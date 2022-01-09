Skip to main content

How to Watch Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

This division rivalry in the NFC West will featured the already eliminated Seahawks against the playoff bound Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Seattle finished its disappointing season with a 6-10 record heading into the final week of the year. After Russell Wilson went down with an injury in the middle of the season, the team never really recovered.

The Cardinals are the No. 2 team in the division behind the Rams, who have a 12-4 record. If Los Angeles loses to San Francisco, then it opens the door for Arizona to get a top-four seed in the NFC and win the West.

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Russell Wilson has thrown for 2,875 yards and 22 touchdowns this season with only five interceptions. Rashaad Penny has been the savior in the last couple of weeks, totaling 559 yards and five touchdowns.

Kyler Murray has been injured some as well. He has still found a way to total 3,547 yards for 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. James Conner leads the team in rushing with 700 yards and 14 touchdowns.

