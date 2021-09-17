Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/19/2021

How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Seattle Seahawks (1-0) and the Tennessee Titans (0-1) meet at Lumen Field on Sunday, September 19, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Titans
- Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Stadium: Lumen Field
- Live Stream: Start with a 7-day free trial on fuboTV
Betting Information for Seattle vs. Tennessee
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Seahawks
-6.5
54
Seattle and Tennessee Stats
- The Seahawks averaged just 1.3 more points per game (28.7) than the Titans surrendered (27.4) last year.
- The Seahawks racked up 28.8 fewer yards per game (369.5) than the Titans allowed per matchup (398.3) last season.
- The Seahawks turned the ball over 18 times last season, five fewer than the Titans forced turnovers (23).
- The Titans put up 30.7 points per game last season, 7.5 more than the Seahawks gave up (23.2).
- The Titans averaged only 15.8 more yards per game (396.4) than the Seahawks allowed per matchup (380.6) last year.
- Last season the Titans had 12 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Seahawks had takeaways (22).
Seahawks Impact Players
- Russell Wilson threw for 4,212 yards (263.3 per game) while completing 68.8% of his passes (384-for-558), with 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last year. He also carried the ball 83 times for a team-high 513 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 32.1 yards per game.
- A year ago Chris Carson churned out 681 rushing yards (42.6 per game) and scored five touchdowns. He added 37 catches for 287 yards and four receiving touchdowns.
- Last year D.K. Metcalf was targeted 129 times and notched 83 catches for 1,303 yards with 10 touchdowns.
- Jamal Adams had an impressive body of work a year ago, collecting 9.5 sacks, 11.0 TFL and 83 tackles.
- Bobby Wagner collected 138 tackles, 7.0 TFL, and three sacks over the course of his last campaign.
- Last season, Quandre Diggs grabbed five interceptions and added 64 tackles and 10 passes defended.
Titans Impact Players
- Last year Ryan Tannehill totaled 3,819 passing yards (238.7 yards per game) while going 315-for-481 (65.5% completion percentage) and throwing 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He tacked on 266 rushing yards on 43 carries with seven touchdowns, averaging 16.6 yards per game.
- Derrick Henry took 378 attempts for 2,027 rushing yards a season ago (126.7 yards per game) while scoring 17 touchdowns.
- A.J. Brown reeled in 70 passes for 1,075 yards last season and scored 11 touchdowns. He was targeted 106 times, and averaged 67.2 yards per game.
- Bud Dupree had a strong body of work a year ago, notching 8.0 sacks, 8.0 TFL and 31 tackles.
- Over his 2020 campaign, Kevin Byard racked up 111 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception.
- Janoris Jenkins intercepted three passes while adding 55 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 12 passes defended a season ago.
How To Watch
September
19
2021
Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks
TV CHANNEL: CBS
Time
4:25
PM/EST
