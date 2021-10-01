Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

The San Francisco 49ers (2-1) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Seattle Seahawks (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Levi's Stadium in a NFC West showdown. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks
- Game Day: Sunday, October 3, 2021
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: Levi's Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
San Francisco and Seattle Stats
- The 49ers average just 2.4 more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks allow (26.3).
- The 49ers rack up 91.6 fewer yards per game (348.7), than the Seahawks allow per matchup (440.3).
- This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Seahawks' takeaways (2).
- The Seahawks average 25.0 points per game, comparable to the 24.7 the 49ers give up.
- The Seahawks rack up 389.0 yards per game, just 18.7 more than the 370.3 the 49ers allow.
- The Seahawks have one giveaway this season, while the 49ers have one takeaway.
49ers Impact Players
- This season Jimmy Garoppolo has 760 passing yards (253.3 yards per game) while going 64-for-95 (67.4%) and tossing four touchdowns with one interception.
- Elijah Mitchell has taken 36 attempts for a team-high 146 rushing yards (48.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- Deebo Samuel has hauled in 20 catches for 334 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He has been targeted 30 times, and averages 111.3 receiving yards per game.
- Nick Bosa has notched a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and 11 tackles.
- Over his current campaign, Fred Warner has 26 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.
49ers Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Javon Kinlaw
DT
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
Nick Bosa
DE
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Arik Armstead
DE
Adductor
Full Participation In Practice
Elijah Mitchell
RB
Shoulder
Limited Participation In Practice
K'Waun Williams
CB
Calf
Did Not Participate In Practice
Josh Norman
CB
Chest
Did Not Participate In Practice
George Kittle
TE
Calf
Did Not Participate In Practice
Seahawks Impact Players
- Russell Wilson has thrown for 895 yards while completing 73.3% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions (298.3 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 11 times for 32 yards.
- Chris Carson has churned out a team-high 202 rushing yards (67.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- Tyler Lockett has grabbed 16 passes for a team best 309 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 20 times, and averages 103.0 yards per game.
- This season Darrell Taylor leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 1.0 TFL and seven tackles.
- Over the course of the current campaign, Bobby Wagner has totaled 44 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.
- Bless Austin has picked off zero passes to lead the team while adding 44 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack.
Seahawks Injury Report
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
Tyler Lockett
WR
Hip
Did Not Participate In Practice
Duane Brown
OT
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
Kerry Hyder
DE
Concussion
Full Participation In Practice
Gabe Jackson
OG
Not injury related
Full Participation In Practice
D'Wayne Eskridge
WR
Concussion
Limited Participation In Practice
Benson Mayowa
DE
Neck
Limited Participation In Practice
Poona Ford
DT
Ankle
Limited Participation In Practice
Alton Robinson
DE
Knee
Limited Participation In Practice
D.K. Metcalf
WR
Foot
Limited Participation In Practice
Brandon Shell
OT
Ankle
Did Not Participate In Practice
Rashaad Penny
RB
Calf
Did Not Participate In Practice
Marquise Blair
FS
Knee
Full Participation In Practice
D.J. Reed Jr.
CB
Calf
Full Participation In Practice
Bryan Mone
DT
Elbow
Full Participation In Practice
49ers Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Lions
W 41-33
Away
9/19/2021
Eagles
W 17-11
Away
9/26/2021
Packers
L 30-28
Home
10/3/2021
Seahawks
-
Home
10/10/2021
Cardinals
-
Away
10/24/2021
Colts
-
Home
10/31/2021
Bears
-
Away
Seahawks Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/12/2021
Indianapolis
W 28-16
Away
9/19/2021
Tennessee
L 33-30
Home
9/26/2021
Minnesota
L 30-17
Away
10/3/2021
San Francisco
-
Away
10/7/2021
Los Angeles
-
Home
10/17/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Away
10/25/2021
New Orleans
-
Home
