How to Watch Seahawks at Rams

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks travel to face division rivals, the Rams, led by Matthew Stafford, on Sunday afternoon.

Note: Game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Rams team.

The Seahawks are 5-8 this season in an underwhelming performance on the campaign. Despite previously coming off of a three-game losing streak, they are on a two-game winning streak against the Jaguars and the Cardinals.

How to Watch Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Today:

Game Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

The Rams are 9-4 and No. 2 in their division, one game behind the Cardinals. That is largely in part to the 2-3 record they have over their last five weeks. They lost three in a row to the 49ers, Packers and Titans.

Seattle leads the league in yards given up per game, letting opposing teams accumulate 394.91 yards per game. The team also ranks dead last in time of possession per game. The Seahawks don't rank top 20 in any offensive or defensive category.

Los Angeles ranks No. 4 in the league in points scored per game with 28.2 points. It ranks No. 7 in total yards per game. Offense is not all the team is about, though, as the Rams have a talented defense as well. They rank No. 3 in sacks with 36 and No. 6 in interceptions with 14.

Los Angeles is predicted to win this game with a projected spread of -4 and money line of -225. Seattle's money line is +175. The total Over/Under in points scored is 45.5.

