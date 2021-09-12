Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks start their road to the playoffs against the Indianapolis Colts and Carson Wentz.

The Seahawks and the Colts are looking to make the playoffs this year, and it all starts in the first game of the regular season. Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz will lead their teams into battle in a game that will not be short of touchdowns.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

You can live stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wilson, the embodiment of what it means to be a Seahawk, threw for over 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in 2020. With receivers like DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, it's no surprise that Wilson puts up those numbers.

The defense might not be what it use to be, but with Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright in the middle, it's still a force. The Seahawks also picked up star safety Jamal Adams which adds a whole new dynamic to their defense.

The Colts are starting their first season with the first real promising quarterback since Andrew Luck. Carson Wentz, who lost his job in Philadelphia to Jalen Hurts, found his way via trade to Indianapolis.

Second-year running back Jonathan Taylor exploded onto the scene last year making a case for a top back in the league. The defense will need to continue to improve and show that it is capable of keeping up with the Seahawks' offense.

Regardless, this will be an exciting game to watch with scores that will likely be in the high 20's for each team. If you are a fan of high-scoring, power offensive showcases, this game is for you.

