Seattle Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/26/2021

The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) and the Minnesota Vikings (0-2) meet at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 26, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vikings vs. Seahawks

Game Day: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

TV: FOX

Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

Seattle and Minnesota Stats

Last year, the Seahawks scored just one fewer point per game (28.7) than the Vikings gave up (29.7).

The Seahawks collected 23.8 fewer yards per game (369.5) than the Vikings gave up per matchup (393.3) last season.

The Seahawks turned the ball over 18 times last season, four fewer than the Vikings forced turnovers (22).

Last season the Vikings averaged 3.7 more points per game (26.9) than the Seahawks gave up (23.2).

The Vikings averaged 393.3 yards per game last year, just 12.7 more than the 380.6 the Seahawks allowed per contest.

The Vikings turned the ball over one more time (23 total) than the Seahawks forced turnovers (22) last season.

Seahawks Impact Players

Last year Russell Wilson collected 4,212 passing yards (263.3 per game) while going 384-for-558 (68.8%) and throwing for 40 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He added 513 rushing yards (a team high) on 83 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 32.1 yards per game.

Chris Carson ran for 681 yards on 141 carries (42.6 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 17.9 receiving yards per game, grabbing 37 passes for 287 yards and four touchdowns.

Last year D.K. Metcalf was targeted 129 times and had 83 catches for 1,303 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Jamal Adams boasted an impressive stat line of 9.5 sacks, 11 TFL and 83 tackles last year.

In last year's campaign, Bobby Wagner racked up 138 tackles, seven TFL, and three sacks.

Last season, Quandre Diggs grabbed five interceptions and added 64 tackles and 10 passes defended.

Seahawks Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Benson Mayowa DE Neck Limited Participation In Practice Duane Brown OT Not injury related Limited Participation In Practice Gabe Jackson OG Not injury related Limited Participation In Practice Chris Carson RB Not injury related Full Participation In Practice Freddie Swain WR Back Limited Participation In Practice Marquise Blair FS Knee Limited Participation In Practice D.K. Metcalf WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Bryan Mone DT Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Brandon Shell OT Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Rashaad Penny RB Calf Did Not Participate In Practice D'Wayne Eskridge WR Concussion Did Not Participate In Practice

Vikings Impact Players

Last year Kirk Cousins totaled 4,265 passing yards (266.6 per game) while going 349-for-516 (67.6%) and throwing for 35 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.

Dalvin Cook rushed for a team-best 1,557 yards on 312 attempts and 16 touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 22.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 44 passes for 361 yards (another team high) and one TD.

Last season Justin Jefferson reeled in 88 passes for 1,400 yards (87.5 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Everson Griffen put together a strong body of work a year ago, collecting six sacks, seven TFL and 33 tackles.

Eric Kendricks' 2020 campaign saw him total 107 tackles, four TFL, and three interceptions.

Harrison Smith intercepted five passes and tacked on 89 tackles, two TFL, 0.5 sacks, and 10 passes defended last season.

Vikings Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Eric Kendricks LB Hip Full Participation In Practice Bashaud Breeland CB Back Full Participation In Practice Patrick Peterson CB Toe Limited Participation In Practice Everson Griffen DE Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Christian Darrisaw OT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Dalvin Cook RB Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Anthony Barr LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice

Seahawks Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Colts W 28-16 Away 9/19/2021 Titans L 33-30 Home 9/26/2021 Vikings - Away 10/3/2021 49ers - Away 10/7/2021 Rams - Home 10/17/2021 Steelers - Away

Vikings Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Cincinnati L 27-24 Away 9/19/2021 Arizona L 34-33 Away 9/26/2021 Seattle - Home 10/3/2021 Cleveland - Home 10/10/2021 Detroit - Home 10/17/2021 Carolina - Away

