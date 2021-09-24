Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

September 24, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) rushes past Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry (58) during the second half at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash. Nas Titans Seahawks 026

The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) meet at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Seahawks

Seattle and Minnesota Stats

  • Last year, the Seahawks scored just one fewer point per game (28.7) than the Vikings gave up (29.7).
  • The Seahawks collected 23.8 fewer yards per game (369.5) than the Vikings gave up per matchup (393.3) last season.
  • The Seahawks turned the ball over 18 times last season, four fewer than the Vikings forced turnovers (22).
  • Last season the Vikings averaged 3.7 more points per game (26.9) than the Seahawks gave up (23.2).
  • The Vikings averaged 393.3 yards per game last year, just 12.7 more than the 380.6 the Seahawks allowed per contest.
  • The Vikings turned the ball over one more time (23 total) than the Seahawks forced turnovers (22) last season.

Seahawks Impact Players

  • Last year Russell Wilson collected 4,212 passing yards (263.3 per game) while going 384-for-558 (68.8%) and throwing for 40 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He added 513 rushing yards (a team high) on 83 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 32.1 yards per game.
  • Chris Carson ran for 681 yards on 141 carries (42.6 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 17.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 37 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns.
  • Last year D.K. Metcalf was targeted 129 times and had 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns.
  • Jamal Adams boasted an impressive stat line of 9.5 sacks, 11 TFL and 83 tackles last year.
  • In last year's campaign, Bobby Wagner racked up 138 tackles, seven TFL, and three sacks.
  • Last season, Quandre Diggs grabbed five interceptions and added 64 tackles and 10 passes defended.

Seahawks Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Benson Mayowa

DE

Neck

Limited Participation In Practice

Duane Brown

OT

Not injury related

Limited Participation In Practice

Gabe Jackson

OG

Not injury related

Limited Participation In Practice

Chris Carson

RB

Not injury related

Full Participation In Practice

Freddie Swain

WR

Back

Limited Participation In Practice

Marquise Blair

FS

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

D.K. Metcalf

WR

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

Bryan Mone

DT

Elbow

Limited Participation In Practice

Brandon Shell

OT

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Rashaad Penny

RB

Calf

Did Not Participate In Practice

D'Wayne Eskridge

WR

Concussion

Did Not Participate In Practice

Vikings Impact Players

  • Last year Kirk Cousins totaled 4,265 passing yards (266.6 per game) while going 349-for-516 (67.6%) and throwing for 35 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.
  • Dalvin Cook rushed for a team-best 1,557 yards on 312 attempts and 16 touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 22.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 44 passes for 361 yards (another team high) and one TD.
  • Last season Justin Jefferson reeled in 88 passes for 1,400 yards (87.5 per game) and seven touchdowns.
  • Everson Griffen put together a strong body of work a year ago, collecting six sacks, seven TFL and 33 tackles.
  • Eric Kendricks' 2020 campaign saw him total 107 tackles, four TFL, and three interceptions.
  • Harrison Smith intercepted five passes and tacked on 89 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and 10 passes defended last season.

Vikings Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Eric Kendricks

LB

Hip

Full Participation In Practice

Bashaud Breeland

CB

Back

Full Participation In Practice

Patrick Peterson

CB

Toe

Limited Participation In Practice

Everson Griffen

DE

Concussion

Limited Participation In Practice

Christian Darrisaw

OT

Groin

Limited Participation In Practice

Dalvin Cook

RB

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Anthony Barr

LB

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Seahawks Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Colts

W 28-16

Away

9/19/2021

Titans

L 33-30

Home

9/26/2021

Vikings

-

Away

10/3/2021

49ers

-

Away

10/7/2021

Rams

-

Home

10/17/2021

Steelers

-

Away

Vikings Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Cincinnati

L 27-24

Away

9/19/2021

Arizona

L 34-33

Away

9/26/2021

Seattle

-

Home

10/3/2021

Cleveland

-

Home

10/10/2021

Detroit

-

Home

10/17/2021

Carolina

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
26
2021

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:25
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

