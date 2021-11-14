How to Watch Seahawks at Packers

Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Both teams return their starting quarterbacks for this key NFC matchup between the Seahawks and Packers.
    Author:

    Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson practiced this week after missing three games with an injured finger on his throwing hand. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not practice this week but attended every team meeting virtually this week as he sat out due to COVID-19 protocols.

    Today, Seattle heads to Green Bay in search of its first win at Lambeau Field since 1999, a string of six regular-season and three playoff matchups at Green Bay.

    How to Watch Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers:

    Match Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

    TV: CBS (WTVR - Richmond-Petersburg, VA)

    Live stream the Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Seahawks sit at 3-5, well behind Arizona, which leads the NFC West at 8-1, and were 1-2 in the three games their captain missed due to injury. 

    The bye week may have been just what the Seahawks need to get recharged. Not only did it allow Wilson more time to recover from his surgery, but Seattle historically bounces back after a bye, going 6-2 following bye weeks since 2013.

    Green Bay’s defense is ready to face a fully healthy Seattle squad, as the NFL’s 12th-ranked defense has not allowed opposing quarterbacks to do much damage this season. The Packers have not allowed a quarterback to pass for three or more touchdowns or post a 100-plus passer rating since Week 1, tied for the longest such streak in the league.

    All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner needs seven tackles to reach 100 tackles for his 10th consecutive season.

    Green Bay’s David Bakhtiari was activated from the physically unable to perform list Wednesday, but the Packers weren’t yet saying whether the All-Pro left tackle will make his season debut against Seattle. Bakhtiari hasn’t played since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers

    TV CHANNEL: CBS (WTVR - Richmond-Petersburg, VA)
    Time
    4:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
