How to Watch Seahawks at Rams

Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Russell Wilson and the Seahawks travel to face division rivals, the Rams, led by Matthew Stafford, on Sunday afternoon.
    Author:

    Note: Game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Rams team.

    The Seahawks are 5-8 this season in an underwhelming performance on the campaign. Despite previously coming off of a three-game losing streak, they are on a two-game winning streak against the Jaguars and the Cardinals. 

    How to Watch Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Rams are 9-4 and No. 2 in their division, one game behind the Cardinals. That is largely in part to the 2-3 record they have over their last five weeks. They lost three in a row to the 49ers, Packers and Titans.

    Seattle leads the league in yards given up per game, letting opposing teams accumulate 394.91 yards per game. The team also ranks dead last in time of possession per game. The Seahawks don't rank top 20 in any offensive or defensive category.

    Los Angeles ranks No. 4 in the league in points scored per game with 28.2 points. It ranks No. 7 in total yards per game. Offense is not all the team is about, though, as the Rams have a talented defense as well. They rank No. 3 in sacks with 36 and No. 6 in interceptions with 14.

    Los Angeles is predicted to win this game with a projected spread of -4 and money line of -225. Seattle's money line is +175. The total Over/Under in points scored is 45.5.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    19
    2021

    Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    4:25
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17351300
    NFL

    How to Watch Packers at Ravens

    1 minute ago
    Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during their football game on Oct. 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Mjs Apc Packers Vs Raiders 0344 102019 Wag
    NFL

    Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17354386
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Rams

    1 minute ago
    Oakland Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) celebrates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during their football game on Oct. 20, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Mjs Apc Packers Vs Raiders 0344 102019 Wag
    NFL

    Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) hands the ball off to running back Melvin Gordon III (25) in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Cincinnati Bengals vs. Denver Broncos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    21 minutes ago
    San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and the team celebrate the win after an official review of the game-winning touchdown in the overtime period of a Week 14 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 26-23. San Francisco 49ers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 12
    NFL

    San Francisco 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) dives for a touchdown against Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    21 minutes ago
    USATSI_17348508
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at 49ers

    26 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy