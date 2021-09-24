Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) meet at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Vikings vs. Seahawks
- Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Seattle and Minnesota Stats
- Last year, the Seahawks scored just one fewer point per game (28.7) than the Vikings gave up (29.7).
- The Seahawks collected 23.8 fewer yards per game (369.5) than the Vikings gave up per matchup (393.3) last season.
- The Seahawks turned the ball over 18 times last season, four fewer than the Vikings forced turnovers (22).
- Last season the Vikings averaged 3.7 more points per game (26.9) than the Seahawks gave up (23.2).
- The Vikings averaged 393.3 yards per game last year, just 12.7 more than the 380.6 the Seahawks allowed per contest.
- The Vikings turned the ball over one more time (23 total) than the Seahawks forced turnovers (22) last season.
Seahawks Impact Players
- Last year Russell Wilson collected 4,212 passing yards (263.3 per game) while going 384-for-558 (68.8%) and throwing for 40 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He added 513 rushing yards (a team high) on 83 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 32.1 yards per game.
- Chris Carson ran for 681 yards on 141 carries (42.6 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 17.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 37 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns.
- Last year D.K. Metcalf was targeted 129 times and had 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns.
- Jamal Adams boasted an impressive stat line of 9.5 sacks, 11 TFL and 83 tackles last year.
- In last year's campaign, Bobby Wagner racked up 138 tackles, seven TFL, and three sacks.
- Last season, Quandre Diggs grabbed five interceptions and added 64 tackles and 10 passes defended.
Seahawks Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Benson Mayowa
DE
Neck
Limited Participation In Practice
Duane Brown
OT
Not injury related
Limited Participation In Practice
Gabe Jackson
OG
Not injury related
Limited Participation In Practice
Chris Carson
RB
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Freddie Swain
WR
Back
Limited Participation In Practice
Marquise Blair
FS
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
D.K. Metcalf
WR
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Bryan Mone
DT
Elbow
Limited Participation In Practice
Brandon Shell
OT
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rashaad Penny
RB
Calf
Did Not Participate In Practice
D'Wayne Eskridge
WR
Concussion
Did Not Participate In Practice
Vikings Impact Players
- Last year Kirk Cousins totaled 4,265 passing yards (266.6 per game) while going 349-for-516 (67.6%) and throwing for 35 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.
- Dalvin Cook rushed for a team-best 1,557 yards on 312 attempts and 16 touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 22.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 44 passes for 361 yards (another team high) and one TD.
- Last season Justin Jefferson reeled in 88 passes for 1,400 yards (87.5 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Everson Griffen put together a strong body of work a year ago, collecting six sacks, seven TFL and 33 tackles.
- Eric Kendricks' 2020 campaign saw him total 107 tackles, four TFL, and three interceptions.
- Harrison Smith intercepted five passes and tacked on 89 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and 10 passes defended last season.
Vikings Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Eric Kendricks
LB
Hip
Full Participation In Practice
Bashaud Breeland
CB
Back
Full Participation In Practice
Patrick Peterson
CB
Toe
Limited Participation In Practice
Everson Griffen
DE
Concussion
Limited Participation In Practice
Christian Darrisaw
OT
Groin
Limited Participation In Practice
Dalvin Cook
RB
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Anthony Barr
LB
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Seahawks Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Colts
W 28-16
Away
9/19/2021
Titans
L 33-30
Home
9/26/2021
Vikings
-
Away
10/3/2021
49ers
-
Away
10/7/2021
Rams
-
Home
10/17/2021
Steelers
-
Away
Vikings Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Cincinnati
L 27-24
Away
9/19/2021
Arizona
L 34-33
Away
9/26/2021
Seattle
-
Home
10/3/2021
Cleveland
-
Home
10/10/2021
Detroit
-
Home
10/17/2021
Carolina
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.