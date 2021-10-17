Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/17/2021

Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) carries the ball against Denver Broncos free safety Justin Simmons (31) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks (2-3) hit the road to match up against the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) at Heinz Field on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Seahawks

Game Day: Sunday, October 17, 2021

Sunday, October 17, 2021 Game Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Stadium: Heinz Field

Pittsburgh and Seattle Stats

This year, the Steelers rack up 6.4 fewer points per game (18.8) than the Seahawks give up (25.2).

The Steelers average 319.6 yards per game, 131.2 fewer yards than the 450.8 the Seahawks give up per matchup.

This year, the Steelers have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Seahawks' takeaways (5).

This year the Seahawks put up just 1.6 more points per game (24) than the Steelers surrender (22.4).

The Seahawks rack up just 10 fewer yards per game (351) than the Steelers give up (361).

The Seahawks have turned the ball over three times, one fewer times than the Steelers have forced turnovers (4).

Steelers Impact Players

This season Ben Roethlisberger has 1,286 passing yards (257.2 yards per game) while going 124-for-195 (63.6%) and throwing six touchdowns with four interceptions.

Najee Harris has picked up a team-high 307 rushing yards (61.4 per game) and racked up two touchdowns. He has added 28 catches for 198 yards (also a team high) with one receiving touchdown.

T.J. Watt has five sacks to lead the team, and has also added four TFL and 14 tackles.

Minkah Fitzpatrick has racked up 38 tackles and one TFL to lead the team in tackles so far.

Terrell Edmunds has picked off one pass to lead the team while adding 30 tackles, three TFL, and one pass defended.

Steelers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Carlos Davis DT Knee Out James Washington WR Groin Full Participation In Practice Chase Claypool WR Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Ahkello Witherspoon CB Coaches decision Full Participation In Practice JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Shoulder Out Cameron Heyward DT Neck Full Participation In Practice Trai Turner OG Not injury related Full Participation In Practice Melvin Ingram LB Not injury related Full Participation In Practice Ben Roethlisberger QB Pectoral Full Participation In Practice Devin Bush Jr. LB Groin Full Participation In Practice Cameron Sutton CB Groin Full Participation In Practice

Seahawks Impact Players

Russell Wilson has 1,196 passing yards (239.2 per game) and a 72% completion percentage, throwing 10 touchdown passes and one interception. He also has 68 rushing yards on 17 carries (with one touchdown), averaging 13.6 yards per game.

Chris Carson has run for a team-high 232 yards on 54 carries (46.4 yards per game) and three touchdowns.

This year Tyler Lockett has 25 catches and leads the team with 390 yards (78 per game) while hauling in three touchdowns.

This season Darrell Taylor leads the team with four sacks and has added three TFL and 10 tackles.

Bobby Wagner's 58 tackles, two TFL, and one sack make him the team's top tackler.

Quandre Diggs has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 36 tackles and three passes defended.

Seahawks Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Darrell Taylor DE Ankle Full Participation In Practice Penny Hart WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Bobby Wagner LB Knee Full Participation In Practice Damien Lewis OG Illness Full Participation In Practice Russell Wilson QB Finger Out Cedric Ogbuehi OT Biceps Out Chris Carson RB Neck Out D.K. Metcalf WR Foot Did Not Participate In Practice Kyle Fuller OL Illness Full Participation In Practice

Steelers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Bengals L 24-10 Home 10/3/2021 Packers L 27-17 Away 10/10/2021 Broncos W 27-19 Home 10/17/2021 Seahawks - Home 10/31/2021 Browns - Away 11/8/2021 Bears - Home 11/14/2021 Lions - Home

Seahawks Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/26/2021 Minnesota L 30-17 Away 10/3/2021 San Francisco W 28-21 Away 10/7/2021 Los Angeles L 26-17 Home 10/17/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 10/25/2021 New Orleans - Home 10/31/2021 Jacksonville - Home 11/14/2021 Green Bay - Away

