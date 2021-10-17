Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Seahawks (2-3) hit the road to match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) at Heinz Field on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Steelers vs. Seahawks
- Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Stadium: Heinz Field
Pittsburgh and Seattle Stats
- This year, the Steelers rack up 6.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the Seahawks give up (25.2).
- The Steelers average 319.6 yards per game, 131.2 fewer yards than the 450.8 the Seahawks give up per matchup.
- This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Seahawks' takeaways (5).
- This year the Seahawks put up just 1.6 more points per game (24) than the Steelers surrender (22.4).
- The Seahawks rack up just 10 fewer yards per game (351) than the Steelers give up (361).
- The Seahawks have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Steelers have forced turnovers (4).
Steelers Impact Players
- This season Ben Roethlisberger has 1,286 passing yards (257.2 yards per game) while going 124-for-195 (63.6%) and throwing six touchdowns with four interceptions.
- Najee Harris has picked up a team-high 307 rushing yards (61.4 per game) and racked up two touchdowns. He has added 28 catches for 198 yards (also a team high) with one receiving touchdown.
- T.J. Watt has five sacks to lead the team, and has also added four TFL and 14 tackles.
- Minkah Fitzpatrick has racked up 38 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
- Terrell Edmunds has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 30 tackles, three TFL, and one pass defended.
Steelers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Carlos Davis
DT
Knee
Out
James Washington
WR
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Chase Claypool
WR
Hamstring
Full Participation In Practice
Ahkello Witherspoon
CB
Coaches decision
Full Participation In Practice
JuJu Smith-Schuster
WR
Shoulder
Out
Cameron Heyward
DT
Neck
Full Participation In Practice
Trai Turner
OG
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Melvin Ingram
LB
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Ben Roethlisberger
QB
Pectoral
Full Participation In Practice
Devin Bush Jr.
LB
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Cameron Sutton
CB
Groin
Full Participation In Practice
Seahawks Impact Players
- Russell Wilson has 1,196 passing yards (239.2 per game) and a 72% completion percentage, throwing 10 touchdown passes and one interception. He also has 68 rushing yards on 17 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 13.6 yards per game.
- Chris Carson has run for a team-high 232 yards on 54 carries (46.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns.
- This year Tyler Lockett has 25 catches and leads the team with 390 yards (78 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.
- This season Darrell Taylor leads the team with four sacks and has added three TFL and 10 tackles.
- Bobby Wagner's 58 tackles, two TFL, and one sack make him the team's top tackler.
- Quandre Diggs has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 36 tackles and three passes defended.
Seahawks Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Darrell Taylor
DE
Ankle
Full Participation In Practice
Penny Hart
WR
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Bobby Wagner
LB
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
Damien Lewis
OG
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Russell Wilson
QB
Finger
Out
Cedric Ogbuehi
OT
Biceps
Out
Chris Carson
RB
Neck
Out
D.K. Metcalf
WR
Foot
Did Not Participate In Practice
Kyle Fuller
OL
Illness
Full Participation In Practice
Steelers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Bengals
L 24-10
Home
10/3/2021
Packers
L 27-17
Away
10/10/2021
Broncos
W 27-19
Home
10/17/2021
Seahawks
-
Home
10/31/2021
Browns
-
Away
11/8/2021
Bears
-
Home
11/14/2021
Lions
-
Home
Seahawks Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/26/2021
Minnesota
L 30-17
Away
10/3/2021
San Francisco
W 28-21
Away
10/7/2021
Los Angeles
L 26-17
Home
10/17/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
10/25/2021
New Orleans
-
Home
10/31/2021
Jacksonville
-
Home
11/14/2021
Green Bay
-
Away
