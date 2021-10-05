Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/7/2021

The Los Angeles Rams (3-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) play on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Lumen Field in a battle of NFC West opponents. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Rams
- Game Day: Thursday, October 7, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Stadium: Lumen Field
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Seattle
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rams
-2
54.5
Los Angeles and Seattle Stats
- The Rams average 28.8 points per game, 3.8 more than the Seahawks surrender per matchup (25.0).
- The Rams rack up 53.2 fewer yards per game (391.3) than the Seahawks allow per contest (444.5).
- The Rams have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Seahawks.
- The Seahawks score 25.8 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 the Rams allow.
- The Seahawks average 46.5 fewer yards per game (350.3) than the Rams allow (396.8).
- The Seahawks have one giveaway this season, while the Rams have four takeaways.
Rams Impact Players
- Matthew Stafford has posted 1,222 passing yards (305.5 YPG) with a 68.1% completion percentage (92-for-135) while throwing 11 touchdowns and two interceptions.
- Darrell Henderson has rushed for a team-best 212 yards (53.0 YPG) and tallied two touchdowns. He also averages 18.3 receiving yards, grabbing nine passes for 73 yards.
- Cooper Kupp has 30 receptions for a team-high 431 yards (107.8 per game) and five touchdowns.
- This season Leonard Floyd leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 18 tackles.
- Taylor Rapp has collected 33 tackles and 0.5 sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
- Jalen Ramsey has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 25 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and four passes defended.
Rams Injuries: Troy Hill: Questionable (Ankle), Micah Kiser: Questionable (Groin), Bobby Evans: Out (Shoulder)
Seahawks Impact Players
- Russell Wilson has passed for 1,044 yards (79-of-109), with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions (261.0 yards per game). He's also rushed 15 times for 58 yards and one touchdown.
- Chris Carson has taken 54 carries for a team-leading 232 rushing yards (58.0 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
- This year Tyler Lockett has 20 catches for a team-high 333 yards (83.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Darrell Taylor has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 2.0 TFL and nine tackles.
- Bobby Wagner's 54 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's top tackler.
- Quandre Diggs has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 31 tackles and two passes defended four this season.
Seahawks Injuries: Quinton Dunbar: Questionable (Knee), Delano Hill: Questionable (Back), Jordyn Brooks: Questionable (Knee), Mike Iupati: Questionable (Knee), Carlos Hyde: Questionable (Shoulder), Jamal Adams: Out (Groin)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
7
2021
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
Time
8:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)