Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/3/2021

October 1, 2021
Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after a touchdown by fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) celebrates after a touchdown by fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers (2-1) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Seattle Seahawks (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Levi's Stadium in a NFC West showdown. Keep reading below for all the details on how to watch this game, including streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Seahawks

San Francisco and Seattle Stats

  • The 49ers average just 2.4 more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks allow (26.3).
  • The 49ers rack up 91.6 fewer yards per game (348.7), than the Seahawks allow per matchup (440.3).
  • This year, the 49ers have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Seahawks' takeaways (2).
  • The Seahawks average 25.0 points per game, comparable to the 24.7 the 49ers give up.
  • The Seahawks rack up 389.0 yards per game, just 18.7 more than the 370.3 the 49ers allow.
  • The Seahawks have one giveaway this season, while the 49ers have one takeaway.

49ers Impact Players

  • This season Jimmy Garoppolo has 760 passing yards (253.3 yards per game) while going 64-for-95 (67.4%) and tossing four touchdowns with one interception.
  • Elijah Mitchell has taken 36 attempts for a team-high 146 rushing yards (48.7 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Deebo Samuel has hauled in 20 catches for 334 yards, best on his team, and one touchdown. He has been targeted 30 times, and averages 111.3 receiving yards per game.
  • Nick Bosa has notched a team-leading 3.0 sacks, while adding 5.0 TFL and 11 tackles.
  • Over his current campaign, Fred Warner has 26 tackles and 1.0 TFL, and leads the team in both interceptions and tackles.

49ers Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Javon Kinlaw

DT

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

Nick Bosa

DE

Not injury related

Full Participation In Practice

Arik Armstead

DE

Adductor

Full Participation In Practice

Elijah Mitchell

RB

Shoulder

Limited Participation In Practice

K'Waun Williams

CB

Calf

Did Not Participate In Practice

Josh Norman

CB

Chest

Did Not Participate In Practice

George Kittle

TE

Calf

Did Not Participate In Practice

Seahawks Impact Players

  • Russell Wilson has thrown for 895 yards while completing 73.3% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions (298.3 yards per game). He's also carried the ball 11 times for 32 yards.
  • Chris Carson has churned out a team-high 202 rushing yards (67.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
  • Tyler Lockett has grabbed 16 passes for a team best 309 yards and three touchdowns. He has been targeted 20 times, and averages 103.0 yards per game.
  • This season Darrell Taylor leads the team with 2.0 sacks and has added 1.0 TFL and seven tackles.
  • Over the course of the current campaign, Bobby Wagner has totaled 44 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack and leads the team in tackles.
  • Bless Austin has picked off zero passes to lead the team while adding 44 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack.

Seahawks Injury Report

PlayerPos.InjuryStatus

Tyler Lockett

WR

Hip

Did Not Participate In Practice

Duane Brown

OT

Not injury related

Full Participation In Practice

Kerry Hyder

DE

Concussion

Full Participation In Practice

Gabe Jackson

OG

Not injury related

Full Participation In Practice

D'Wayne Eskridge

WR

Concussion

Limited Participation In Practice

Benson Mayowa

DE

Neck

Limited Participation In Practice

Poona Ford

DT

Ankle

Limited Participation In Practice

Alton Robinson

DE

Knee

Limited Participation In Practice

D.K. Metcalf

WR

Foot

Limited Participation In Practice

Brandon Shell

OT

Ankle

Did Not Participate In Practice

Rashaad Penny

RB

Calf

Did Not Participate In Practice

Marquise Blair

FS

Knee

Full Participation In Practice

D.J. Reed Jr.

CB

Calf

Full Participation In Practice

Bryan Mone

DT

Elbow

Full Participation In Practice

49ers Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Lions

W 41-33

Away

9/19/2021

Eagles

W 17-11

Away

9/26/2021

Packers

L 30-28

Home

10/3/2021

Seahawks

-

Home

10/10/2021

Cardinals

-

Away

10/24/2021

Colts

-

Home

10/31/2021

Bears

-

Away

Seahawks Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/12/2021

Indianapolis

W 28-16

Away

9/19/2021

Tennessee

L 33-30

Home

9/26/2021

Minnesota

L 30-17

Away

10/3/2021

San Francisco

-

Away

10/7/2021

Los Angeles

-

Home

10/17/2021

Pittsburgh

-

Away

10/25/2021

New Orleans

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
3
2021

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

