Skip to main content
    • December 5, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (41) rushes against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins (41) rushes against the Arizona Cardinals during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

    The San Francisco 49ers (6-5) visit the Seattle Seahawks (3-8) on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Lumen Field and will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak. In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Seahawks vs. 49ers

    Betting Information for San Francisco vs. Seattle

    49ers vs Seahawks Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    49ers

    -3

    45

    San Francisco and Seattle Stats

    • The 49ers put up 25.5 points per game, 5.0 more than the Seahawks surrender per contest (20.5).
    • The 49ers average 33.9 fewer yards per game (365.1) than the Seahawks give up per contest (399.0).
    • The 49ers have turned the ball over 15 times this season, five more turnovers than the Seahawks have forced (10).
    • The Seahawks rack up 3.5 fewer points per game (19.0) than the 49ers allow (22.5).
    • The Seahawks rack up 295.7 yards per game, 23.0 fewer yards than the 318.7 the 49ers give up.
    • This season the Seahawks have seven turnovers, four fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (11).

    49ers Impact Players

    • Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 2,342 yards while completing 66.8% of his passes (187-for-280), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions (212.9 yards per game).
    • Elijah Mitchell has churned out a team-leading 693 rushing yards (63.0 per game) and four scores.
    • This season Nick Bosa leads the team with 11.0 sacks and has added 16.0 TFL and 36 tackles.
    • Over the course of the current campaign, Fred Warner has racked up 92 tackles and 4.0 TFL and leads the team in tackles.
    • Jimmie Ward has picked off two passes to lead the team while adding 50 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended.

    49ers Injuries: K'Waun Williams: Out (Ankle), Emmanuel Moseley: Questionable (Hamstring)

    Seahawks Impact Players

    • This season Russell Wilson has recorded 1,811 passing yards (164.6 per game) while going 144-for-222 (64.9%) and throwing for 12 touchdowns with three interceptions. He has tacked on a team-high 118 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.
    • Alex Collins has taken 101 attempts for a team-leading 395 rushing yards (35.9 per game) while scoring two touchdowns.
    • Tyler Lockett has hauled in 50 passes for a team-high 813 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 76 times, and averages 73.9 yards per game.
    • This season Darrell Taylor leads the team with 5.0 sacks and has added 4.0 TFL and 18 tackles.
    • Over the current campaign, Bobby Wagner has collected 128 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.
    • This season Quandre Diggs leads the team with three interceptions and has added 69 tackles and five passes defended.

    Seahawks Injuries: Carlos Hyde: Questionable (Toe), Carlos Dunlap II: Questionable (Foot), Cedric Ogbuehi: Questionable (Calf), Damien Lewis: Questionable (Groin), Travis Homer: Doubtful (Wrist), Brandon Shell: Doubtful (Ankle), Kyle Fuller: Questionable (Ankle), Tre Flowers: Doubtful (Hamstring)

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    5
    2021

    San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

    TV CHANNEL: CBS
    Time
    4:25
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 5, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Detailed view of the signature of NBA commissioner Adam Silver stamped on an official Spalding basketball prior to the game between the Memphis Grizzlies against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 102-91. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Blue at Ignite

    2 minutes ago
    cal basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch California at Utah in Men's College Basketball

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 2, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Derrick White (4) blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) blocks Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shot during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and his teammates celebrate the win over the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is fouled by Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dribbles as Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/5/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Forge FC
    Canadian Premier League Soccer

    How to Watch Pacific FC at Forge FC

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy