tossing 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
    • Darrell Henderson has churned out a team-leading 648 rushing yards (49.8 per game) and five scores.
    • Cooper Kupp has 113 receptions for a team-high 1,489 yards (114.5 per game) and 12 touchdowns.
    • Aaron Donald has collected a team-leading 10 sacks, while adding 12 TFL and 61 tackles.
    • Jordan Fuller has totaled 96 tackles and one TFL, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
    • Jalen Ramsey has a team-high three interceptions and has tacked on 59 tackles, eight TFL, and 11 passes defended 13 this season.

    Rams Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Greg Gaines

    DT

    Hand

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Aaron Donald

    DT

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Brian Allen

    OL

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Seahawks Impact Players

    • Russell Wilson has thrown for 2,302 yards while completing 66.6% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions (177.1 yards per game). He's also his team's leading rusher, with 31 carries for 141 yards and one touchdown.
    • Rashaad Penny has 43 attempts for a team-high 215 rushing yards (16.5 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • This season D.K. Metcalf has 56 catches and leads the team with 753 yards (57.9 per game) while hauling in eight touchdowns.
    • Darrell Taylor has registered a team-leading six sacks, while adding five TFL and 22 tackles.
    • Bobby Wagner's 152 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and one interception mean he's the team's tackle leader.
    • This season Quandre Diggs leads the team with four interceptions and has added 74 tackles and six passes defended.

    Seahawks Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Gabe Jackson

    OG

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Duane Brown

    OT

    Rest

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Quandre Diggs

    FS

    Knee

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    D'Wayne Eskridge

    WR

    Foot

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Brandon Shell

    OT

    Shoulder

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Travis Homer

    RB

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Kyle Fuller

    OL

    Calf

    Full Participation In Practice

    Ryan Neal

    SS

    Oblique

    Limited Participation In Practice

    Carlos Dunlap

    LB

    Quad

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Al Woods

    DT

    Not injury related

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Freddie Swain

    WR

    Ankle

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Rams Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Packers

    L 36-28

    Away

    12/5/2021

    Jaguars

    W 37-7

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Cardinals

    W 30-23

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Seahawks

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Vikings

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Ravens

    -

    Away

    Seahawks Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/29/2021

    Washington

    L 17-15

    Away

    12/5/2021

    San Francisco

    W 30-23

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Houston

    W 33-13

    Away

    12/21/2021

    Los Angeles

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Chicago

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Detroit

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) and Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) fight for a rebound in the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 17, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/21/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 17, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard LJ Figueroa (30) drives to the basket as San Francisco Dons forward Dzmitry Ryuny (22), Taavi Jurkatamm (34) and guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) look on during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at Oregon

    1 minute ago
    Colorado Oklahoma State Women's Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Kansas at Colorado

    1 minute ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Oregon at Northwestern

    1 minute ago
    washington huskies
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Utah Valley at Washington

    1 minute ago
    Mar 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Michael Devoe (0) shoots against the Loyola Ramblers during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Georgia State at Georgia Tech

    1 minute ago
    usc basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch USC vs Oklahoma State

    1 minute ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) looks to shoot against UCLA Bruins guard-forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UConn vs. Marquette

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy