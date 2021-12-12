How to Watch Seahawks at Texans

Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With five games left on the schedule, the Texans are toast, but the Seahawks are clinging to hope. The two teams face each other on Sunday.
    Entering the season, the Seahawks (4-8) had high expectations in one of the best divisions in football, but it has been a disappointing season. They are coming off a win, and if they win out, they have a chance to finish above .500 with an outside shot at a wildcard berth. The Texans (2-10), meanwhile, are firmly out of the playoffs this season and have shifted their attention to development and the 2022 NFL Draft.

    How to Watch Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans today:

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX (KTMF - Missoula, MT)

    Watch Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This season, the Texans have been good at very, very few things, but one has been generating turnovers. Overall, they have 21 takeaways this season (seventh in the NFL), with 14 interceptions (seventh) and seven fumble recoveries (11th).

    They nearly balance that out with 20 giveaways, which is why they are sitting at the bottom of their division, conference and nearly the entire NFL.

    The quarterback platoon of rookie Davis Mills (1,406 yards and seven touchdowns) and Tyrod Taylor (966 yards and five touchdowns) has been adequate all season, but not groundbreaking. When you downgrade from an All-Pro like Deshaun Watson, the effects are extreme.

    On the other side, the Seahawks cannot seem to get a consistent ground attack with injuries, offensive line play and other variables. They are on pace to finish without a 1,000-yard rusher (in 18 games, mind you) in back-to-back seasons.

    Through nine games played, Russell Wilson is having his worst season as a professional. He is three games under .500 and a loss today would guarantee his first .500 or worse season in the NFL.

    Wilson is also on pace for his lowest yards throwing and rushing in his career. Having missed the first three games of his career doesn’t help.

