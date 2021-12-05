Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (41) rushes against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers (6-5) visit the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Lumen Field and will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers

Game Day: Sunday, December 5, 2021

Sunday, December 5, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Lumen Field

Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Seattle

Favorite Spread Total 49ers -3 45

San Francisco and Seattle Stats

The 49ers put up 25.5 points per game, 5.0 more than the Seahawks surrender per contest (20.5).

The 49ers average 33.9 fewer yards per game (365.1) than the Seahawks give up per contest (399.0).

The 49ers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (10).

The Seahawks rack up 3.5 fewer points per game (19.0) than the 49ers allow (22.5).

The Seahawks rack up 295.7 yards per game, 23.0 fewer yards than the 318.7 the 49ers give up.

This season the Seahawks have seven turnovers, four fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (11).

49ers Impact Players

Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 2,342 yards while completing 66.8% of his passes (187-for-280), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions (212.9 yards per game).

Elijah Mitchell has churned out a team-leading 693 rushing yards (63.0 per game) and four scores.

This season Nick Bosa leads the team with 11.0 sacks and has added 16.0 TFL and 36 tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Fred Warner has racked up 92 tackles and 4.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.

Jimmie Ward has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 50 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

49ers Injuries: K'Waun Williams: Out (Ankle), Emmanuel Moseley: Questionable (Hamstring)

Seahawks Impact Players

This season Russell Wilson has recorded 1,811 passing yards (164.6 per game) while going 144-for-222 (64.9%) and throwing for 12 touchdowns with three interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 118 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Alex Collins has taken 101 attempts for a team-leading 395 rushing yards (35.9 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.

Tyler Lockett has hauled in 50 passes for a team-high 813 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 76 times, and averages 73.9 yards per game.

This season Darrell Taylor leads the team with 5.0 sacks and has added 4.0 TFL and 18 tackles.

Over the current campaign, Bobby Wagner has collected 128 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.

This season Quandre Diggs leads the team with three interceptions and has added 69 tackles and five passes defended.

Seahawks Injuries: Carlos Hyde: Questionable (Toe), Carlos Dunlap II: Questionable (Foot), Cedric Ogbuehi: Questionable (Calf), Damien Lewis: Questionable (Groin), Travis Homer: Doubtful (Wrist), Brandon Shell: Doubtful (Ankle), Kyle Fuller: Questionable (Ankle), Tre Flowers: Doubtful (Hamstring)

