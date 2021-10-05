Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/7/2021

October 5, 2021
How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 37-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (3-1) and the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) play on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Lumen Field in a battle of NFC West opponents. Keep reading to learn more about this matchup, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Rams

Betting Information for Los Angeles vs. Seattle

Rams vs Seahawks Betting Information

Rams

-2

54.5

Los Angeles and Seattle Stats

  • The Rams average 28.8 points per game, 3.8 more than the Seahawks surrender per matchup (25.0).
  • The Rams rack up 53.2 fewer yards per game (391.3) than the Seahawks allow per contest (444.5).
  • The Rams have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Seahawks.
  • The Seahawks score 25.8 points per game, comparable to the 24.8 the Rams allow.
  • The Seahawks average 46.5 fewer yards per game (350.3) than the Rams allow (396.8).
  • The Seahawks have one giveaway this season, while the Rams have four takeaways.

Rams Impact Players

  • Matthew Stafford has posted 1,222 passing yards (305.5 YPG) with a 68.1% completion percentage (92-for-135) while throwing 11 touchdowns and two interceptions.
  • Darrell Henderson has rushed for a team-best 212 yards (53.0 YPG) and tallied two touchdowns. He also averages 18.3 receiving yards, grabbing nine passes for 73 yards.
  • Cooper Kupp has 30 receptions for a team-high 431 yards (107.8 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • This season Leonard Floyd leads the team with 3.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 18 tackles.
  • Taylor Rapp has collected 33 tackles and 0.5 sacks, and he's tops on his team in tackles.
  • Jalen Ramsey has intercepted one pass to lead the team while adding 25 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

Rams Injuries: Troy Hill: Questionable (Ankle), Micah Kiser: Questionable (Groin), Bobby Evans: Out (Shoulder)

Seahawks Impact Players

  • Russell Wilson has passed for 1,044 yards (79-of-109), with nine touchdowns and zero interceptions (261.0 yards per game). He's also rushed 15 times for 58 yards and one touchdown.
  • Chris Carson has taken 54 carries for a team-leading 232 rushing yards (58.0 per game) while scoring three touchdowns.
  • This year Tyler Lockett has 20 catches for a team-high 333 yards (83.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • Darrell Taylor has 3.0 sacks to lead the team, and has also collected 2.0 TFL and nine tackles.
  • Bobby Wagner's 54 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's top tackler.
  • Quandre Diggs has a team-high one interception and has tacked on 31 tackles and two passes defended four this season.

Seahawks Injuries: Quinton Dunbar: Questionable (Knee), Delano Hill: Questionable (Back), Jordyn Brooks: Questionable (Knee), Mike Iupati: Questionable (Knee), Carlos Hyde: Questionable (Shoulder), Jamal Adams: Out (Groin)

How To Watch

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

TV CHANNEL: NFL Network
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
