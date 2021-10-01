Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after a touchdown by fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: FOX

Stadium: Levi's Stadium

San Francisco and Seattle Stats

The 49ers average just 2.4 more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks allow (26.3).

The 49ers rack up 91.6 fewer yards per game (348.7), than the Seahawks allow per matchup (440.3).

This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Seahawks' takeaways (2).

The Seahawks average 25.0 points per game, comparable to the 24.7 the 49ers give up.

The Seahawks rack up 389.0 yards per game, just 18.7 more than the 370.3 the 49ers allow.

The Seahawks have one giveaway this season, while the 49ers have one takeaway.

49ers Impact Players

This season Jimmy Garoppolo has 760 passing yards (253.3 yards per game) while going 64-for-95 (67.4%) and tossing four touchdowns with one interception.

Elijah Mitchell has taken 36 attempts for a team-high 146 rushing yards (48.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Deebo Samuel has hauled in 20 catches for 334 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He has been targeted 30 times, and averages 111.3 receiving yards per game.

Nick Bosa has notched a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and 11 tackles.

Over his current campaign, Fred Warner has 26 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

49ers Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Javon Kinlaw DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Nick Bosa DE Not injury related Full Participation In Practice Arik Armstead DE Adductor Full Participation In Practice Elijah Mitchell RB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice K'Waun Williams CB Calf Did Not Participate In Practice Josh Norman CB Chest Did Not Participate In Practice George Kittle TE Calf Did Not Participate In Practice

Seahawks Impact Players

Russell Wilson has thrown for 895 yards while completing 73.3% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions (298.3 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 11 times for 32 yards.

Chris Carson has churned out a team-high 202 rushing yards (67.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Tyler Lockett has grabbed 16 passes for a team best 309 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 20 times, and averages 103.0 yards per game.

This season Darrell Taylor leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 1.0 TFL and seven tackles.

Over the course of the current campaign, Bobby Wagner has totaled 44 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.

Bless Austin has picked off zero passes to lead the team while adding 44 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack.

Seahawks Injury Report

Player Pos. Injury Status Tyler Lockett WR Hip Did Not Participate In Practice Duane Brown OT Not injury related Full Participation In Practice Kerry Hyder DE Concussion Full Participation In Practice Gabe Jackson OG Not injury related Full Participation In Practice D'Wayne Eskridge WR Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Benson Mayowa DE Neck Limited Participation In Practice Poona Ford DT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Alton Robinson DE Knee Limited Participation In Practice D.K. Metcalf WR Foot Limited Participation In Practice Brandon Shell OT Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Rashaad Penny RB Calf Did Not Participate In Practice Marquise Blair FS Knee Full Participation In Practice D.J. Reed Jr. CB Calf Full Participation In Practice Bryan Mone DT Elbow Full Participation In Practice

49ers Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Lions W 41-33 Away 9/19/2021 Eagles W 17-11 Away 9/26/2021 Packers L 30-28 Home 10/3/2021 Seahawks - Home 10/10/2021 Cardinals - Away 10/24/2021 Colts - Home 10/31/2021 Bears - Away

Seahawks Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/12/2021 Indianapolis W 28-16 Away 9/19/2021 Tennessee L 33-30 Home 9/26/2021 Minnesota L 30-17 Away 10/3/2021 San Francisco - Away 10/7/2021 Los Angeles - Home 10/17/2021 Pittsburgh - Away 10/25/2021 New Orleans - Home

