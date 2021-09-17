Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

Sep 12, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) greets fans Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium and Indianapolis. The Seahawks defeated the Colts, 28-16. Mandatory Credit: Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks (1-0) and the Tennessee Titans (0-1) meet at Lumen Field on Sunday, September 19, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Titans

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Lumen Field

Betting Information for Seattle vs. Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Seahawks -6.5 54

Seattle and Tennessee Stats

The Seahawks averaged just 1.3 more points per game (28.7) than the Titans surrendered (27.4) last year.

The Seahawks racked up 28.8 fewer yards per game (369.5) than the Titans allowed per matchup (398.3) last season.

The Seahawks turned the ball over 18 times last season, five fewer than the Titans forced turnovers (23).

The Titans put up 30.7 points per game last season, 7.5 more than the Seahawks gave up (23.2).

The Titans averaged only 15.8 more yards per game (396.4) than the Seahawks allowed per matchup (380.6) last year.

Last season the Titans had 12 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Seahawks had takeaways (22).

Seahawks Impact Players

Russell Wilson threw for 4,212 yards (263.3 per game) while completing 68.8% of his passes (384-for-558), with 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last year. He also carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 513 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 32.1 yards per game.

A year ago Chris Carson churned out 681 rushing yards (42.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He added 37 catches for 287 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Last year D.K. Metcalf was targeted 129 times and notched 83 catches for 1,303 yards with 10 touchdowns.

Jamal Adams had an impressive body of work a year ago, collecting 9.5 sacks, 11.0 TFL and 83 tackles.

Bobby Wagner collected 138 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and three sacks over the course of his last campaign.

Last season, Quandre Diggs grabbed five interceptions and added 64 tackles and 10 passes defended.

Titans Impact Players

Last year Ryan Tannehill totaled 3,819 passing yards (238.7 yards per game) while going 315-for-481 (65.5% completion percentage) and throwing 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He tacked on 266 rushing yards on 43 carries with seven touchdowns, averaging 16.6 yards per game.

Derrick Henry took 378 attempts for 2,027 rushing yards a season ago (126.7 yards per game) while scoring 17 touchdowns.

A.J. Brown reeled in 70 passes for 1,075 yards last season and scored 11 touchdowns. He was targeted 106 times, and averaged 67.2 yards per game.

Bud Dupree had a strong body of work a year ago, notching 8.0 sacks, 8.0 TFL and 31 tackles.

Over his 2020 campaign, Kevin Byard racked up 111 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception.

Janoris Jenkins intercepted three passes while adding 55 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 12 passes defended a season ago.

