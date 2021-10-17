Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

    • October 17, 2021
    How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

    The Seattle Seahawks (2-3) hit the road to match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) at Heinz Field on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Steelers vs. Seahawks

    Pittsburgh and Seattle Stats

    • This year, the Steelers rack up 6.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the Seahawks give up (25.2).
    • The Steelers average 319.6 yards per game, 131.2 fewer yards than the 450.8 the Seahawks give up per matchup.
    • This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Seahawks' takeaways (5).
    • This year the Seahawks put up just 1.6 more points per game (24) than the Steelers surrender (22.4).
    • The Seahawks rack up just 10 fewer yards per game (351) than the Steelers give up (361).
    • The Seahawks have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Steelers have forced turnovers (4).

    Steelers Impact Players

    • This season Ben Roethlisberger has 1,286 passing yards (257.2 yards per game) while going 124-for-195 (63.6%) and throwing six touchdowns with four interceptions.
    • Najee Harris has picked up a team-high 307 rushing yards (61.4 per game) and racked up two touchdowns. He has added 28 catches for 198 yards (also a team high) with one receiving touchdown.
    • T.J. Watt has five sacks to lead the team, and has also added four TFL and 14 tackles.
    • Minkah Fitzpatrick has racked up 38 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.
    • Terrell Edmunds has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 30 tackles, three TFL, and one pass defended.

    Steelers Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Carlos Davis

    DT

    Knee

    Out

    James Washington

    WR

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Chase Claypool

    WR

    Hamstring

    Full Participation In Practice

    Ahkello Witherspoon

    CB

    Coaches decision

    Full Participation In Practice

    JuJu Smith-Schuster

    WR

    Shoulder

    Out

    Cameron Heyward

    DT

    Neck

    Full Participation In Practice

    Trai Turner

    OG

    Not injury related

    Full Participation In Practice

    Melvin Ingram

    LB

    Not injury related

    Full Participation In Practice

    Ben Roethlisberger

    QB

    Pectoral

    Full Participation In Practice

    Devin Bush Jr.

    LB

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Cameron Sutton

    CB

    Groin

    Full Participation In Practice

    Seahawks Impact Players

    • Russell Wilson has 1,196 passing yards (239.2 per game) and a 72% completion percentage, throwing 10 touchdown passes and one interception. He also has 68 rushing yards on 17 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 13.6 yards per game.
    • Chris Carson has run for a team-high 232 yards on 54 carries (46.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns.
    • This year Tyler Lockett has 25 catches and leads the team with 390 yards (78 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.
    • This season Darrell Taylor leads the team with four sacks and has added three TFL and 10 tackles.
    • Bobby Wagner's 58 tackles, two TFL, and one sack make him the team's top tackler.
    • Quandre Diggs has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 36 tackles and three passes defended.

    Seahawks Injury Report

    PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

    Darrell Taylor

    DE

    Ankle

    Full Participation In Practice

    Penny Hart

    WR

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Bobby Wagner

    LB

    Knee

    Full Participation In Practice

    Damien Lewis

    OG

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Russell Wilson

    QB

    Finger

    Out

    Cedric Ogbuehi

    OT

    Biceps

    Out

    Chris Carson

    RB

    Neck

    Out

    D.K. Metcalf

    WR

    Foot

    Did Not Participate In Practice

    Kyle Fuller

    OL

    Illness

    Full Participation In Practice

    Steelers Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Bengals

    L 24-10

    Home

    10/3/2021

    Packers

    L 27-17

    Away

    10/10/2021

    Broncos

    W 27-19

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Seahawks

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Browns

    -

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Bears

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Lions

    -

    Home

    Seahawks Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/26/2021

    Minnesota

    L 30-17

    Away

    10/3/2021

    San Francisco

    W 28-21

    Away

    10/7/2021

    Los Angeles

    L 26-17

    Home

    10/17/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Away

    10/25/2021

    New Orleans

    -

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Jacksonville

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Green Bay

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    17
    2021

    Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers

    TV CHANNEL: NBC
    Time
    8:20
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
