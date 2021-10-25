Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks (2-4) play the New Orleans Saints (3-2) at Lumen Field on Monday, October 25, 2021. Below we dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Saints

Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021

Monday, October 25, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Lumen Field

Lumen Field

Betting Information for New Orleans vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total Saints -4 41.5

New Orleans and Seattle Stats

The Saints score just 0.6 more points per game (25.4) than the Seahawks allow (24.8).

The Saints collect 295.2 yards per game, 138.0 fewer yards than the 433.2 the Seahawks allow per outing.

The Saints have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Seahawks have forced (6).

The Seahawks put up 23.3 points per game, 5.1 more than the Saints give up (18.2).

The Seahawks collect just 10.0 fewer yards per game (344.0) than the Saints allow per matchup (354.0).

The Seahawks have four giveaways this season, while the Saints have 10 takeaways.

Saints Impact Players

This season Jameis Winston has accumulated 892 yards through the air (178.4 YPG) while completing 60.3% of his passes, with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. He's also tops on his team with 86 yards on the ground on 20 attempts (plus one touchdown), averaging 17.2 yards per game.

Alvin Kamara has taken 94 attempts for a team-high 368 rushing yards (73.6 YPG) and one touchdown. He's also reeled in 15 passes for 113 yards with three touchdowns receiving, leading his team in receiving yards as well.

Deonte Harris has racked up 12 catches for 236 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 16 times, and averages 47.2 receiving yards per game.

This season Tanoh Kpassagnon leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 1.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

Demario Davis' 38 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's leading tackler.

Paulson Adebo has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 23 tackles and two passes defended five this season.

Saints Injuries: Michael Thomas: Out (Ankle), J.T. Gray: Questionable (Hamstring), Nick Easton: Out (Concussion)

Seahawks Impact Players

This season Russell Wilson has recorded 1,196 passing yards (199.3 per game) while going 90-for-125 (72%) and throwing for 10 touchdowns with one interception. He has added 68 rushing yards on 17 carries with one touchdown.

Chris Carson has picked up a team-high 232 rushing yards (38.7 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

D.K. Metcalf has hauled in 31 receptions for 441 yards, best on his team, and five touchdowns. He averages 73.5 receiving yards per game.

This season Darrell Taylor leads the team with 4.0 sacks and has added 3.0 TFL and 13 tackles.

Bobby Wagner's 72 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack mean he's the team's tackle leader.

Quandre Diggs has a team-high two interceptions and has tacked on 38 tackles and three passes defended six this season.

Seahawks Injuries: Jamal Adams: Out (Groin), Mike Iupati: Questionable (Back)

